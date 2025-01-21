Latest on potential snow

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
A sample from a remote Tanzanian region tests positive for Marburg disease, confirming WHO fears
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
- Yahoo Canada Style
17 hospitalized due to salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries: Here's what to know
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
- BuzzFeed
People Who "Won The Genetic Lottery" Are Sharing Their Unbelievable Qualities, And I'm Definitely Jealous
Who knew so many people had hit in the genetic lottery?!
- Hello!
Why 'Middleton Manor' was the best kept secret for Princess Kate's cancer recovery
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
- CBC
Foreign-trained doctor program brings physician couple to Pembroke
Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at
- People
Sarah Ferguson Likens a Cancer Diagnosis to 'a Bomb Going Off in Your Life' After Her 'Hard' Year
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
- BuzzFeed
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
- HuffPost UK
Mpox Symptoms: Here’s What To Watch For And How Prevent Infection
A new strain of Mpox has been identified in the UK.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Orders The U.S. Out Of The World Health Organization
Public health experts warn that pulling out of WHO, which Trump attacked for its response to COVID-19, will leave Americans more vulnerable to health threats.
- Fortune
Largest-ever Ozempic and GLP-1 drug study finds they lower risk of 42 health conditions, including heart attacks and Alzheimer’s disease
The study included nearly 2 million patients, making it the largest ever conducted on this group of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists.
- CNN
A 1747 study found the treatment for scurvy. A man accused of ‘quackery’ may have inspired it
The design for a medical study in 1743 that was never carried out may have inspired James Lind’s groundbreaking clinical trial that determined the treatment for scurvy.
- CBC
More than a third of Maritime university students report disabilities
A growing number of university students across the country are reporting disabilities — and receiving academic accommodations — with Maritime institutions leading the way.Academic accommodations can include extra time for exams and assignments, note-taking assistance, a quiet space to write tests and reduced course loads.According to the Canadian University Survey Consortium, 29 per cent of Maritime university students reported a disability in 2019. That number jumped to 37 per cent in 2022. Tha
- WLWT - Cincinnati
1 person killed, 2 injured in bus crash
- WDSU - New Orleans
Weather Alert Days for extreme cold and a winter storm Tuesday
Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts with the dangerous cold tonight and Monday, then breaks down the snowstorm Tuesday walking you through what the different computer forecasts are showing for timing and precip types, how much snow you'll get, the timing of when the precip begins, when it ends, how cold you'll be, and a Parish by Parish break down of what to expect with this dangerous winter storm, then finishing with your seven day forecast
- KGTV - San Diego Scripps
Hundreds gather in Balboa Park for All Peoples Celebration on MLK Day
An All Peoples Celebration event was held at the Balboa Park Activities Center on MLK Day. ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel covered the event.
- HuffPost UK
Do Probiotic Yoghurt Drinks Really Help Your Gut Health?
It may not work the way you think.
- CBC
Kingston, Ont., declares emergency as roughly 1 in 3 households struggle with food insecurity
For Kingston, Ont., city councillor Greg Ridge, the pain of food insecurity is personal.When Ridge was eight years old, his dad was hurt on the job and had to go on disability. Ridge said he recalls wondering why his grandparents were suddenly dropping off groceries and his parents were talking in hushed tones about money."I remember once in the kitchen my mom was crying, and I went over and I gave her a hug and I said, 'Mom, it's going to be OK,'" the King's Town councillor said, fighting tears
- KOAT - Albuquerque Videos
One person dead after a shooting in Albuquerque's South Valley
- Yahoo Life UK
Five lifestyle changes to cut your risk of cancer
As cancer cases are predicted to reach a record high this year, here are five important changes you can make to reduce your risk.
- WMUR - Manchester
Canadian premier, Governor Kelly Ayotte meet to discuss possible 25% tariff | CloseUp
On CloseUp, Premier Dennis King said the impact of a 25% tariff on trade between Prince Edward Island and New Hampshire would be "dramatic on both sides of the border."