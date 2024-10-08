Latest update from the NHC on Tropical Storm Leslie for Tuesday, Oct 8

Article first published: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 11 a.m. ET

On Tuesday at 11 am, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory stating that Leslie has lost momentum and has regressed from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, with winds of 70 mph. Tropical Storm Leslie is 1435 miles west-northwest of the Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 70 mph. It’s moving at 13 mph to the northwest.

"Little significant change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours." according to forecasters.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Miami Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/