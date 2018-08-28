The Latest: Nadal advances at US Open when Ferrer retires

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, is viewed through the racket of David Ferrer, also of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open when David Ferrer retired in the second set of their all-Spanish matchup.

Nadal won the first set but trailed 3-4 in the second when Ferrer had to stop because of injury.

The defending champion said he felt bad for his Davis Cup teammate, whom he beat for the 2013 French Open title.

Ferrer said afterward it was his final Grand Slam match and he was sorry he wasn't able to finish it.

___

10:55 p.m.

Twitter is abuzz over an ad featuring Serena Williams.

Ending with the tag line, "It's only crazy until you do it," the spot for her shoe and clothing sponsor shows video of Williams as a young girl, practicing with her father, interspersed with clips of her playing as an adult at Grand Slam tournaments.

"I can't say I remember that practice, actually, but I definitely remember a lot of those moments, a lot of that time," Williams said. "It's just a really special, special spot."

The item had more than 4 million views by Monday evening, when Williams beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open.

___

9:55 p.m.

Kevin Anderson rallied to outlast Ryan Harrison in five sets to win his first match at the U.S. Open since last year's final.

The No. 5 seed pulled out a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted 4 hours, 14 minutes.

Anderson, who fell to Rafael Nadal last year in his first Grand Slam final, grabbed at his left calf during the third set but had enough left to win another lengthy match.

The South African won a 26-24 fifth set against John Isner in a Wimbledon semifinal that lasted 6 hours, 36 minutes before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

___

9:25 p.m.

Serena Williams has won the first match of her return to the U.S. Open.

The No. 17 seed beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in the opening match of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams missed last year's U.S. Open and gave birth to her daughter during the tournament.

She could play older sister Venus, the No. 16 seed, in the third round.

___

7:55 p.m.

No. 28 seed Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round when his good friend and opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime, stopped playing in the match between two Canadian teens because he did not feel well.

Shapovalov was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Auger-Aliassime retired. Auger-Aliassime already had been visited by a doctor during a changeover in the third set and said his heart was racing.

Shapovalov is 19, making him the youngest player in the ATP top 100.

Auger-Aliassime just turned 18 on Aug. 8, making him youngest player in the ATP top 200.

Their combined age made this the youngest U.S. Open men's match since 2006, when Novak Djokovic, 19, beat Donald Young, 17.

___

6:20 p.m.

Venus Williams moved to the second round by beating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a matchup of past U.S. Open champions.

Williams, the No. 16 seed and a semifinalist last year at Flushing Meadows, could play younger sister Serena in the third round. That would be their earliest Grand Slam matchup in 20 years.

Venus Williams won the 2000 and '01 U.S. Open championships but struggled in the majors this year, falling in the first round of the Australian Open and French Open. She reached the third round at Wimbledon, which she has won five times.

Kuznetsova won the 2004 U.S. Open and was granted a wild card to this year's tournament. She also won the 2009 French Open.

___

6 p.m.

Defending champion Sloane Stephens is into the second round of the U.S. Open.

Stephens, the No. 3 seed, defeated Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 6-1, 7-5 in the rebuilt Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Stephens won her first Grand Slam title last year at Flushing Meadows when she beat fellow American Madison Keys in the final.

Unseeded when she won last year's event, Stephens also reached the final of this year's French Open, losing to top-ranked Simona Halep.

___

4:35 p.m.

Andy Murray was a winner in his return to Grand Slam tennis, beating James Duckworth 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion from Britain has sat out much of the last year because of hip surgery. He hadn't appeared in a major since Wimbledon in 2017.

Murray is just 5-3 this season. The former No. 1 player is currently No. 382 in the world, using a protected ranking to enter the tournament. Murray, who said he didn't think it was realistic that he could win the title, could play 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

