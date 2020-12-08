The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8

OTTAWA — The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1:52 p.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self-isolating.

They involve a person in their 30s in the Saint John zone, two people under 19 in the Fredericton area and a person in their 40s in the Fredericton area.

The fifth case is a person in their 70s in the Fredericton zone related to international travel and is self-isolating.

There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 82.

Three patients are hospitalized and are in intensive care.

Late Monday, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School.

At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school in the province.

---

1:44 p.m.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Arviat, Nunavut, where an outbreak is ongoing.

As of today, all active cases in Whale Cove have recovered.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the territory has reached a milestone in its recovery, with three out of four infected communities back to zero cases.

Patterson also warned that as long as there are contacts in isolation in a community, it can't be considered COVID-free.

There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all in Arviat, and 176 recovered cases.

---

1:17 p.m.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador and officials say the infection is related to travel.

The patient is a man in his 50s who returned to the province from work in the Northwest Territories.

Meanwhile, health officials are still trying to chase down the source of an infection announced over the weekend.

The case affects a person in the central region of the province, where the town of Harbour Breton has been on partial lockdown since Sunday.

---

12:45 p.m.

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will only be given to patients at one of the 14 sites where the doses are initially being delivered.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says the plan is to move the doses as little as possible.

She acknowledged that will make it more difficult to vaccinate residents of long-term care homes, who cannot easily be moved to other sites.

Pfizer's vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 has to be stored at extraordinarily cold temperatures with specialized boxes and equipment.

---

12:35 p.m.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the average number of COVID-19 deaths in Canada each day in the last week topped 92 people, up from a seven-day average of 87 deaths a day on Monday.

There are also now nearly 2,700 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, and one in five of them are in intensive care.

---

11:25 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 588 new cases are in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 in York Region.

Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.

The Financial Accountability Officer says in a report today that the money was earmarked for three contingency funds, including two related to pandemic spending.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,564 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The provincial health department says 12 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 22 occurred in the first six days of December.

Hospitalizations increased by 17 to reach 835, with nine more patients in intensive care for a total of 114.

Given the worsening indicators, Premier François Legault told reporters today the province hasn’t ruled out stricter lockdown measures and urged Quebecers to follow public health rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

  • Safe harbour law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win

    WASHINGTON — Happy Safe Harbor Day, America. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Joe Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by a congressionally imposed deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. But Congress also set another deadline, six days before electors meet, to insulate state results from being challenged in Congress. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state law procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe-harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in George W. Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people now available across Nova Scotia

    Testing is now available across Nova Scotia for asymptomatic people looking to see if they have COVID-19."This is an opportunity for Nova Scotians to help keep each other safe, especially as we approach the holiday season," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Monday. "By getting tested, you can help us limit the potential spread of the virus by detecting positive cases in people who do not have symptoms."The testing is available to people who: * Do not have symptoms of COVID-19. * Have not travelled outside Atlantic Canada in the last 14 days. * Have not visited a potential exposure location. * Have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.Appointments are required for the testing and can be booked until Dec. 13 by using the online assessment tool and choosing the asymptomatic option.Asymptomatic testing has been available to people in the central zone at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth since late November. Appointments are not required.Pop-up rapid testing sites will continue to operate around the province, but will only be available to people who are 16 or older.8 new cases MondayNova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, two of which are school-related cases announced Sunday.One case was identified at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth. Three other new cases were discovered in the central zone and are all related to previously reported cases.The other school-based case was at Berwick and District School in the Annapolis Valley. There is one other new case in the western zone, which includes the Valley, South Shore and southwest Nova Scotia. It is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.The remaining two cases are within the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton and the Antigonish and Guysborough areas. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other case is under investigation."We know this virus wants to spread, but we also know we can contain it if we follow the public health guidance," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Monday. "It is crucial that everyone limit non-essential travel, follow the gathering limits in your region, wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands."Both Forsyth Elementary School and Berwick and District School will remain closed until Thursday for cleaning and contact tracing. Any close contacts will hear from Public Health and will be advised to self-isolate and get tested.At-home learning will take place during the closure, with an update to come on Wednesday.Potential COVID-19 exposureOn Monday night, the Nova Scotia Health Authority warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight (8210) on Dec. 4 from Toronto (8:49 p.m.) to Sydney (11:55 p.m.). It is asking passengers in rows 16 to 20 to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test online.All other passengers on the flight should self-isolate and watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the coronavirus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18.Vaccine to arrive in N.S. next weekPrime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada by the end of the year.In a statement to CBC News, Nova Scotia's Department of Health said the province is expected to receive 1,950 doses next week.Before that, the province will participate in a dry-run exercise with the manufacturer, the federal government, Dalhousie University and health system partners to prepare for the vaccine's arrival.The exercise will test shipping, delivery, tracking and storage, but will not include the vaccine.There are now 90 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the virus."Over the past few days, we have seen a decline in case numbers. While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk," Strang said in the release. "If we don't follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases."The new cases were discovered among 1,242 tests completed at Nova Scotia Health Authority labs on Sunday.The province has completed 200,253 tests since March.The health authority is advising of two potential exposures on two Air Canada flights to Sydney in recent weeks. A full list of exposures in the province can be found here.Cases in the Atlantic provincesNewfoundland and Labrador announced on Monday that it would not rejoin the Atlantic bubble for at least a month. That means anyone arriving from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will have to continue to self-isolate for 14 days. P.E.I. announced on Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21. The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:SymptomsAnyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough.Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811: * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Minister hopes to continue work with mobile home tenants

    Service Minister, Nathan Glubish, hopes to gather concerns and comments from Alberta’s mobile home tenants through a province-wide survey. “We know the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (RTDRS) can’t solve every problem that a mobile home community resident might face, we know that Service Alberta alone does not have the tools to address all of those problems,” Glubish said. Mobile home tenants gained access to the RTDRS in November 2020, which is one step in the right direction, according to Glubish. RTDRS allows mobile home tenants to resolve disputes between them and their landlords in less time and at a lower cost than going through the provincial court system. “They’ve been asking about this for many years. Ultimately this gives them access to the same support, the same dispute resolution service, that every other renter in Alberta has access to,” said Minister Glubish. Early access to the RTDRS was granted for eviction-related disputes on June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of Nov. 16, the RTDRS system is accepting other tenancy-related disputes from the mobile home community in Alberta. Prior to the Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Amendment Act, residents and landlords of mobile home communities were forced to resolve disputes through the court.  “It was one of the first actions I took as a minister in a brand new government and as a brand new MLA. And I’m really proud of the work we’ve done on that,” Glubish said. Glubish said that ongoing work with mobile home tenants will include the provincial and municipal government, as well as many departments across the government. “There are so many departments that overlap with these various issues that mobile home residents are facing,” he said. Results from the online survey will be reviewed by officials from several government departments after it closes on Dec. 13. Glubish visited the town of Hinton on Aug. 28, 2019, to hear what residents had to say about their experience living in local mobile home parks. Besides concerns from mobile home residents regarding accountability, management of infrastructure, and enforcing rules within a mobile home park, residents also asked for a cap on rent. When asked about these concerns, Glubish stated that the survey is a great opportunity for residents to communicate additional concerns and provide them with more information. “This is a perfect example of why I’m going to be collaborating with colleagues from other departments such as community and social services, the department of health, the department of municipal affairs, seniors and housing, and also departments like infrastructure and justice and transportation,” Glubish said. Based on the feedback, the provincial government can get the right departments and levels of government around the table to focus on the issues and figure out the best path forward, Glubish said. Martin Long, MLA for West Yellowhead, did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Hinton Voice deadline. The RTDRS is currently fully available remotely at alberta.ca/residential-tenancy-dispute-resolution-service.aspx The survey can be found online until Dec. 13 at alberta.ca/mobile-home-site-issues-engagement.aspxMasha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Police in search of suspects in Ridgetown home invasion

    Chatham-Kent Police are in search of three suspects following a home invasion in Ridgetown. According to investigators, the suspects, who were armed with a baseball bat and a firearm, forced their way into the victim’s home on Nov. 25 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men took off before the police arrived, but forensic evidence was seized for DNA testing.  Investigators have also reviewed video surveillance footage from the area and are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

  • Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé named top plastic polluters in global audit of plastic waste

    Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo and Nestlé continue to be the world's biggest plastic polluters, according to data compiled by the global environmental organization Break Free From Plastic.The group had more than 14,000 volunteers in 55 countries in Asia, Europe and North America collect nearly 350,000 pieces of tossed plastic to trace the source of the waste and published its results Monday as part of a push to reduce single-use plastics.The audit found that 63 per cent of the plastics examined were clearly marked with a consumer brand name. Volunteers collected plastic from city streets, parks, forests, beaches, coastal areas and other sites where plastic waste accumulates. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 13 per cent of the items examined came from audits of waste discarded indoors — in homes, offices, schools and elsewhere.The group also relied on data collected by more than 300 so-called waste pickers. These are people who make a living  by salvaging reusable or recyclable materials from landfill or other waste disposal sites.The brand audits were conducted between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Volunteers identified 44 different retail brands in Canada and found the highest number of plastic items they collected came from Costco, followed by PepsiCo, SC Johnson and Walmart.Break Free From Plastic said the top three companies on the list, well known for the plastic bottles used to package their product, have made the list every year since the group's first brand audit for plastic polluters was conducted in 2018. The Coca-Cola label was discovered in more countries than the two plastic-polluting firms that were next on the list. All three companies have said they are working to address wasteful packaging — but at least one environmentalist alleges they are instead ramping up their use of plastic.The group acknowledged the limitations of relying on self-reported data submitted by participants from around the world."The data submitted is a sample of global plastic waste and cannot claim to be fully representative of all plastic pollution," the report said. "It is possible that some brands not captured in this report may produce even more plastic pollution than those listed in this report."It also said that while it tried to match brands with their parent companies, it's possible that some brand-parent company correlations were missed because the data included "thousands of brands and parent companies from many countries in different languages."WATCH | Canada recently announced it will ban 6 types of single-use plastics by end of 2021:Same big brands make the list"It's not surprising to see the same big brands on the podium as the world's top plastic polluters for three years in a row," Abigail Aguilar, plastics campaign regional co-ordinator of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said in a statement. "These companies claim to be addressing the plastic crisis, yet they continue to invest in false solutions while teaming up with oil companies to produce even more plastic."To stop this mess and combat climate change, multinationals like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé must end their addiction to single-use plastic packaging and move away from fossil fuels."Rounding out the top 10 brands for plastic pollution in the report are: * Unilever * Mondelez International * Mars, Inc. * Procter & Gamble * Philip Morris International * Colgate-Palmolive * Perfetti Van MelleThe most common items collected were plastic bags, followed by cigarette butts and plastic bottles."Only nine per cent of all the plastic ever made has been recycled, yet ... [producers] continue to hail recycling as the ultimate solution to combating the plastic pollution crisis," Break Free From Plastic said in its report."However, most single-use plastic simply can't be recycled or it's just not economical to do so, especially when the cost of virgin plastic is very low."Coke promises 50% recycled material by 2030According to a report by the Changing Markets Foundation released in September, the Coca-Cola Company produces 2.9 million tonnes of plastic packaging a year, the largest volume of any company.Coca-Cola has promised to make its products with 50 per cent of recycled material by 2030. PepsiCo has said it will aim to reduce by 35 per cent its use of virgin (unrecycled) plastic content by 2025. Nestlé has said it's moving toward a goal of having all reusable or recyclable packaging in the next five years.The companies named as the seven top polluters of plastic have joined The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative to change the plastic system with the end goal of having all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.However, according to a report released last month by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which is working on the initiative along with the UN Environment Program, the signatories have reduced their use of virgin plastic by only 0.1 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

  • Alberta student wins international science competition

    A Grade 12 student from Fort McMurray, Alta., has won an international science competition, Breakthrough Junior Challenge, with a three minute video explaining quantum tunnelling. Maryam Tsegaye’s prize includes a $250,000 US scholarship.

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • 'The Undoing' creator lured back to network TV for 'Big Sky'

    LOS ANGELES — Writer-producer David E. Kelley gifted network TV with three decades of hits, including “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” Then he switched to a new canvas, premium cable, to make HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” He's in very good company, with Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”) and Ryan Murphy (“Glee”) among other successful network producers who moved shop to streaming services and cable channels. The advantages the platforms offer — including creative freedom and the appeal that limited series have to in-demand stars — failed to deter ABC executive Karey Burke from trying to woo Kelley back to broadcast on the Disney-owned network. She succeeded with “Big Sky,” based on a C.J. Box crime novel that caught Kelley's interest. The series (airing 10 p.m. EST Tuesday) stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as an ex-police officer and private detective in search of sisters missing in Montana. “I feel very lucky that David trusted us with this story,” Burke said. “I think he believed in our mission, which is really to bring the great creators back to broadcast television to tell meaningful stories to the widest possible audience.” Long-time professional ties also helped: Burke was an executive at NBC attached to the 1980s drama series “L.A. Law,” on which young attorney Kelley was a fledgling screenwriter and later producer, and Disney Television entertainment chief Dana Walden worked with him on Fox’s “Ally McBeal.” Despite his respect for Burke, Kelley's said, his first answer was a polite no. "'The content is a little disturbing and and it’s just not broadcast fare,'" he told her. He recounted Burke's reply: the network wanted to be more “aggressive in our storytelling” to compete with cable and streaming. "So off we want,” Kelley said. ABC reinforced its commitment to the series Monday, ordering six more episodes for a total of 16. The network was able to tout “Big Sky” as among the season's top-rated shows, albeit in a TV season destabilized by pandemic-forced production delays. "Big Sky" drew sharp criticism from Native American groups and advocates for overlooking the ongoing crisis of crimes against Indigenous women, including in Montana, which Kelley and the show's other producers have vowed to address. As part of a recent corporate restructuring, Burke is moving from ABC Entertainment chief to president of 20th Television, the Disney-owned studio that produces “Big Sky,” with the hands-on attention she promised Kelley able to remain intact. He registered no complaints about network meddling but remains aware of the possibility, candidly sketching out the worst-case scenarios. “Here's the way it can go: ‘The show isn’t working, so you need to make these changes for us.' And the other way it goes, is, ‘This show is working and we don’t want to break it or alienate the audience,'” Kelley said. “I'm confident that won't happen with Kerry, but that is the danger in broadcast.” Burke remains bullish about network TV as a worthy creative home, arguing that it remains unmatched as “a delivery system,” citing its free, over-the-air reach that combines with on-demand viewing options to reach a wide audience. Sam Esmail, creator of USA Network's ”Mr. Robot" and Amazon's “Homecoming,” hadn't worked in network TV but is developing a show for ABC, she said. She also cited the topicality possible with shows that air weekly compared to streaming series that are released a full season at a time. ABC's medical series “Grey's Anatomy” and “The Good Doctor” were able to pivot quickly to weave “what's going on in our hospitals and with our health care workers into their story lines,” she said, a reference to COVID-19. But the talent drain is real, both among creators with niche projects ill-suited to ratings-dependent broadcasters and top actors such as Nicole Kidman, star of Kelley's pair of HBO series, who prefer short-run series that allow time for other TV or film projects. Kelley himself says “Big Sky” may be an outlier for him, with his next projects set for Hulu and Netflix. He can't avoid taking a swat at an immutable aspect of broadcasting that's avoided on streaming and premium cable. “Commercials were onerous and have only become more so, and I’ll hold my breath and close my eyes during ‘Big Sky’ when the commercials come on because it’s just aggravating. It affects the way you tell stories," he said. “You get the prospect of telling any kind of slow, emotionally building story interrupted by Dodge Ram commercials. Dodge makes a fine truck, but it's tough." ___ Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber. Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

  • Alberta to receive 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week

    Alberta will receive a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week. Two Alberta government officials told CBC News on Monday that federal officials have told their provincial counterparts to prepare for those initial doses in the coming days. The news comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots the provincial officials said will be earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staffers working there. They added that the Alberta government's goal is to complete the first round of immunizations on a large swath of those high-risk groups by the end of the holidays. The vaccine is under review but has not yet been approved by Health Canada.  The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of immunizations, meaning this shipment would vaccinate just under 2,000 people. Alberta had previously been told only about 1,000 doses of the vaccine would be available by the end of the year. Based on the planned per capita distribution of the vaccines, Alberta is earmarked for almost 29,000 doses of the ones announced Monday by the prime minister.  Those tens of thousands of doses will likely be rolled out over the coming weeks. The officials told CBC News no details had been shared yet about when the next deliveries could arrive, but they are expected shortly.  This first shipment is also a way to test the distribution chain and iron out any kinks in anticipation of those additional doses on the way. The provinces were not given advance notice of the prime minister's news, but have subsequently spent the day coordinating on the vaccines.  First vaccine sites to be in Calgary, Edmonton Alberta hit another grim milestone on Monday with 20,067 active cases of COVID-19, and reported 16 more deaths, including four on the same day in the same Edmonton care centre. As of Monday, Calgary had 7,472 active cases and Edmonton had risen to 9,190. Across the province a total of 609 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including 108 in ICU beds. The province reported 1,735 new cases, down more than 100 from the day before.  Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Monday afternoon that one vaccine receiving site would be in Calgary and one in Edmonton. For now, eligible recipients would have to come to the sites for to be vaccinated. Paul Wynnyk, who is overseeing the province's vaccine distribution strategy, said the necessary logistics are in place — the team is just waiting on shipments.  "We're ready to roll from that point on," he said.  Trudeau expects 249,000 vaccine doses by year-end During Monday's announcement, Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine would be on hand in Canada by year's end to launch a mass inoculation campaign, which is expected to take many months to complete. The first doses will arrive as some provinces — notably Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec  — grapple with a sharp increase in COVID-19 caseloads and deaths. Trudeau said these doses will be delivered by the company directly to 14 distribution centres now equipped with the necessary cold storage. This particular vaccine must be stored at –80 C — which will make the logistics of distribution "incredibly complex," Trudeau said. The vaccines will be distributed to jurisdictions on a per-capita basis, meaning each province will receive vaccine doses in numbers proportionate to their share of the population. The vaccine will not be sent to the territories for the time being, as they now lack the capacity to safely store the Pfizer product. WATCH: Trudeau says first vaccines expected to arrive next week

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • 'No sentence can compensate for our loss': Driver responsible for fatal accident in 2018 pleads guilty

    The family of a man killed in a collision two years ago had a message last week for the individual behind the wheel of the other vehicle. “No sentence can compensate for our loss.” Those were the words sent via email to Ontario Provincial Police following the final court hearing for Jamie Finny, an Angus resident charged in relation to a fatal collision from 2018. The family of Rev. Dale Hoch, who passed away as a result of the collision, was on the line for the telephone conference hearing, listening as Finny pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death. In 2018, Hoch was riding his motorcycle on Airport Road in Mulmur when he was struck by a minivan travelling east on County Road 21. Preliminary investigations by Dufferin OPP revealed that the driver of the minivan, later identified as Finny, failed to stop at the stop sign. Hoch was a former motorcycle gang member turned Waterloo pastor and leader of World Outreach Ministries, which had a congregation of approximately 250 people at the time. He was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical condition following the accident on Oct. 19, 2018, and succumbed to his injuries a month later. A final court date was held via telephone conference on Dec. 4, 2020, where Finny pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death, receiving a three-year licence suspension and $5,000 fine. According to Dufferin OPP, the Justice of the Peace commented that despite the monetary fine, Finny will have an unrepayable debt to bear for a lifetime. Dufferin OPP issued a reminder on Dec. 7 to drivers regarding their duties behind the wheel. “Driving a motor vehicle is a big responsibility, not to be taken lightly. All of your attention needs to be on the road and avoid any distractions,” said Dufferin OPP. \-- With files from Chris HallidayTabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • Budget 2021: dépenses en hausse de 7 %

    Malgré le gel du compte de taxes annoncé plus tôt cet automne, le budget municipal montre une hausse de 54,4 M$ des dépenses en 2021, dont plus de la moitié (55 %) est consacré à l’ajout de services. Voilà ce qu’a déclaré d’emblée le maire Marc Demers lors du dépôt du budget en visioconférence, le 7 décembre. «En 2021, la Ville de Laval fonctionnera avec un budget de 932 millions [de dollars]. Ça comprend une augmentation des dépenses de 6,9 % par rapport à l’an dernier», a-t-il résumé, précisant que le 8e budget de son administration priorisait l’amélioration des services aux citoyens, la relance économique et la protection de l’environnement. Le budget 2021 comprend la création du Bureau du citoyen dont l’objectif est d’assurer une gestion intégrée des relations avec les Lavallois. Le budget qui y est dévolu se chiffre à 2,5 M$ pour les deux prochaines années, a indiqué le directeur général de la Municipalité, Jacques A. Ulysse. Cette nouvelle entité administrative chapeautera notamment l’équipe de la centrale téléphonique 311, la porte d’entrée pour toutes requêtes citoyennes, a ajouté le maire. L’amélioration des services municipaux passerait également par la création du Bureau de la résilience municipale, la mise en service de l’écocentre Dagenais ainsi que l’optimisation des opérations déneigement et la poursuite des projets pilote visant à éliminer le stationnement alternatif l’automne prochain. Pour ces deux dernières mesures, la Ville injecte une enveloppe additionnelle conjointe de 2,6 M$. Pour soutenir la relance en cette période pandémique, la Ville bonifie de plus de 25 % le budget dédié au Service de développement économique, lequel passe de 8,1 à 10,2 M$. Plus des trois quarts (78 %) de cette hausse sont consacrés à des programmes et partenariats offerts en aide aux entreprises lavalloises, soit un montant de 1,7 M$ précise la Ville. En plus de gérer un plan de relance évalué à 20 M$, ce Service municipal travaillera à l’élaboration d’un nouveau plan d’attractivité internationale. Au chapitre des «projets structurants», le budget 2021 prévoit, entre autres, une somme de 2,2 M$ dans le développement du Carré Laval en vue d’y accueillir éventuellement une zone d’innovation et un quartier carboneutre. «En situation de crise, c’est le devoir des différents paliers de gouvernement de stimuler l’économie et non pas de se mettre en mode austérité qui pourrait avoir des conséquences à long terme sur l’ensemble du territoire», a fait valoir le maire pour justifier l’ajout de 127 employés équivalent temps plein, ce qui portera les effectifs municipaux à 4151 employés au cours du prochain exercice financier. À cet égard, il a cité en exemple le programme triennal d’immobilisation (PTI 2021-2023) qui totalise 1,4 milliard de dollars en investissement, dont 382 M$ en 2021. En matière d’environnement, l’administration Demers se dote d’un Bureau de la résilience municipale dont le mandat sera de mieux gérer les risques liés aux aléas climatiques, tels les cocktails météo impliquant des épisodes de gel et dégel en quelques heures, en hiver, et les pandémies donne-t-on en exemple. Par ailleurs, le budget 2021 réserve 1,2 M$ pour la poursuite de l’implantation des bacs noirs à la faveur d’une «collecte optimale» des ordures, une somme de 700 000 $ pour la mise en service du premier écocentre permanent, qui ouvrira ses portes sur le site Dagenais l’automne prochain, et 300 000 $ pour des interventions de déminéralisation et de plantation pour combattre les îlots de chaleur. Au chapitre des transports collectifs, la contribution municipale s’élèvera l’an prochain à 87 M$, ce qui représente une augmentation de 2,2 M$ par rapport à 2020. Quant au programme triennal d’immobilisations (PTI), il est projeté d’investir d’ici les 3 prochaines années la somme de 38,2 M$ dans l’acquisition de milieux naturels (21 M$), la plantation d’arbres (11,5 M$) et l’achat de terrains pour y aménager des espaces verts (5,7 M$).Stéphane St-Amour, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • 2020 indelible TV moments: Trebek, debate bluster and Floyd

    When the coronavirus pushed people out of the world and into homebound isolation, the small-screen's role grew bigger than ever.Television and its mobile iterations bore witness to a tumultuous year of presidential politics, the pandemic and racial reckoning, including the agonizing scene of a man begging police for his life that galvanized Black Lives Matter protests.TV hosted a growing number of entertainment choices, as old-guard Netflix and Hulu were joined by new streaming services — ready to receive movies intended for blockbuster status but deprived by shuttered theatres.Most crucially, the medium substituted for the connection that was stripped from nearly all but essential workers as offices, stadiums and other gathering spots were left deserted. In their place, came TV accounts of the emotional toll paid by those in health care; of economic despair; and the affection for a game show host. And, for diversion, a sexy thriller and a celebrity confession.Here are a selection of the defining moments of 2020 from the perspective of The Associated Press' media and television writers.GEORGE FLOYDIt was more than a moment. For nearly eight minutes, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, ignoring pleas for mercy until Floyd's life slipped away. Brave observer Darnella Frazier, then 17, held up a phone camera so a sickening and infuriating video record of Floyd's death was preserved. The images led to worldwide protests, for the first time engaging many people who considered the issue of police misconduct mostly abstract.HOSPITAL OVERLOADWeary nurses and doctors treating coronavirus-stricken patients poured out their frustration as hospitals were overwhelmed by the surging disease and the staggering number of lives that couldn’t be saved. “I’m broken. My colleagues are broken,” a tearful Joey Traywick, an ICU nurse in Billings, Montana, told NBC News. “People say it’s not that big a deal, and I want to take them by the collar and say, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES“Let me finish,” Democrat Joe Biden said, trying to answer a question early in his first debate with Republican President Donald Trump. We’re still waiting. Trump’s tactic of constantly interrupting his opponent made the debate an unwatchable mess for 73 million viewers, and polls showed it backfired on him. Moderator Chris Wallace had little chance. This raised the stakes for later candidate forums, where NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Kristen Welker bolstered their reputations with sharp, in-control performances.LINING UPSoup lines were an indelible part of the early 20th century's Great Depression. That extreme need was recalled by images of Americans lined up — in cars, to guard against the pandemic — for the food they couldn’t afford to buy in a virus-crashed economy. The startling images were matched by drone shots of jammed roadways leading to drive-through coronavirus testing. A more hopeful image for what's ahead: conveyer-belt lines of vials to be filled with COVID-19 vaccine.ALEX TREBEKThe “Jeopardy!” host made no secret of the fight with pancreatic cancer that ultimately claimed his life on Nov. 8. If there was any good to come of it, he inspired others and learned how much he was appreciated and loved. January’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament was a fitting tribute to his skill. We’re cheating here — since it was televised late in 2019 — but no one who saw Trebek choke up in reaction to contestant Dhruv Gaur’s “We love you, Alex” message will ever forget the moment.“HAMILTON”When Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda and his hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton debuted on the new Disney + streaming service before its intended 2021 theatre release, it was more than a harbinger for other big-screen films during the pandemic. It demonstrated how critical streaming platforms are to the fortunes of their parent companies. NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max also joined the battle this year for a piece of TV’s future.KORNACKI AND KINGBetween Election Day and the morning, four days later, when most news organizations declared Joe Biden the president-elect, NBC News' Steve Kornacki and CNN's John King were babysitters and human calculators for a nation on edge. They stood before video screens crunching numbers as votes trickled in, soothing or creating anxiety. MSNBC couldn't resist milking it — setting up a “Kornacki cam” to follow him during breaks and trying to turn his khakis into a fashion craze — but these tireless men were indispensable.ACADEMY AWARDSFebruary’s Oscars provided the usual spectacle of celebrities striking red-carpet poses and exchanging air kisses en route to a packed theatre. It turned out be the ordinary made extraordinary: The last hurrah before the pandemic banished other awards shows to virtual incarnations, some as glamorous as a Zoom meeting. If we’d known the movie awards were a final chance for a communal night of unfettered stargazing, would only a record-low 23.6 million of us have tuned in?THE UNDOINGThe climax of “The Undoing” on HBO was a classic TV event, a murder mystery that built viewership and interest until the killer's identity was revealed on Nov. 30. But it's a reflection of how television is consumed in 2020 that, even now, we won't say who the murderer was for fear of angering readers. Millions of viewers will see the story resolved on their own time, creating countless individual moments rather than a communal one.THE SMITHSJada Pinkett Smith was ready to address social-media speculation about her former ties to musician August Alsina, and Will Smith was listening. So were viewers of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk," becoming witnesses to an intimate exchange at a time of social and emotional distancing. The actors were conciliatory toward each other about what occurred during a marital separation, but Will Smith couldn’t resist revising his wife’s description. “An entanglement? A relationship,” he said.Lynn Elber And David Bauder, The Associated Press

  • Negative COVID-19 test result can give false impression says top doctor

    A negative COVID-19 result does not justify visiting family and friends for the holidays, says Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health. According to Dr. David Colby, it’s actually “a fool’s game”. The community’s top doctor said even if you test negative, you could still have the coronavirus and give it to others before you ultimately test positive. North of the border, millions of Americans celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families -- many travelling across the country to do so. Colby said travelling is discouraged, regardless if you test negative before travelling. “A negative test is a snapshot,” said Colby. “This virus, like all infections, has an incubation period – the time from acquisition of the infection till the time that the patient shows some signs or symptoms of the infection. That incubation period is variable. It could be up to 14 days.” Colby said after exposure, it takes anywhere from four to 10 days for a positive result to appear. “Basically, somebody could have a negative test and become infectious and positive the very next day. It’s quite possible. If there is an exposure, we need to maintain that 14-day isolation period,” said Colby. The Medical Officer of Health echoed Premier Doug Ford’s message, urging residents of Chatham-Kent to remain home and celebrate the holidays with members of their household only. “This strategy of simply testing and then forgetting about the precautions is a fool’s game,” said Colby. “That’s not the way to do it at all. Colby said the precautions recommended – sticking to your household, maintaining a physical distance, limiting the number of people in indoor gatherings, increased hand hygiene, face coverings, and others are all part of the strategy until the vaccine comes and for a while after. On Saturday, December 5, neighbour region Windsor-Essex reported 80 cases of COVID-19. Still remaining in the red tier of the province’s framework, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex, urged residents not to go out. He added the region is not far away from entering a lockdown. “People should not go out, period,” said Ahmed, echoing the guidelines for the “red zone” status under the province’s COVID-19 Response Framework. “If 90 percent of the people or 95 percent of people are following that, we are winning, because when we are staying home, even if someone is infected, we’re not spreading it further. That’s the key message.” Dr. Colby agrees with the messaging from his fellow Medical Officer of Health. He said he is concerned about travel between regions, with Chatham-Kent in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework and Windsor-Essex County in red-control. “There is no way to prevent that,” said Colby. “We have issued every caution imaginable against that kind of behaviour, but it’s really not possible.” As of Decenber 4, 26 of the 33 active cases in Chatham-Kent stem from close contact with other cases. One is from an institutional outbreak, not in Chatham-Kent. Two are under investigation, and three have an unknown source.Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

  • Minister Dreeshen proposes changes to Forests Act

    Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen, presented new legislation last month to modernize Alberta’s Forest Sector Act to meet current realities of Alberta’s forest sector. The minister’s office worked with industry partners to address the Forest Job Action Plan and Red Tape Reduction. “We’ve made it a priority as a government to reach out and do a really deep dive on red tape reduction initiatives. It’s been months of consultation with industry to see where we could actually improve their business environment,” said Dreeshen. He noted they have been very cognizant of what over regulation and not having proper forest management practices can do to the forest sector. “We want to do everything we can to keep our forestry sector viable and sustainable and to attract more investment into the province,” he said. The province continues to consult with the forestry industry right now on regulatory and policy changes that would follow this legislation. There was a consultation process between industry and government and Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) was consulted extensively on steps to promote efficiency. There are a couple of really important things about the bill including a new preamble that demonstrated Alberta’s commitment to sustainable forest management and timber supply for the industry, according to Brock Mulligan, vice president of Communications and Government Affairs at AFPA. He noted that one important piece of recognition is that the forest industry in Alberta is among the most sustainable in the world, that its practices are leading, and the socio economic importance of the industry. “One of the stats I saw is that the government expects this year to get about a billion dollars in direct revenue to the Government of Alberta from oil and gas and about $350M from forestry. We’re a pretty important piece of the revenue picture in Alberta right now and it’s great that was recognized in the preamble,” Mulligan said. Another important addition is the recognition that the forestry industry depends on a secure wood supply.  “We can’t make products, we can’t employ people, we can’t innovate and create new products without that sustainable wood supply. Having that recognized in the preamble and having that laid out as sort of the ethos for how we do forestry in Alberta is really critical for our industry,” Mulligan added. AFPA and its forestry company members, such as West Fraser, are analyzing the bill right now but Mulligan feels this is an encouraging step.  Red tape reductions and promoting regulatory efficiencies is an ongoing process in the forestry industry.  “I’m sure there are some things that when we get into the analysis that we will have questions on and perhaps look for in later steps,” Mulligan added, noting that this bill will take care of a number of industry concerns. The new legislation would enhance responsiveness and transparency of timber dues to support competitiveness of Alberta’s forest industry through making their calculation methods available to the public. On the transparency side, this legislation will help in the softwood lumber disputes, explained Dreeshen. The argument in litigation between Canada and the U.S. was the fact that Canada wasn’t publicly transparent on how timber dues are calculated. “We obviously pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with it in the way we have it, we just thought we might as well have it open and transparent so that they can’t make that argument anymore in that ongoing softwood lumber dispute,” Dreeshen said. Currently, the provincial government would directly communicate with the forestry companies on what their fee would be.  The rates and the formula would both be public with this new legislation, the formula itself will be maintained. “The forestry industry said that how we in Alberta come up with our rates, our formula is fair. That’s something we’re not going to change,” Dreeshen said. The province collects Timber Dues, Crown Charges, and other fees associated with timber dispositions under the authority of the Forests Act. This ensures Albertans receive fair compensation for the use of publicly owned forest resources. Timber dues rates are based on the current market prices of forest products and are adjusted periodically to reflect changes to current market conditions. “Providing the minister with authority to publish and regularly update the timber due rates, that’s something we have heard a lot from the industry of just giving or adding more flexibility into input costs,” stated Dreeshen. While AFPA continues to look into the bill, Mulligan noted that the current process in Alberta is already very responsive to the market. “Frankly right now we’re seeing very high lumber prices and very high timber dues and that’s basically a factor of our timber dues process being so responsive,” Mulligan said. Legislation would also provide greater flexibility for the forest industry to respond to market and environmental conditions by allowing 10-year harvest control periods as opposed to the current five-year period. Currently, they have to be able to deal with whatever is thrown at them within that five year harvest window like fires, bugs, economics, or market conditions. “They could harvest everything in one year, but they at least have a ten year span to go out and do that,” Dreeshen explained. Legislation would eliminate red tape for forestry companies to hold a timber license in addition to their timber quota by adjusting quotas to provide all necessary oversight by today’s forest management planning standards. Timber licenses would be completely eliminated, as it is redundant within the timber quota system. It costs industry time and money to apply for that license and it also costs the government time and money to have to be able to process it as well.  It would be solely on the timber quota going forward. Mulligan noted that AFPA recognizes that the cabinet table deals with many different issues, and due to this issue moving over directly to the minister it means some of the changes will happen a lot sooner. “Right now our industry is really happy that we’re able to provide stable jobs at a time when the economy is faltering a little bit here in Alberta and that we’re encouraged that the government has recognized some of the different factors that contribute to the success of our industry,” Mulligan said. More than 90 communities and nearly 20,000 direct jobs are supported by Alberta’s forest sector. Forestry is an important sector of the Alberta economy, contributing $2B to the provincial GDP. The Forests Act provides for and defines the powers to establish regulations related to forestry and allows for the approval of the right to harvest Crown timber or forest tenure.  This regulatory legislation enables competitive conditions to attract and retain forest industry investment in Alberta and protects the value of Alberta’s natural resources for the benefit of all Albertans. Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • No direction for strategic plan

    Council had its first look at the updated strategic plan during the standing committee meeting of Oct. 27, but did not provide direction to move ahead with the document. Council first voted down a motion to bring the plan back to another standing committee meeting for further discussion, which would have allowed council to provide feedback to administration in the meantime. “I think the biggest concern for citizens I’m interfacing with is of course the corporate plan, knowing the specific deliverables over the next couple of months,” said Coun. Ryan Maguhn. Maguhn felt that during the planning session, councillors spoke about the need for deliverables within the plan, but this was not reflected in the updated plan presented to council. He questioned how the budget could be crafted without knowing the deliverables. Deliverables would help administration and council in knowing what action items are coming and when, which in turn would allow more clarity in approving the budget, he added. The updated strategic plan was created through discussion and council direction provided during the strategic planning session on Oct. 3.  According to the updated plan, Council was tasked with describing the overall future vision of their community during their planning session, referred to as Community Vision Planning. Once the Community Vision Plan is in place, Administration would develop a corporate action plan including measurable actions to advance the priorities and goals of the strategic plan. Administration expected this corporate plan to be developed alongside budget 2021 and brought to council in early 2021 for approval. “With a strategic and corporate plan in place, communicating updates on progress will be more frequent and straight forward,” said Olsen. Olsen noted that an update was expected on the strategic plan deliverables prior to budget discussions, which would include some priorities but no individual actions as the corporate plan would have. Coun. Dewly Nelson stated that he hoped the strategic plan would have been less visionary and include clear directions instead. In contrast, Coun. Tyler Waugh stated that the strategic plan is supposed to be a broad vision, and that priorities will be laid out in the budget. Olsen added that previous strategic plans mixed the broad objectives and actions in the same document, which made it difficult to measure progress and present to council. Now, the corporate plan will include the actions based on the goals in the strategic plan. “I think it will make communication on progress a lot easier and a lot more timely and as well it will give council and the community that list of actions for the year that administration will be bringing forward. It helps with agenda planning, and performance management for different areas and individuals as well,” Olsen said. Council also spoke about diversifying revenue streams during the planning session, but grants were not mentioned in the updated plan, Mayor Marcel Michaels pointed out. He also voiced his concern over the fact that the strategic plan includes 43 broad objectives, which he felt were too many and needed focus. Council spent eight hours with a facilitator during the planning session to discuss the strategic plan, Nelson said. He felt there was no need to spend more meeting time on this plan and instead Council should focus on the upcoming budget conversations. Council then voted down a direction to bring the document to the next regular council meeting for decision. Olsen noted that it is important to determine a strategic direction prior to creating the corporate plan in order to create focused deliverables. “I’m of the mindset that if I don’t fully support the strategic plan the way it is, I'd rather go through the budget process and focus on the next year and look at the corporate plan and [strategic plan] after that,” Michaels said.  Nelson echoed Michaels and said council didn’t feel true ownership of this updated strategic plan. Changes need to be made for real success, he added. The strategic plan includes information on processes, best practice, core values, municipal challenges and opportunities, as well as six priority focus areas.  The priority focus areas include economic growth, capital planning, attainable housing, good government, service delivery, and financial stability. Under each area, a goal statement and objectives are included.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • L’AFO mise sur ses bonnes relations avec Caroline Mulroney

    ÉMILIE PELLETIER Initiative de journalisme local — Le Droit TORONTO — Les relations entre l’Assemblée de la francophonie de l’Ontario et le ministère des Affaires francophones se sont beaucoup améliorées au cours des deux dernières années. Les temps ont bien changé depuis le jeudi noir, en Ontario. Le président de L’AFO Carol Jolin, son directeur général Peter Hominuk et l’analyste politique œuvrant au sein de l’organisme, Bryan Michaud, sont tous les trois d’accord pour dire que la preuve de ces progrès se trouve dans l’avancement des dossiers. Il y a deux ans, dans la foulée des coupes du gouvernement Ford en francophonie, les tensions étaient des plus palpables entre Carol Jolin et la ministre des Affaires francophones Caroline Mulroney. « Les discussions étaient beaucoup plus rares, on ne s’entendait pas. C’était évident. Je n’ai jamais su comment c’était pour elle », se souvient-il. Après avoir passé beaucoup de temps à tisser méticuleusement ces liens, les deux s’appellent aujourd’hui par leur prénom et les dossiers avancent mieux que jamais, juge le président de l’AFO. « La relation avec Mme Mulroney est très bonne. Elle s’est positionnée comme une alliée de la francophonie, depuis le temps du jeudi noir. On est conscient que ça n’a probablement pas été facile pour elle au départ, mais depuis ce temps-là, on a fait énormément de travail. » Il juge que c’est notamment la force des réseaux francophones qui a permis au gouvernement ontarien de comprendre l’importance de la communauté. « Je pense que la manifestation du 1er décembre 2018 a sonné des cloches de façon très forte. La Résistance a établi qu’on est sérieux, et ça a fait bouger le gouvernement. Les gens ont participé à 100 miles à l’heure, et ça nous a amené une crédibilité avec le gouvernement. Aujourd’hui, on le sent dans la façon qu’ils nous approchent. » Néanmoins, M. Jolin rappelle que si l’AFO doit critiquer à nouveau le gouvernement, il n’hésitera pas, peu importe le parti au pouvoir. « On l’a déjà fait, et ce n’est pas parce qu’on a un bon dialogue qu’on ne sortira pas si on voit un recul. » La ministre des Affaires francophones, Caroline Mulroney PATRICK WOODBURY, ARCHIVES LE DROIT Les progrès   Depuis le jeudi noir, la verve de la population franco-ontarienne a mené au retour du ministère provincial des Affaires francophones ainsi que de l’Université de l’Ontario français, en partie grâce à l’intervention d’Ottawa. Par ailleurs, M. Jolin souligne que la lutte de longue date menée entre autres par la néo-démocrate France Gélinas pour l’ajout des accents français sur les permis de conduire a récemment été gagnée. Bientôt, les caractères français devraient aussi être disponibles sur les cartes santé, l’une des premières motions présentées par la députée Amanda Simard à son arrivée à Queen’s Park. Le président de l’AFO note également le « travail acharné » de l’assistante parlementaire de Mme Mulroney, la députée Natalia Kusendova. C’est en partie grâce à son travail que le drapeau franco-ontarien est devenu, au début de l’automne, un emblème officiel de la province, au même titre que le drapeau de l’Ontario. En fait, presque tout ce que le gouvernement Ford avait l’intention d’éliminer en 2018 a été rétabli, et plus encore. Tout, à l’exception du Commissariat aux langues officielles. Mais cela pourrait changer, si le gouvernement de Doug Ford accepte de rétablir l’indépendance du chien de garde des langues officielles en Ontario lorsqu’il modifiera la Loi sur les Services en français. Carol Jolin espère que le gouvernement fera la refonte de cette Loi avant les prochaines élections provinciales, puisqu’il est convaincu qu’elle permettra de « donner un nouvel essor à la francophonie ». En attendant, il mise sur ses bonnes relations avec la ministre Mulroney pour que ça se concrétise.Émilie Pelletier, journaliste, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Droit

  • Alberta ditches registration stickers on licence plates, moves to reflective ones

    EDMONTON — Starting in the new year, Alberta licence plates will start to be sticker free.The province says the stickers, which mark the year and month of a vehicle's registration, have become redundant in the era of reflective plates.The government is moving to high-definition reflective licence plates, which the province says are more easily scanned roadside by police and other law enforcement agencies.Stickers were introduced in 1974 and have been used for more than 5.5 million registered vehicles in Alberta at a cost of more than $1 million a year.Four Canadian jurisdictions have already ditched stickers: Quebec. Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories.Stickers will still be required for farm vehicles and commercial vehicles that travel between regions as part of international agreements.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • UN health agency's advice for the holidays: Don't hug

    GENEVA — The World Health Organization has an unwelcome but potentially life-saving message for the holiday season: Don't hug.To stop the spread of the coronavirus, WHO's emergencies chief said Monday that the “shocking” rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly in the U.S., means that people shouldn't get too close to their loved ones this year.“The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread," said Dr. Michael Ryan. "It’s quite frankly, shocking, to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. — a country with a wonderful, strong health system (and) amazing technological capacities,” he said. At the moment, the U.S. accounts for a third of all COVID-19 cases in the world, Ryan added. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded more than 280,000 coronavirus deaths to date.Ryan was responding to a question during a news conference about whether hugs could be considered “close contact” — which the U.N. health agency has generally advised against in areas of high coronavirus transmission.Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said most transmission happens among people who tend to spend a lot of time together sharing meals and indoor spaces, in workplaces or homes — but it’s sometimes hard to “disentangle” how exactly the virus was spread.Added Ryan: “It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible.”“That is the brutal reality in places like the United States right now,” he said.In November, U.K. chief medical officer Chris Whitty also told Britons that they shouldn't hug or kiss their elderly relatives during this year's holiday season “if you want them to survive to be hugged again.”WHO's director of vaccines, Dr. Kate O'Brien, warned that while new immunization campaigns to combat COVID-19 should help slow the pandemic, “having vaccines is not going to be a switch” that means an automatic end to the pandemic.Last week, Britain became the first Western country to approve the experimental shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech; the country is poised to start vaccinating its highest-risk populations on Tuesday in its biggest-ever immunization campaign.O'Brien said that people who have concerns about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine developed in less than a year should learn more about the science, calling such worries “really legitimate questions.”Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

  • Sask. eliminating small business corporate income tax for two years

    The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that will eliminate small business corporate income tax for the next two years, then see it come back at a reduced rate fro another year.The tax rate was previously two per cent. * Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the tax rate will be reduced to zero. * July 1, 2022, tax rate will move to one per cent. * Jul 1, 2023, tax rate will move back to two per cent."Saskatchewan's small businesses and their employees have been hard hit by the effects of the global COVID19 pandemic," said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer in a statement."Lowering taxes for every small business in our province over the next three years will help them to recover from the pandemic and enable them to retain and hire more workers."The threshold for businesses to get the reduced tax rate is $600,000.The government estimates the changes will benefit 31,000 small businesses and save them an average of $6,100 over the next three years.Government provides rebate to businesses forced to adaptThee government also introduced the Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate (SRAR) on Monday.The rebate is for businesses forced to adapt to COVID-19, either physically or by changing their business or model.To be eligible each business will need to: * Employ fewer than 100 people. * Have incurred or will incur expenses to adapt business from Apr. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. * Plan to continue operating. * Have lost at least 30 per cent of revenue from 2019. * Continue to earn less revenue than before pandemic.Those eligible will receive a rebate of 50 per cent up to a maximum of $5,000, "with amounts being determined based on business expenditures for changing business models to adapt to the current environment brought about due to the global COVID-19 pandemic."The government said applications will be made available in a few weeks."Small businesses are continuing to do their part by not only protecting public health, but also helping to ensure a strong economic recovery in both the weeks and months ahead, and in the longer term as well," said Minister of Trade Jeremy Harrison in a statement.