Latest on potential snow

CBC

For Kingston, Ont., city councillor Greg Ridge, the pain of food insecurity is personal.When Ridge was eight years old, his dad was hurt on the job and had to go on disability. Ridge said he recalls wondering why his grandparents were suddenly dropping off groceries and his parents were talking in hushed tones about money."I remember once in the kitchen my mom was crying, and I went over and I gave her a hug and I said, 'Mom, it's going to be OK,'" the King's Town councillor said, fighting tears