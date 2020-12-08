The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8

OTTAWA — The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

4:56 p.m.

The Saskatchewan government has delayed the release of its vaccination distribution program because of a power outage.

Premier Scott Moe and health officials were set to detail how and when residents could start getting inoculated against COVID-19.

Moe has said his province is ready to receive Pfizer's vaccine, pending approval from Health Canada.

He has said among the first to be vaccinated would be health workers and residents living in long-term care.

---

3:50 p.m.

Less than two weeks after being named to oversee Quebec’s vaccine rollout, Jerome Gagnon is taking a leave for health reasons.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced today that Daniel Pare, head of the regional health authority in Chaudiere-Appalaches, will replace Gagnon, an assistant deputy health minister.

Dube says in a statement the change won’t slow down the deployment of the province’s unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination campaign expected to begin next week.

---

2:39 p.m.

Saskatchewan has recorded its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with six deaths.

Health officials say five of those who died were 80 and older, but one person was in their 30s.

The province's death toll from the pandemic sits at 66.

Another 183 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as Premier Scott Moe was set to announce the plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says 144 people are in hospital for the virus, with 27 patients receiving intensive care.

---

2:23 p.m.

Manitoba health officials are reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

The five-day test positivity rate remains high at 13 per cent.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says restrictions on public gatherings and many business activities must continue.

---

2:10 p.m.

Premier Jason Kenney is to speak to Alberta’s COVID-19 situation later today following his chief medical officer of health saying that recent restrictions to contain the skyrocketing spread of the novel coronavirus are failing.

The mayors of the two largest cities have already warned that they will use whatever emergency powers they have to bring in their own added measures if the province fails to act.

Kenney introduced somewhat tighter public-health orders two weeks ago to try to rein in the number of COVID-19 cases, but kept stores, water parks, bars, casinos and restaurants open.

---

2:10 p.m.

The Manitoba government is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.

Starting Saturday, drive-in services at churches and other venues will be allowed, as long as people attend only with members of their household and remain in their vehicles.

A Winnipeg church filed a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge against the ban on drive-in services last week, and lost a bid for a temporary lifting of the rule until the case could be heard.

The province is adding thrift stores and acupuncture services to the list of essential businesses that can operate.

It has also added school supplies and seasonal holiday decorations to essential goods that can be sold in-store instead of through curbside pickup or online.

---

2:03 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today, and now has 78 active cases.

Health officials say two cases are in the western health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases, while one is in the northern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Four cases are in the central zone, which includes Halifax — two are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is connected to Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth and one is under investigation.

No one is currently in hospital.

---

1:52 p.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self-isolating.

They involve a person in their 30s in the Saint John zone, two people under 19 in the Fredericton area and a person in their 40s in the Fredericton area.

The fifth case is a person in their 70s in the Fredericton zone related to international travel and is self-isolating.

There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 82.

Three patients are hospitalized and are in intensive care.

Late Monday, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School.

At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school in the province.

---

1:44 p.m.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Arviat, Nunavut, where an outbreak is ongoing.

As of today, all active cases in Whale Cove have recovered.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the territory has reached a milestone in its recovery, with three out of four infected communities back to zero cases.

Patterson also warned that as long as there are contacts in isolation in a community, it can't be considered COVID-free.

There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all in Arviat, and 176 recovered cases.

---

1:17 p.m.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador and officials say the infection is related to travel.

The patient is a man in his 50s who returned to the province from work in the Northwest Territories.

Meanwhile, health officials are still trying to chase down the source of an infection announced over the weekend.

The case affects a person in the central region of the province, where the town of Harbour Breton has been on partial lockdown since Sunday.

---

12:45 p.m.

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will only be given to patients at one of the 14 sites where the doses are initially being delivered.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says the plan is to move the doses as little as possible.

She acknowledged that will make it more difficult to vaccinate residents of long-term care homes, who cannot easily be moved to other sites.

Pfizer's vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 has to be stored at extraordinarily cold temperatures with specialized boxes and equipment.

---

12:35 p.m.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the average number of COVID-19 deaths in Canada each day in the last week topped 92 people, up from a seven-day average of 87 deaths a day on Monday.

There are also now nearly 2,700 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, and one in five of them are in intensive care.

---

11:25 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 588 new cases are in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 in York Region.

Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.

The Financial Accountability Officer says in a report today that the money was earmarked for three contingency funds, including two related to pandemic spending.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,564 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The provincial health department says 12 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 22 occurred in the first six days of December.

Hospitalizations increased by 17 to reach 835, with nine more patients in intensive care for a total of 114.

Given the worsening indicators, Premier François Legault told reporters today the province hasn’t ruled out stricter lockdown measures and urged Quebecers to follow public health rules.

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Manitoba government offers money for online performances so people will stay home

    WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is hoping that free online entertainment and classes will help people through the pandemic winter and convince more folks to stay home.The Progressive Conservative government announced a $3-million grant program Monday for performing artists, fitness instructors and others who can stream their services to the general public."We recognize that staying home this holiday season and not being able to see our friends and family will be very difficult," Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said."Additional programming over the holidays will make that time a little easier, we hope."The money will be available for a wide range of items such as online cooking classes, musical performances and yoga. Recipients must make their programming available to the general public for free.One event already in the works is a variety show that will be pre-recorded at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Company.The announcement was another indication that Manitoba is likely to be under substantial restrictions on public gatherings and business openings for at least the near future. The current set of health orders includes a five-person cap on public gatherings and the mandatory closure of bars, concert venues and non-essential retail stores.It also forbids people from having house guests, with some exceptions. Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, again urged people to stay at home as much as possible in order to slow the spread of COVID-19."Our case numbers remain too high to sustain. There's still too much strain on our health-care system," Roussin said.Health officials reported 325 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday and 12 additional deaths. The rate of people testing positive remained high, at more than 13 per cent.Roussin cautioned snowbirds and other winter travellers to cancel any non-essential travel — not just because of the health risks."Restrictions are changing quickly and may be imposed on countries with little warning. Your travel plans could be severely disrupted … you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

  • New Brunswick should ditch time change: Liberal leader

    Some New Brunswick politicians are calling for an end to the twice annual time change, calls which come after Ontario passed legislation to do so and a recent poll indicated New Brunswickers were overwhelmingly in favour of the practice.  “Time change has become nothing but a hassle for most people. Changing all the clocks in your home twice a year has become a very outdated practice with little to no benefits,” said Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson. “The negative effects outweigh any positive aspects of this practice. For the week following either the autumn or spring time change, the most common type of small talk becomes how difficult it is to mentally or physically adapt to the new time.”  In a Narrative Research Poll, support across Canada was also significant, with 85 per cent of Canadians indicating they like the idea of making daylight time permanent. New Brunswickers responded positively in even more significant numbers, with 91 per cent supporting the concept. Psychologists have also indicated it would be a good idea. Dr. Geneviève Desmarais, a Mount Allison University psychology professor said it’s more than sleepy grumbling. “The switch is downright nasty from a physiological and psychological perspective,” she said, adding that data on accidents in the spring following the change make it a clear public safety issue.  With research indicating that time change can have a negative impact on a person’s physical and  mental well-being, as well their productivity, the Liberal leader said he wonders why we still abide by this practice.  Several provinces have led the way in not messing with their clocks. “We aren’t the first to consider doing this. Yukon eliminated time change earlier this year, Saskatchewan eliminated it in the 1960s, and the Ontario Legislature just passed a bill doing the same thing,” said Melanson. “As the Maritime provinces are so closely connected, I would encourage Nova Scotia and P.E.I. to also consider abolishing the time change.”  The Times & Transcript requested comment from Premier Blaine Higgs, but calls were not returned by press time. The Narrative poll was conducted online from Nov. 11 to 13, with 1,231 Canadians 18 years of age or older from the Logit Group’s Canadian Omnibus. Data was weighted based on the 2016 Census, by gender, age, and region to reflect these population characteristics in each province. As a non-probability panel sample, a margin of error is not applied. Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Mountie says he updated FBI on Meng arrest, but he was working for the RCMP

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer who was tasked as a point person for U.S. investigators during the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport says he didn't see himself as working for them. Sgt. Ross Lundie told the B.C. Supreme Court on Monday that he updated the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the Huawei executive was arrested but he didn't see anything wrong with that. "At the end of the day, I'm not there to provide information or act on behalf of the FBI," Lundie said. "I'm there working as an RCMP member."Meng returned to court Monday for the evidentiary hearing in her extradition case after a media report last week said the U.S. Justice Department is discussing a deal in her case.The Wall Street Journal reported that American prosecutors were discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng that would see her admit to some level of wrongdoing and allow her to leave Canada.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn't comment on the report Friday, except to say Canada's absolute priority is the safe release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose arrests in China have been widely linked to Canada's detention of Meng. Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy based on allegations that she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with subsidiary Skycom in a 2013 presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.Meng and Huawei both deny the allegations. There was no mention of the talks in court on Monday as witness testimony resumed.Court has heard that Lundie was a senior officer in a satellite RCMP office at Vancouver's airport and had previously worked for a national security team that brought Mounties together with Canada Border Services Agency officers and other investigators. He told the court he offered to work on his day off when Meng was arrested to ensure things went smoothly. He suggested the border agency complete its customs and immigration process before the arrest because he didn't want to step on the organization's toes. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, read an email from a senior Mountie that identified Lundie as an RCMP contact for the FBI. Lundie agreed that was true but said he never saw himself as a lead on the case, only as assisting the unit tasked with Meng's arrest. "Assisting the FBI, given my background and what I'm used to, this is a very uncomfortable position to be in. This is not what we do," Lundie said. "But you did," Peck said.Lundie agreed that he communicated with the FBI that day. Lundie has testified that in his previous role with the national security team, it was normal to work with other investigative units, but his duties changed when he moved to the Richmond detachment, which operates the satellite office at the airport. "I'm in a different role here. I worked for a detachment, so that's different," he said. Peck asked him if he had any concerns about the information he shared with the FBI."I didn't pass information I shouldn't have."Meng's lawyers are seeking evidence through the hearings to support an abuse of process claim. They allege that the RCMP and border officers conducted a covert criminal investigation at the behest of U.S. authorities under the guise of a routine immigration exam. Lundie told the court that during a meeting between the border agency and RCMP officers before Meng's arrest, he spoke about a legal avenue through which the RCMP could request information related to a border exam. Peck asked why he would raise a way of sharing information if he had no intention to glean what was learned from the exam. "My intent was to tell them not to interfere at all," Lundie said.The border exam ultimately took almost three hours and Peck asked Lundie if he was concerned by the time it was taking. "I understand the optics of it taking as long as it did. It would have been better if it had not. But no, no I didn't," Lundie said. Peck challenged Lundie on the purpose of the border exam."This exam by the CBSA, I suggest to you, was orchestrated to gain information from her," Peck said."No," Lundie replied.Peck suggested the content of the exam could be shared later through the legal mechanism Lundie raised with officers earlier that day. And the information would be of interest to the FBI, not the RCMP, Peck said."No," Lundie said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • New health rules in Alberta failing to bend COVID-19 curve: top doctor

    EDMONTON — Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the latest round of health restrictions in the province isn't getting the job done on high rates of COVID-19.Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the numbers would have been worse without the restrictions, but she is preparing new, tougher health measures for Premier Jason Kenney’s government to consider.“I will be blunt — so far we are not bending the curve back down,” Hinshaw told reporters Monday.“We are still witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on our hospitals, intensive care units and health-care workers.”Alberta’s daily case counts have been over a thousand a day since Nov. 24 and over 1,600 a day for almost a week. It also has the highest rate of new infections of any province.Hinshaw announced 1,735 new cases Monday, with 609 people in hospital and 108 of them in intensive care. There are more than 20,000 active cases and 631 Albertans have died.The United Conservative government had planned to review next week the new rules Kenney announced Nov. 24.Those measures include restrictions on businesses designed to keep them open while reducing spread of the novel coronavirus. There is also a provincewide ban on gatherings in people’s home beyond those who live there. The Opposition NDP and health critics, including physicians and infectious disease specialists, have said it was folly to try to slow the spread while keeping open everything from bars and restaurants to casinos and water parks.Hinshaw said it’s difficult to pinpoint why the restrictions didn’t bend the curve, adding it’s always a combination of the rules themselves and of people’s willingness and ability to follow them. “I think people are doing their best, but obviously there is also many who are very, very tired (of COVID) and also many who may not have the resources (to follow the restrictions),” she said.Hinshaw said she’s preparing a new set of recommendations for Kenney’s COVID-19 oversight team, a subcommittee of his cabinet.“I do believe we do need additional restrictions in order to bring our case numbers down and protect our health-care system," she said.Kenney, speaking in the house during question period, rejected Opposition accusations that his measures are too weak to work.“The government has taken real action,” Kenney said.But he added: “We are very concerned about the current spike in cases. And if additional restrictions are necessary in light of this situation, they will be taken.”NDP health critic David Shepherd said Kenney needs to take swift action to implement tougher new rules, since it takes 10 to 14 days to see the effects, given COVID-19’s incubation period.“I think Dr. Hinshaw was very clear today: the grab bag of half measures we saw from Jason Kenney and the UCP a couple of weeks ago have failed to really deal with the problem,” said Shepherd.“What we need to see from Jason Kenney and the UCP is the leadership that frankly we should have seen two weeks ago.”The looming question becomes what new restrictions are coming.Last Thursday, Kenney told a Facebook town hall he is concerned about cases in large cities and that any new health restrictions would likely target Edmonton and Calgary. At the same time, Hinshaw said there is a concerning rise in rural COVID-19 cases, the virus is a provincewide concern and even a single case can move like wildfire.Asked Monday if she and Kenney are fundamentally in agreement on how to target COVID-19, Hinshaw said both rural and urban case rates are worrisome.“The question of what kinds of restrictions will be necessary to bring our curve back down — that’s a question that will require a lot of discussion,” she said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection.Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president.It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday.“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote.In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier.By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump.The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win.But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week.Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law.Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour.Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's.But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said.Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them.But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail.The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said.The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000.Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day.In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote.When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats.Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Five things to know about the rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Canada

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a small number of the most vulnerable in Canada could get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before the holidays.Here are five things to know about the vaccine's rollout:Who will get the vaccine first?The Public Health Agency of Canada is overseeing the vaccine distribution to the provinces, but provincial governments decide who gets it and when, and puts in place the plan for that to happen.The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations last week recommended priority be given to residents and workers in long-term care homes, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults living in Indigenous communities. But, remote locations,  including northern Indigenous reserves, won't be getting the Pfizer vaccine for now because of the need to keep it so cold before it is ready for use.Health Canada approvalsEverything hinges on Health Canada approving the Pfizer vaccine, with a decision expected on that in the coming days. Trudeau said that if approval comes by the end of the week, Canadians will begin getting vaccinated next week.How much of the vaccine will Canada get?Trudeau said Monday the contract with Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, was adjusted this week to reflect that up to 249,000 doses of their vaccine will be delivered to Canada before the end of December.Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said he anticipates receiving 1,950 doses at the receiving site in St. John's next week.Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said four shippers with about 4,000 doses are to go to Quebec next week, which will be distributed to long-term care homes and residential seniors' homes first.That would be enough to vaccinate about 2,000 people to start, with Dube saying more doses will arrive between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, enough to vaccinate between 22,000 and 28,000 people.Retired Gen. Rick Hiller, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, said a very small number of doses would land in that province next week, but that he anticipates 2.4 million doses in the first three months of next year.How will be the Pfizer vaccine be distributed?Pfizer is shipping its doses from its manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium, directly to 14 receiving sites in each province that are equipped with at least one ultralow temperature freezer.There are two delivery sites in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. None of the early shipments are headed for the territories. Canada and the provinces enacted a "dry run" Monday, with empty boxes shipped from Belgium to test Canada's readiness.Most provinces indicated they are ready now to receive the vaccine, including having ultralow temperature freezers set up at the receiving sites.Temperature issuesPfizer's vaccine has to be kept frozen below -70 C until just before it is diluted to be injected into a patient.The company has developed special thermal shipping boxes that can carry the doses, packed on dry ice, for up to 10 days. The shippers can be used as temporary storage on sites where the vaccines are going to be injected as well. In between they must be stored in ultralow temperature freezers.The vaccine can be kept in a refrigerator, at temperatures between 2 C and 8 C for up to five days, and then at room temperature for no more than two hours.Each shipping box is equipped with a GPS-enabled thermal tracker to monitor the location and temperature during shipping.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

    The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

  • L'Hôpital de Granby aura un nouveau rituel de deuil périnatal

    COMMUNAUTÉ. Sous la thématique de l’étoile filante, la Fondation du CHG et le CIUSSS de l’Estrie – CHUS offriront un rituel de soutient pour les parents touchés par la perte de leur enfant. Une étoile portant symboliquement le nom de l’enfant sera ainsi remise aux parents afin de graver à tout jamais son souvenir dans le ciel étoilé. «La Fondation est très fière de financer complètement ce magnifique projet sur lequel quatre services de l’Hôpital de Granby ont travaillé conjointement avec nous, soit les soins spirituels, la maternité et pédiatrie, l’urgence et les services psychosociaux. Nous avons pour priorité de contribuer à humaniser les soins de santé de l’Hôpital de Granby, et l’humain ne peut pas être plus au cœur de ce projet», souligne Suzanne Surette, directrice de la Fondation du centre hospitalier de Granby. Dans le respect des règles sanitaires en vigueur, le rituel de fin de vie se déroulera comme suit:    Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal

  • COVID-19 : Ottawa annonce une livraison anticipée de vaccins

    Le Canada recevra jusqu’à 249 000 doses du vaccin contre la COVID-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech d’ici la fin du présent mois sous réserve de l’autorisation du vaccin, a annoncé Services publics et approvisionnement Canada. La ministre des Services publics et de l’Approvisionnement, Anita Anand, dit avoir obtenu ces engagements à l’issue des «négociations fructueuses» auprès des firmes pharmaceutiques. Cette livraison est la première partie de la mise en œuvre de l’accord qui permettra au Canada de recevoir 76 millions de doses de doses de vaccin chez Pfizer selon un communiqué. «Le gouvernement du Canada continue de faire tout en son pouvoir pour protéger les Canadiens contre la COVID 19. Cela comprend notamment l’obtention de la gamme de vaccins la plus complète du monde et la prise de toutes les mesures nécessaires pour s’assurer que le pays est prêt à recevoir les doses une fois que les vaccins seront autorisés», a indiqué la ministre Anand. Le vaccin de Pfizer-BioNTech doit être autorisé par Santé Canada avant d’être administré aux Canadiens, selon la même source. Les premiers sites d’accueil et d’utilisation de ces doses stockés à -70 degrés Celsius seront déterminés cette semaine à l’issue des essais techniques. Ottawa annonce qu’un conteneur maritime contenant de la glace sèche et un enregistreur de données seront utilisés pour simuler un envoi des vaccins. D’autres exercices de répétition suivront «pour s’assurer que les provinces et les territoires disposent de l’infrastructure et de l’équipement nécessaires en place et qu’ils peuvent administrer avec efficacité les vaccins contre la COVID-19 pendant tout le déploiement.»Godlove Kamwa, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Canada Français

  • NDP calls for twice-weekly rapid testing in long-term care homes

    The Alberta NDP wants the province to start administering rapid COVID-19 tests twice a week to every resident and staff member in a long-term care facilities as part of an effort to reduce the number of deaths among that vulnerable population. NDP Leader Rachel Notley a person with a positive test result could be isolated immediately and be given a standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to receive a diagnosis. Notley said quick turnarounds for PCR tests were used to keep players and staff safe during the recent NHL playoffs that took place in Edmonton during August and September."To be blunt, if we can test hockey players each and every day, if we put value on doing that, then surely we can do the same or better for residents who are living in fear in continuing care," she said. She said 150 people in long-term care died due to COVID-19 in November, and asymptomatic staff are unknowingly spreading the disease among residents.Alberta currently has 867 active cases of COVID-19 connected to long-term care or supportive living homes. Nearly two-thirds of the 631 reported deaths have been in those facilities. The NDP's call comes after a review prepared for Revera, one of Canada's largest operators of long-term care facilities and seniors' residences, recommended that provinces implement surveillance testing. Report author Dr. Bob Bell, a former deputy health minister in Ontario, said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBC that testing should occur daily in areas of high community spread. In Monday's question period, both Notley and Lori Sigurdson, the NDP critic for seniors' issues, asked Premier Jason Kenney about the possibility of rapid resting in senior's homes. After criticizing the federal government for taking until this week to ship rapid tests to the provinces, Kenney said they would be "immediately be distributed" to long-term care facilities. Sigurdson pressed him on whether tests would be administered twice a week. "It's becoming apparent that the NDP doesn't even understand the science of the rapid testing," Kenney said, "because it is scientifically useless on people who are asymptomatic."We will follow the scientific guidelines of the rapid test producers of Health Canada and the chief medical officer to focus them on individuals who are symptomatic."The only way to bring cases to zero in long-term care facilities would be to bar visits from family members, he said, "which would itself take an enormous toll on the frail elderly who are struggling right now."Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Monday during her daily update that the province is launching a pilot project with "point of care" rapid test sites in St. Paul, Slave Lake, Calgary and Edmonton. She said the tests are used on patients with symptoms during the first week of their illness. She said the tests are less accurate on people without symptoms and are less sensitive than the standard test. Hinshaw said rapid tests do have value in identifying possible positive cases and getting those people into isolation as quickly as possible. "What this test does offer is faster identification of positive cases," she said. "Fast tracking the testing process in this way will allow health-care teams to prioritize the cases that are still infectious and focus efforts where they can have the greatest impact on preventing further transmission."The province is looking to expanding point-of-care testing to long-term care facilities and homeless shelters, she said.

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Windsor food bank using conveyor belt for safe hamper pick-up amid COVID-19 second wave

    When COVID-19 began, local food banks started booking appointments or operated drive-thru pickups to safely provide people with food. But the arrival of cold weather has meant they've had to get creative yet again. Two weeks ago, the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) started running a conveyor belt to hand out "food hampers" to people so that staff can remain contact-less with customers.The transition, CEO of the UHC June Muir told CBC News, has meant that staff don't need to wait in the cold or directly interact with customers. "We feel we have a really safe set up and it still is not where you have to make an appointment, because when you have to do that, it takes a lot more time. So it goes pretty quick. And we're hoping when spring comes, we can go back to that drive-thru model that works so well," Muir said. Since the start of the pandemic, Muir said the food banks have serviced 113,000 families, with more than 6,000 being first time users.In the "food hamper," Muir said they are providing people with food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including cereals, canned meats, bread and vegetables. And while the food has been plentiful, Muir said she encourages people to continue to donate as she knows supplies will dwindle. "We know after Christmas the donations are going to be a lot less, so the food that we're getting we're trying to make it last. The Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, the hub for 15 food banks, we are taking that food, we're trying to divide it up each and every month so that the allotment we divide will last a month and we're hoping to get through," Muir said."We know we're hitting a second wave there's going to be more people laid off ... we want to be there to support people." To help out with food donations, two Windsor Lowe's locations donated $27,000 from its Heroes program. "We found a lot of success, a lot of giving in our community and that speaks for the community in which we live and work and we should all be pretty proud," Lowe's store manager Lino Tesolin told CBC News. An additional $500 was donated to the UHC through the the Windsor Firefighters benefits fund, firefighter Derek Bull told CBC News. "I had no idea of how big this the [UHC] facility is and what they do there. They're cooking for people, preparing meals. They have a grocery area where you can come in, pick your food, your canned goods. It's an amazing operation that they have down there," Bull said. But due to COVID-19, these sorts of operations have been significantly reduced to reduce the spread of the disease. For those unable to make it out to the food bank, Muir said they can deliver. Sounds of the Season is our annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our region are in need, and the steps being taken to help them. Sounds of the Seasons is going to look a little bit different this year because of COVID-19. While we can't gather in person, we can still come together to fight hunger in our community.  * During the week of December 7, Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette and Windsor News at 6 will speak with Windsorites who are assisting — and facing difficulty — during this time. CBC Windsor will also highlight lived experiences and stories of giving and community.  You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association now!To find out how to donate food in your area, click here.Learn more about hunger in our community or access Feed Ontario's 2020 Hunger report here.

  • Saint John mayor quits police commission to comment on reform, 'broken' relationship with union

    Saint John's mayor has resigned from the city's police commission to freely share his opinions on police reform.Don Darling announced he was leaving the commission in an online post Monday.In the post, he said governance rules have previously stopped him from voicing opinion and "sharing observations" about how best to reform the city's police force, and he wants to spend his last six months as mayor avoiding "barriers and restrictions" placed through board rules. "It allows me to to be unfiltered and talk about the types of reforms that I believe are necessary," he said in an interview Monday. "It's about being able to speak freely ... and be blunt and very honest with citizens in this community."Darling said needed police reforms are not happening fast enough, specifically in terms of narrowing the scope of the police force's role in the community, and addressing systemic racism."It's about having meaningful conversation about policing, keeping the peace, having police get back to core policing, having conversations about housing, food security, mental health, drug and addiction support," he said.The police commission did not return a request for interview by publication time.'Broken' relationshipIn the post, Darling said he believes the police force needs to be more transparent, but did not specify how.He also called for a better relationship between management and the police union."It's broken today, not sustainable financially," he said.He said the consequences of this relationship is that "we're going to continue to frame this conversation by the union as simply needing more and more and more money."In an interview, Saint John Police Association president and police officer Duane Squires said he disagrees with Darling on this point, and says the union does not ask for more money than they deserve.However he agrees that reform is needed. Specifically, making sure police are responding only to calls where they are needed, not to issues like small traffic accidents and when someone finds a needle on the ground.Squires said another aspect of reform would be narrowing the police's involvement in mental health calls, allowing mental health professionals and social workers to take the lead.He said there is a link between how much police get paid and how much work is expected of them."The more things that get downloaded to us, the more work you do, we do argue that we should be paid more," Squires said. "A review of the types of calls that we go to would be great if there's other organizations that step up and actually deal with the issues outside of Monday to Friday at the force."He said the force is already trying to connect to the community, but acknowledges more work needs to be done.

  • Masks now mandatory at drive-thrus across province

    The province has added another COVID-19 rule: masks are now mandatory at drive-thru windows, a change which will apply across the province. The change states that as most drive-thru interactions occur within the two-metre zone, masks are required for workers and any occupants of the vehicle who will be within two metres of the drive-thru window. The change to the rules applies to yellow, orange and red zones, meaning it currently applies province-wide. Luc Erjavec, vice-president, Atlantic Canada for Restaurants Canada, said the organization is supportive of the change, while noting the change is really more about educating customers since masks were already required by staff. He said the rule stating that customers should put on a mask is a good thing to protect staff. "It's a minor inconvenience for 30 seconds to a minute and not too much to ask," he said.  While he has heard some opponents say it's a violation of their privacy because they are in their own vehicle, he said he hopes they can start to see it as protecting those serving them. Masks aren't the only measures restaurant drive-thrus have been taking to protect staff. Some have gotten creative to put more distance between themselves and customers by using extendable mechanical arms or other tools to avoid hand-to-hand contact when passing goods or during the payment process.  Erjavec noted he has also seen less high-tech options in use too, like restaurants passing things over with a hockey stick. "A lot have used touchless technology even before this. It's constantly evolving, COVID-19 is just helping to speed things like this up in some ways," he said. There have been some questions from staff referencing the issue of customers not wearing masks while being served prior to the change being made, he said.Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Man dies after Centretown apartment fire

    A man who was rescued from an apartment fire on Argyle Avenue late Monday afternoon has died.Ottawa Fire Services said firefighters arrived at the building between Bank and O'Connor streets just before 5:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke in the building. "Firefighters began searching through the smoke-filled unit while another crew attacked the fire and ventilated the smoke out through the windows," it said in a press release. "Firefighters located one unresponsive adult male in the apartment."A firefighter administered CPR on the man before paramedics took over care, firefighters said.Paramedics told CBC a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was treated for smoke inhalation and burns.Ottawa police said Tuesday he was pronounced dead at the hospital.The fire, contained to the apartment unit, was extinguished before 6 p.m. There were no other injuries.The service said the cause is still under investigation and the province's fire marshal is investigating. Ottawa police said their arson unit is involved in the investigation as well.

  • Government offers up to $5,000 for small businesses for COVID-19 adaptations

    Regina– The government of Saskatchewan announced a new “Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate” (SRAR) to help small businesses who have had to come up with ways to stay in business with all the new rules around operating safely in the COVID-19 pandemic.   Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said that small businesses are the “heartbeat of our economy” and employs over 150,000 people.  In a ministerial statement in the Legislature on Dec. 7, Harrison said, “These small businesses and their employees have been adversely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, while playing their part in protecting public health and reducing the spread of the pandemic. Our government acknowledges their critical effort, and is committed to helping them remain strong, during, and after the pandemic, through programs that provide the essential assistance that they need to survive these challenging times.  “One such program is the new Strong Recovery Adaptation Grant, the first of its kind in Canada, which our government will launch in the coming weeks.  “The rebate will help small businesses adapt their business models to address the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these adjustments, businesses have made or will make, include changing the use of square footage, installing physical infrastructure to comply with COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, upgrading technology, such as websites to enhance their business.”  It’s also retractive to near the start of the pandemic, from shortly after Saskatchewan went on lockdown.  Harrison said, “This program is for Saskatchewan businesses that employ less than 100 people; have, or will incur, expenses to adapt their business model between April 1, 2020, so retroactive, and February 28, 2021; plan to continue operating, and have experienced at least a 30 per cent revenue decline compared to 2019. Eligible applicants will receive a rebate of 50 per cent, up to a maximum of $5,000 for a $10,000 expenditure. The rebate amounts will be determined based on those expenditures, or changing business models.  “Further rebates will be based on the business expenditures incurred between April 1 2020, and February 28, 2021, program will be launched and applications will be available in the coming days.” He concluded, “Our economy will weather the impact of the fall surge of COVID-19, and our government will continue to support small businesses throughout the economic recovery.” NDP response NDP Small Business Critic Aleana Young responded with a take on “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” She started in rhyming couplets, saying, “’Twas three weeks before Christmas and look what they've done,  “The Sask. Party finally realized that for business, COVID, no fun. “For gyms and for cafés, accountants and brewers,  “The Sask. Party support for small business has been down in the sewers.  “So please listen, do better, and support mom and pop shops. “For Saskatchewan economy, because this is where the buck stops.” Shifting gears, Young said, “So thank you to the government for finally acknowledging that their piecemeal and puzzling approach has been inefficient and insufficient for small business. However, we are glad to see them, the government, adopt a program that we called for on November 18.”  She added, “I'll remind the minister that business can't survive or thrive, If COVID is raging out of control. The measures announced will do nothing to help businesses for whom adaptations are unavailable, and their small business support program hasn't been fixed or made accessible to businesses who haven't been closed by public health orders, but have seen their revenues collapse. These remain problems.  “In closing, I'd like to thank small businesses for their leadership and advocating adapting and investing, to keep themselves afloat and keep Saskatchewan safe.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • 'Couldn't say no': Petitcodiac connects over Christmas lights

    Adam Mckiel isn’t usually much for putting up lights. In fact, the Petitcodiac man is afraid of heights. But when many Christmas events like the village’s Christmas parade were cancelled this year due to the orange phase COVID-19 restrictions, his daughter Ellie, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, asked him if they could have lights this year. He said he “couldn’t say no.” Ellie, 8, who loves all things purple, had a specific request: she wanted all the lights on her house to be purple too.  Mckiel visited half a dozen stores, driving as far as Dieppe to get as many strings of purple lights as he could get his hands on. Then he spent what felt like the whole weekend on the roof. The result? His neighbours now have what some are calling “the purple palace” on their list of sites in a reimagined Christmas event organized by the village to replace its usual parade.  Residents are listing their addresses with the village for a drive-by Christmas tour of lights and everyone is encouraged to turn them on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m for all to see as they drive around. Although Santa can’t have the same level of interaction he usually has, he will be in front of the fire hall for drive by visits, said Natalie Griffin, recreation director for the village. As of Wednesday, the town already had 25 houses listed on the map, said Griffin. And through Thursday, still others said they were planning on adding their address to the list.  “It’s a nice way to lift everyone’s spirits,” said Griffin, adding that this is the earliest she has seen so many houses ready. Ellie told the Times & Transcript her family has gone every night this week to see the works in progress of all the other houses in the village putting up Christmas lights.  “I love the lights,” she said. She said she told her dad to use purple because, “it would be the best colour,” adding that her second favourite houses, after her own, also had some purple lights. Donna Armstrong, a caregiver to several elderly residents in the area, said she took an early tour of the lights this week with a woman she cares for who is in her 90s. “She loved it,” said Armstrong, adding that she hopes to take another person she cares for on Friday. Armstrong has her own house all decked out with snowmen, reindeer and more.  For her fellow resident Mackenzie Hiltz, a Christmas decorating aficionado from a young age, he is excited to see there has been more houses in the village decorated than he’s ever seen.  “I’ve always been a bit of a nut,” he said. "As a kid I used to get into my grandmother’s Christmas decorations in the middle of the summer and decorate the basement." When Petitcodiac decided to make the best of the orange phase by encouraging everyone to decorate their houses, Hiltz said he thought it was “fantastic”. There is no theme to his house, but it's full of colours. “My wife says it looks like Christmas threw up on the house,” he said.  “I do it every year,” he said. But he believes it definitely enhancing the community spirit to see so many get so involved this year.   Hiltz said many stores have bare shelves at this point, because everyone seems to want to get into the spirit. “Just the amount of lights this year is crazy,” he said. For Jackie Bishop – who said Christmas “is kinda my thing” – the year has also brought another challenge to her displays: wind. “It has been hard to keep everything standing,” she said, but her boyfriend and stepson have been busy with pegs when decorations get blown away.  Ellie Mckiel said she hopes there are even more lights come Friday and is encouraging everyone to participate.Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Cardinal Energy jumps on billionaire Murray Edwards' increased investment

    CALGARY — Shares in junior oil and gas producer Cardinal Energy Ltd. rose eight cents or 12.3 per cent on Monday to 73 cents after it announced billionaire oilman Murray Edwards stands to nearly double his stake in the company to about 18 per cent.Before markets opened, the Calgary-based company announced a non-brokered private placement of $16.9 million in second lien secured notes, with each subscriber also required to take part in an offering of 8.1 million equity units at 50 cents each.The proceeds of the private placement are to be used to repay Cardinal's 5.5 per cent subordinated convertible debentures maturing on Dec. 31, as well as for corporate purposes.Each unit consists of a common share of Cardinal and a share purchase warrant allowing the holder to buy an additional share for 55 cents for up to three years from the closing date, expected on Dec. 29.Cardinal says Edwards, the executive chairman of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., has agreed to invest $13 million in the notes and will buy 6.25 million units for a total of $15.6 million.The company says Edwards controls about 11 million shares or about 9.6 per cent of the total, plus $1.3 million worth of the debentures, adding his stake could grow to about 18 per cent with the private placement and exercise of the warrants."We welcome Mr. Edwards' investment in Cardinal and his confidence in our assets and business plan and look forward to working with him as we build our company's future," said Cardinal CEO Scott Ratushny in a news release.As a condition of the financing, other Cardinal insiders are also participating in the private placement for about $3.9 million in notes and 1.9 million units, the company said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:CR, TSX:CNQ)The Canadian Press

  • Northern Ontario to use previous results to determine entries for nationals

    The weekend did little to settle the uneasiness that executive director Bobby Ray was feeling after the Northern Ontario Curling Association cancelled its playdowns and announced it would invite last season's winners to compete at the national championships in the Calgary bubble.It's believed to be the first time that Northern Ontario has not held provincial championships in the organization's history, the NOCA said. Board members voted to cancel or postpone a variety of competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was very challenging," Ray said Monday. "In fact, as we have this conversation my stomach still feels a little bit unwell. That's not uncommon with the last couple days. I'm feeling some heartbreak."The decision affects a number of junior competitions and senior events. At the elite team level, reigning Northern Ontario champion Team Brad Jacobs has accepted the invitation to represent Northern Ontario at the Brier. Team Krista McCarville received an invite for the Scotties but her rink is "presently deliberating due to travel restrictions," the association said.The prospect of competition cancellations had been discussed extensively in recent months, Ray said, but that didn't make the final decision any easier."We've had conversations that were hours and hours long," he said. "I saw people involved in the decision shed tears at some moments. It's not a decision that anybody was wanting to make." Longtime curling coach Rick Lang, who has worked with the Jacobs and McCarville teams, believes it was the right call, especially given the many travel restrictions in place throughout the sizable Northern Ontario region."I think most teams -- even the ones that don't get to go -- are agreeing with it because a lot of teams would have had huge challenges in actually getting to a provincial championship (with) the health risks that are there," he said from Thunder Bay, Ont.The representation model is one that other provinces and territories may end up following as well in this most unusual curling season.The 16-team fields at the Scotties and Brier are primarily filled with winners from playdowns that are traditionally held in January and February. Some provinces have zone and regional qualifiers before their championships too.However, with COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the country and many curling clubs closed altogether, many play-in events are not on firm ground.  Saskatchewan's curling association recently announced that Estevan, Sask., will not host its Jan. 30-Feb. 7 playdowns as scheduled. An alternate plan was not unveiled, but CurlSask said it has four scenarios to determine representatives for the nationals.The Quebec playdowns set for Jan. 24-31 have been scrubbed. Quebec Curling is holding a Jan. 28-31 timeslot for a potential modified event if the provincial situation "significantly improves in the New Year." If required, teams would be picked for the Brier and Scotties through a selection process involving its board of directors and a Curling Canada committee, Quebec Curling said.Other provinces and territories are said to be reviewing their options and protocols in case backup plans are needed.It should make for a wild, wacky and unprecedented leadup to the start of bubble play around Feb. 20."I think there's a lot of pent-up competitiveness in all of the teams ," said Lang. "Regardless of who ends up playing, it's going to be a great lineup there. "I really think that a lot of people at home are eager to see some great curling, be entertained, and get their minds off this pandemic. So I really hope it happens."Dates have not been finalized for most events but the Scotties will likely go first, followed by the Brier, mixed doubles, world men's championship and two Grand Slams. "It's not the way that anyone was dreaming it up or that anybody had thought about a Brier or Scotties being before," Ray said. "But I think if Curling Canada has a safe and responsible way of hosting a national championship for the athletes, for the fans, for the sponsors, for everyone involved, I think it's going to be quite a real feel-good story."If McCarville chooses to decline the invitation, the NOCA will use last season's results to determine the next invitation, Ray said. In that case, provincial finalist Team Krysta Burns would get an invite.Emmett Smith represented Northern Ontario at the first Brier in 1927 at Toronto. The association even held provincial playdowns when the Brier was not contested from 1943-45 due to the Second World War.Northern Ontario was represented at the Scotties for the first time in 2015. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press