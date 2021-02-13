The Latest: McConnell votes to acquit, then condemns Trump

WASHINGTON — The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Minutes after voting to acquit Donald Trump of the impeachment charge, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is still “no question” that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McConnell said he could not vote to convict Trump because he is “constitutionally not eligible for conviction” because he is no longer president.

He added that a conviction would have created a dangerous precedent that would give the Senate power to convict private political rivals and bar them from holding future office.

McConnell added that impeachment is a “narrow tool for a narrow purpose.”

The Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday to acquit Trump. A conviction required 67 votes.

4:25 p.m.

House impeachment managers were the driving force behind the last-minute move to call witnesses, then strike an agreement to avoid that step.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The person could not publicly discuss internal deliberations and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The person said the managers hadn’t initially planned to call witnesses, but came to Democratic leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to ask them to vote to allow the witnesses on Saturday.

The managers later decided they should settle for an agreement with Trump’s lawyers not to call the witnesses. That decision came, in part, after they decided that calling witnesses wasn’t likely to drastically improve their case, the person said.

— By Michael Balsamo.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S SECOND SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL:

The Senate met in a rare weekend session to wrap up Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. An unexpected morning vote in favour of hearing witnesses threw the trial into confusion, but both sides ultimately reached a deal that allowed the trial to proceed with no witness testimony. The trial ended with closing arguments, followed by the vote on whether the former president incited the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

Read more:

— Republican leader McConnell tells colleagues he will vote to acquit.

— Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

— Rep. Herrera Beutler urges ‘patriots’ to talk about Trump call

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

4:10 p.m.

The Senate’s top Democrat says Jan. 6 will live as a “day of infamy” in American history and that the vote to acquit Donald Trump “will live as a vote of infamy in the history of the United States Senate.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, took to the Senate floor on Saturday to decry the Senate’s acquittal of the former president on a charge that he incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He applauded the seven Republicans who joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump.

He called the day of the riot the “final, terrible legacy” of Trump and said the stain of his actions will never be “washed away.”

4:05 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is welcoming his second impeachment acquittal and says his movement “has only just begun.”

Trump in a lengthy statement is thanking his attorneys and his defenders in the House and Senate, who he said “stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”

He is slamming the trial as “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country.” And he is telling his supporters that, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun” and that he will have more to share with them in the months ahead.

While Trump was acquitted by the Senate, seven Republicans voted to convict him, making it the most bipartisan vote in the history of presidential impeachments.

3:58

The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving the former president a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and he is also now twice acquitted as the majority of Republicans defended his actions. The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is “not guilty” of incitement. Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

House Democrats argued that Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the election was stolen from him, and then calling on his supporters to “fight like hell” just before they laid siege to the Capitol. Democrats argued that Trump had “obvious intent” as he egged on supporters they said were primed for violence.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the trial was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Trump and that it was unconstitutional because he had left office. They said the rioters acted on their own accord, despite Trump’s words. And they argued that Trump was protected by freedom of speech and to convict him for something he said would set a dangerous precedent.

The House impeached Trump before he left office for “incitement of insurrection” after the violent mob broke into the Capitol, destroyed property and hunted for lawmakers as they counted the presidential electoral votes. Five people died.

If Trump had been convicted, the Senate would have taken a second vote on whether to ban him from running for office again. Only two other presidents, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, have been impeached. Both were also acquitted.

3:55

Seven Republicans have voted to convict former President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial.

Though the chamber voted to acquit him Saturday, it was easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.

Voting to find Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Romney’s “guilty” vote at Trump’s initial impeachment trial last February had made him the first senator to ever vote to convict a president of the same party.

3:50 p.m.

Enough senators have cast “not guilty” votes to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The vote will give the former president an historic second acquittal in an impeachment trial.

House Democrats, who voted a month ago to charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” needed two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, to convict him.

The Democrats argued in the short trial that Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the election was stolen from him, and then telling his supporters gathered near the White House that morning to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. Five people died when they then laid siege to the Capitol.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the rioters acted on their own accord and that he was protected by freedom of speech, an argument that resonated with most Republicans. They said the case was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Trump.

3:40 p.m.

The White House was not involved in the discussion on Capitol Hill about calling witnesses for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. That’s according to a senior administration official not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations and speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official says White House officials were watching the drama over witnesses play out in the Senate, but were not involved in brokering the agreement that ultimately allowed the trial to proceed to closing arguments and a vote Saturday.

President Joe Biden spent the weekend with family at Camp David, the traditional presidential retreat in Maryland, and had plans to meet with his national security advisers on Saturday.

3:15 p.m.

A lawyer for Donald Trump says everyone acknowledges the horror of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last month but that the former president wasn’t responsible for it.

Michael van der Veen gave his closing arguments on the Senate floor on Saturday in the impeachment trial of Trump.

He says there is no evidence that Trump incited an “armed insurrection” to “overthrow the U.S. government” and to think that Trump would have wanted that is “absurd.” He says the event on Jan. 6 was supposed to be peaceful but that a small group “hijacked” it for their own purposes.

He also repeated the arguments from Friday that other politicians have engaged in incendiary rhetoric, though impeachment managers noted that none of those speeches precipitated an attack on the U.S. government.

3:10 p.m.

As a vote in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears a close, lead Democratic impeachment manager Jamie Raskin told the Senate that “this is almost certainly how you will be remembered by history.”

Raskin said that “none of us can escape the demands of history and destiny right now” as the House managers argue that Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the Senate decides whether to convict him.

He said the trial is not about Trump, but “about who we are.”

Trump’s lawyers, and many Senate Republicans, have argued that the trial is unconstitutional. They also say Trump did not intentionally incite the riot when he told a mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat and march to the Capitol as Congress was counting the electoral votes.

The House managers laid out video evidence of the violent assault, in which five people died. Raskin said they proved that Trump betrayed his country and “betrayed his oath of office.”

3 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told senators in an email obtained by The Associated Press that his decision to vote to acquit former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial was a “close call.”

McConnell says he believes presidents can be prosecuted for criminal misconduct after they leave office. He says that eases the “otherwise troubling” argument House prosecutors have made that not convicting Trump would create a “January exception” for trying impeached presidents who’ve already left office.

McConnell says he thinks impeachment is chiefly to remove an official “and we therefore lack jurisdiction.”

1 p.m.

Senators have resumed Donald Trump’s impeachment trial without calling witnesses after agreeing to accept new information from a Republican congresswoman about his actions on the day of the deadly Capitol siege.

After a delay of several hours, the trial is back on track with closing arguments and Saturday’s session heading toward a vote on the verdict.

Under the deal, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s statement on a phone call between Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as rioters stormed the Capitol was entered into the trial record as evidence. No further witnesses were called.

Senators brought the proceedings to a standstill when a majority voted Saturday morning to consider potential witnesses.

The information from Herrera Beutler sparked fresh interest on Trump’s actions that day.

12:45 p.m.

Senate leaders are working on an agreement that could end a standoff over calling witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and allow it to proceed with closing arguments and a vote on whether he incited the deadly Capitol siege.

Under the agreement being discussed, the information that a Republican congresswoman has made public about Trump’s actions on the day of the riot would be entered into the record of the trial in exchange for Democrats dropping plans to deposition testimony from the congresswoman, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington No witnesses would be called to testify.

That would allow the trial to resume Saturday with closing arguments and a vote on the verdict.

A Democrat granted anonymity to discuss the private talks confirmed the pending agreement.

The Senate came to a standstill shortly after convening for the rare Saturday session when a majority voted to consider calling witnesses.

Herrera Beutler’s account of Trump’s call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as rioters were breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6 sparked fresh interest in Trump’s actions that day.

— Lisa Mascaro.

12:30 p.m.

Republican senators are warning that any vote to allow witnesses at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump will significantly prolong the case, and that they have their own lists of people they would want to hear from.

Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters that if there are witnesses called by Democrats, the process “won’t be one-sided” and the former president will be able to have his own witnesses, too.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was among five Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to consider witnesses, said that although he’d like to see the case go to trial, he’ll insist on multiple witnesses if Democrats get to have theirs. He says he would want to hear from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A Trump adviser was seen holding a sheet of paper showing that Trump’s lawyers are prepared to call more than 300 witnesses.

The vote Saturday to consider witnesses upended the trial, which had been racing toward closing arguments and a vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump.

11:15 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.

Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of events Saturday. The quick trial had been racing toward closing arguments and a vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump.

Under Senate rules for the trial, it appears debate and votes on potential witnesses could be allowed, potentially delaying the final vote.

House prosecutors want to hear from a Republican congresswoman who has said she was aware of a conversation Trump had with the House GOP leader as rioters were ransacking the Capitol over the election results.

Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington has widely discussed her reported conversation with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who had called on Trump to stop the attack by his supporters.

Five Republican senators joined all Democrats in voting 55-45 on a motion to consider witnesses and testimony.

Trump’s defence attorneys blasted the late action. Attorney Michael van der Veen said it’s time to “close this case out.”

Senators are in a brief recess as leaders confer on next steps.

10:50 a.m.

The proceedings in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have come to an abrupt halt, with senators seemingly confused about the next steps.

Senators were huddling on the floor of the chamber as leaders spoke to the clerks at the dais.

Impeachment trials are rare, especially for a president, and the rules are negotiated for each one at the outset.

For Trump’s trial, the agreement said if senators agree to hear witnesses, votes to hear additional testimony would be allowed.

It’s unclear if there will be support in the evenly split Senate for calling witnesses.

10:35 a.m.

Senators have voted to consider witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Closing arguments were expected Saturday with no witnesses called. But lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland asked for a deposition of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over fresh information.

She has widely shared a conversation she had with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy over Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 as the mob was rioting over the presidential election results.

Raskin said it was necessary to determine Trump’s role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot. There were 55 senators who voted to debate the motion to subpoena, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who changed his vote in the middle of the count.

Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen balked at the request, saying he’d then call 100 witnesses and said it was not necessary.

10:30 a.m.

Trump impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen is telling senators that if Democrats wish to call a witness, he will ask for at least 100 witnesses and will insist they give depositions in person in his office in Philadelphia.

His animated statement was met with laughter from the chamber, which visibly angered van der Veen.

“There’s nothing laughable here,” he said. The trial is being held in person, but lawmakers are wearing masks and the coronavirus pandemic has halted most normal activity, including close contact in offices for depositions. In many civil and criminal cases, such work is handled via conference call.

Closing arguments are expected Saturday in the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump. But lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland has asked for a deposition of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over fresh information.

She has widely shared a conversation she had with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy over Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 as the mob was rioting over the presidential election results.

10:20 a.m.

House impeachment prosecutors say they will be preparing a deposition of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over fresh information in Donald Trump’s trial over the deadly attack at the Capitol.

Lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Saturday he would seek to hear from the Republican congresswoman, who has widely shared a conversation she had with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy over Trump’s actions Jan. 6 as the mob was rioting over the presidential election results.

It’s unclear if she or any other witnesses will be called.

Raskin said he would pursue a virtual interview with the Washington lawmaker.

Senators are meeting in a rare Saturday session in what is expected to be the final day in Trump’s historic trial.

  • U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

    The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate vote of 57-43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after a five-day trial in the same building ransacked by his followers on Jan. 6 shortly after they heard him deliver an incendiary speech. In the vote, seven of the 50 Senate Republicans joined the chamber's unified Democrats in favoring conviction.

  • Province to launch educational campaign specifically for ski towns

    The province, along with the Canada West Ski Area Association (CWSAA), are launching a campaign aimed at putting a halt to the kind of aprés ski fraternizing that’s seen COVID-19 spread quickly in some ski towns like Whistler and Big White. The campaign includes provincewide television and digital advertising, enhanced communication to employees and education for eliminating social gatherings in shared housing and short-term accommodation, employers assisting with contact tracing, and reinforcing quarantine and self-isolation accommodation information and protocols for people working and living in ski communities. Since the start of the pandemic, Whistler, Sun Peaks, Rossland, Revelstoke, Invermere and Fernie have had working groups focused on preventing COVID-19 transmission that include ski operators, municipalities, community destination marketing organizations, chambers of commerce and local health authorities. The six communities are working in close coordination with the province on this campaign, according to a provincial release. In a statement, B.C. tourism minister Melanie Mark said that it’s imperative for all stakeholders to get on board and follow COVID-19 protocol in order to avert any premature shutdown of ski resorts, as B.C. saw last March. “I want to personally thank the ski industry and communities who have been working non-stop to save this ski season, and I know most people are doing the right thing to avoid spreading COVID-19,” stated Mark. “However, those who are mixing households, throwing parties and ignoring the rules are putting jobs, our economy and our health at risk. Now is the time for each of us to step up and do our part so we can continue to enjoy all that ski communities have to offer.” Sun Peaks Independent News will bring you more on this story soon. Joel Barde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sun Peaks Independent News Inc.

  • Indigenous couple sues B.C. health authority over treatment, death of baby

    TERRACE, B.C. — An Indigenous couple in northern British Columbia is suing a health authority, alleging their care was mismanaged before the death of their baby. Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft allege in a statement of claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court this week that the Northern Health authority, several doctors, Kitimat General Hospital and Mills Memorial Hospital used racial stereotypes and failed to provide emergency care. The allegations have not been proven in court and statements of defence haven't been filed. Northern Health said in a statement that it could not comment on the case for privacy reasons, but its board has endorsed a review of allegations of racism in health care at its hospitals. "We do wish to express that the loss of a child is tragic and our hearts go out to the family." Its statement said the review will seek guidance from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, B.C.'s former representative for children and youth, who wrote a report about anti-Indigenous racism in the province's health-care system. One of the doctors named in the lawsuit declined to comment and the others could not be reached. Kitimat General Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment and Mills Memorial said the health authority would respond on its behalf. The lawsuit says Morrison was in labour but was told nothing could be done for her at the Kitimat hospital. The statement of claim says when the family was refused ambulance transport, her father drove the couple on the 45-minute trip to Mills Memorial in Terrace. It was "obvious" upon arriving at the second hospital that the unborn baby was in distress, yet "no meaningful attempts" were made to save their daughter despite Morrison's concerns and pleas to medical staff, the lawsuit alleges. Morrison "begged" for a caesarean section to save her baby, but a staff member allegedly told her "he did not see the point and it was not in her best interest for future pregnancies," the lawsuit says. While no information was collected from them, the statement of claim alleges that staff included racial stereotyping in Morrison's medical records, such as that she was in an abusive relationship, her parents were alcoholics and that she was depressed. The statement of claim alleges those inaccurate records influenced how medical staff treated her. Coral-Lee Edith Cheryl Luft, weighing seven pounds eight ounces, was born Jan. 27, 2021. "The baby was washed and wrapped in a blanket and given to Sarah. No attempts to resuscitate the baby were made," the lawsuit alleges. They are suing for general and special damages, alleging the defendants failed in numerous ways, including to adequately diagnose and treat the mother, assess the risks to the baby and to avoid using racial stereotypes in making recommendations for care. The provincial government launched a review of the case at the end of January, after the allegations were first made. — By Nick Wells in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

    OTTAWA — Tighter border controls will come into effect Feb. 22, the prime minister said Friday, not to punish travellers but to try to keep everyone safe. Forcing most who land at airports into a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine — at their own expense — and requiring multiple COVID-19 tests is meant to help prevent new and more transmissible variants of COVID-19 from entering the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Nobody wants a third wave to start, Trudeau said at a news conference outside his Rideau Cottage home. "We're not trying to punish people. We're trying to keep people safe," Trudeau said. "And keeping Canadians safe from the virus is discouraging all non-essential travel and ensuring that if people do have to travel, they're doing the things that we can be certain are going to prevent the virus from spreading further in Canada, particularly given new variants." Currently, one per cent of the total cases of COVID-19 in Canada are explicitly linked to travel outside the country, and a further 0.8 per cent from contact with a traveller. But with new variants of the virus sweeping the globe, and Canadians ignoring pleas to stay home and travelling south for winter, pressure has been building for the government to do more to stop that number from climbing. The government had announced the plan for the new border controls last month but more details on how they will work, and when they'll begin, were laid out Friday. Incoming travellers will need tests upon arrival, and another one towards the end of their quarantine, while those arriving by air will have to wait out the first part of that period in a hotel until that first test comes back. Most of the new measures won't come into effect for another 10 days, and details are still missing on certain pieces, like who will be exempt, or how long the new rules will last. With some public health officials warning more contagious variants of the virus are beginning to proliferate, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair defended the time it has taken to roll out the measures, and the fact they won't be implemented for several more days. He said the government wanted to give Canadians abroad time to make arrangements, and make sure that officials in charge of enforcement have what they need as well. Since the intention to roll out the new controls was announced, travel has dropped even below what it was, he said. "I think people are getting the message, and it's not just the message that there will be consequences and challenges that they may face and even greater costs as a result of that non-essential discretionary travel," Blair said. "But I think the message is also becoming quite clear that now is not the time." Statistics Canada released new data Friday showing just how much travel to Canada has declined since January 2020. The number of Canadians returning via the land border was down 91.4 per cent last month, compared to January 2020. The number of U.S. travellers dropped by 93.3 per cent. At airports using electronic kiosks tracking arrivals, the number of non-residents arriving dropped 94.7 per cent in January when compared to last year. The agency noted "the number of Canadian residents returning from abroad via these same airports appeared to increase steadily toward the end of the month." But, that was still 90.4 per cent lower than January 2020. As part of the new border controls, major Canadian airlines have also cancelled flights to some popular winter holiday destinations. Some had speculated travellers would seek an end-run by driving to the U.S., flying south, and then driving back into Canada after. But officials said Friday a new requirement that those arriving at the land border must have a negative COVID-19 test taken in the U.S. within 72 hours of their arrival is designed to blunt that option. Slightly different control approaches are being taken at the land and air entry points. While air travellers have to go into hotels, land travellers don't. Among the reasons: international flights are being funnelled to only four airports, but there are over 100 land border crossings, Blair pointed out Friday. On-site testing will also be impossible at all those crossings, so while the government can do that at airports, at many land borders, travellers will be given kits to take home. Demographics is another factor. Blair said Friday only about five per cent of those who arrive at land border crossings are subject to quarantine requirements, with the rest deemed essential workers. At airports, the vast majority of incoming travellers do have to go into quarantine, he said. Officials declined to specify Friday when the measures will expire, or what metrics the government will use to determine they are no longer necessary. Details on exemptions will be released in the coming days, they said. Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner urged the government to allow certain people to quarantine at home, while complying with testing requirements. Among them, those travelling for family reunification, compassionate reasons or for non-elective medical procedures. "When it comes to essential travel, Canadians deserve care and compassion," she said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

  • Yukon to start mass vaccination with confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine arrival soon

    WHITEHORSE — Yukon will be getting 16,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of this month. Premier Sandy Silver and Health Minister Pauline Frost say the confirmation will allow for a mass clinic for all eligible Yukon residents in Whitehorse as soon as possible. In a statement, they say opening the clinic to residents 18 and older aligns with recommendations that the best way to protect the community is to immunize as many people as possible. It says planning teams are working to set clinic dates and delivery schedules. Yukon also announced a confirmed new case of COVID-19 and a probable positive case on Friday, both in Whitehorse. The two cases would bring the total number of infections in the territory to 72. All eligible people in long-term care in Yukon have already received both of their vaccine shots. The statement says mobile teams have visited all rural communities and will return to offer second doses and administer first doses. It says more information will be shared "shortly" on when appointments can be booked. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Capitol officer awarded Congressional Gold Medal

    The U.S. Senate broke out in a standing ovation on Friday as it awarded a medal to Eugene Goodman, a US Capitol police officer who helped keep a crowd of attackers out of the Senate chamber during the riots in Washington. (Feb. 12)

  • Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US

    SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of people who are seeking asylum and have been forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era policy to be allowed into the U.S. while their cases wind through immigration courts. The first wave of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico" program will be allowed into the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. They plan to start slowly, with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer numbers. President Joe Biden's administration declined to publicly identify the three crossings out of fear it may encourage a rush of people, but U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, said officials told him that they are Brownsville and El Paso in Texas, and San Diego's San Ysidro crossing. The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump's most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in the program officially called Migrant Protection Protocols since it was introduced in January 2019. On Biden's first day in office, the Homeland Security Department suspended the policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum-seekers picked up at the border have been released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court. Biden is quickly making good on a campaign promise to end the policy, which the Trump administration said was critical to reversing a surge of asylum-seekers that peaked in 2019. But the policy also exposed people to violence in Mexican border cities and made it extremely difficult for them to find lawyers and communicate with courts about their cases. “As President Biden has made clear, the U.S. government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. “This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values.” Asylum-seekers will be released with notices to appear in court in cities close to or in their final destinations, typically with family, administration officials said. Homeland Security said the move “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.” Administration officials say the vast majority of people who cross the border illegally are quickly expelled under a public health order that Trump put in place in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. But some asylum-seeking families have been released in Texas and California, working against that messaging. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that she was concerned limited releases in the U.S. may encourage others to cross illegally. “We don’t want people to put themselves in danger at a time where it is not the right time to come, because we have not had time to put in place a humane and moral system and process,” she said. Court hearings for people enrolled in “Remain in Mexico” have been suspended since June because of the pandemic. Getting word to them about when to report to the border for release in the United States may prove a daunting job. Homeland Security said it would soon announce a “virtual registration process” online and by phone for people to learn where and when they should report. It urged asylum-seekers not to report to the border unless instructed. The International Organization for Migration will help with logistics and test asylum-seekers for COVID-19 before they enter the U.S., spokeswoman Liz Lizama said. The U.N. migration agency's Mexico director, Dana Graber Ladek, said last month that it would seek to inform and support asylum-seekers on any changes in the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Roberta Jacobson, co-ordinator for the southwest border on the White House National Security Council, said asylum-seekers who have been waiting the longest will get priority, along with people deemed more vulnerable due to their health or threats to their safety. The announcement provides no relief to people whose cases were dismissed or denied, and Jacobson told Spanish-language media that the administration was still considering how to address any cases beyond those that are active. Advocates argue that communication problems, including lack of working addresses in Mexico, caused some people to miss hearings and lose their cases as a result. Mexico agreed to take back more asylum-seekers in June 2019 to defuse Trump's threats of tariff increases. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed Biden's changes, saying at a news conference Friday that it would be “good” for the U.S. to host them instead while their cases wind through the system. The Remain in Mexico releases will come as more people are getting stopped crossing the border illegally since Biden took office, challenging the administration in its early days. Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the Border Patrol, said Tuesday that more than 3,000 people had been stopped in each of the previous 10 days, compared with a daily average of 2,426 in January. About 50 to 80 adults and children have been arriving daily since Jan. 27 at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, which temporarily houses people released by the Border Patrol, said Sister Norma Pimentel, the group’s executive director. The charity tests for COVID-19 and sends anyone who tests positive to a hotel for isolation. Jewish Family Service of San Diego housed 191 asylum-seekers the first 10 days of February after they were released, up from 144 in January and 54 in December, said Eitan Peled, the group’s border services advocate. They are quarantined in hotels for 10 days. ___ Associated Press writer Maria Verza in Mexico City and Gisela Salomon in Miami contributed. Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

  • Charges stayed against Kentucky man ticketed for violating Quarantine Act in Banff

    BANFF — Charges have been stayed against a Kentucky man accused of violating a quarantine order in Alberta's Rocky Mountains last June. John Pennington was given a $1,200 ticket on June 25 after staff at a Banff hotel called the RCMP saying they believed a U.S. citizen was violating the Alberta Public Health Act during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Americans had been able to use a loophole allowing them to travel through Canada on the way to and from Alaska. RCMP have said officers received a call the next day about a car with U.S. plates at a gondola parking lot. They charged him under the Quarantine Act and he was taken into custody. If the charges had not been stayed, Pennington could have been fined up to $750,000 or six months in jail. A spokeswoman for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada would not give details as to why the charges were stayed. The Canadian Press

  • P.E.I. government planning to extend virtual health-care pilot program

    Health PEI says it is planning to extend a pilot program that offers virtual health care to Islanders without a family doctor. The program launched last August, five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to reduce the number of patients visiting walk-in clinics or emergency departments. According to Health PEI, about 2,000 Islanders are registered for the pilot program. It's set to end March 31st. "Health PEI is supportive of this program and the benefits it has provided Islanders. We are now working with provincial government partners and the vendor on the process of continuing this service," an agency spokesperson said in an email to CBC. "On the virtual clinic's busier days, it's now seeing roughly 50 patients per day — a significant diversion of patients who may have had to head to their local emergency department to receive care otherwise." The program, provided by telehealth company Maple, allows patients to meet with a doctor through a video chat, or to chat with them over the phone or by text. Judy Praught, who moved to P.E.I. in June and doesn't have a family doctor, said she and her husband have taken advantage of the program multiple times to fill prescriptions and chat about test results. She's pleased to hear they'll be able to keep using it, beyond March 31st. "I think it's much needed. It's overdue," said Praught. "P.E.I. has had a doctor shortage for a very long time, before we moved here. And if that's the only way people can see a doctor without having to go to a walk-in clinic and wait in line, I think it's a terrific idea." Federal funding to improve virtual care Since the start of the pandemic, family doctors have also started seeing patients virtually, using Zoom or phone calls. According to Health PEI, about a third of patients' appointments don't happen in-person. Now, with the help of nearly $3.5 million from the federal government, the province is aiming to expand the health-care services that are offered virtually. A Health Department spokesperson said some of the funds will be used to "support the development of a three-year virtual care action plan. The action plan will identify opportunities, establish priorities, and develop a multi-year virtual care road map for the province." Praught said she's hoping the province will find a way to make virtual care more accessible for some of her older friends, who she said are intimidated by the technology and reluctant to give it a try. "It works for the people who use it. I think they need to do something to get a lot more of the seniors using it." More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Judge grants interim injunction to Alberta government in EMS dispatch dispute

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A judge says a northern municipality must resume transferring emergency medical calls to a provincial dispatch centre by noon on Saturday. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kent Davidson heard a joint application from Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services, which delivers health care in the province, to require the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to send medical calls to AHS dispatch. He granted an interim injunction until the full case can be heard. "The public interest weighs very heavily in this case," Davidson said Friday in his decision. "There is a strong public interest in the enforcement of the law and … the position of the applicant in this matter seems to be stronger." The municipality, which includes Fort McMurray, stopped transferring calls at noon Thursday after its council decided the provincial ambulance dispatch service is putting patients at risk due to delays and confusion. It came after the province consolidated emergency medical dispatch services to save money, and forced Red Deer, Calgary, Lethbridge and Wood Buffalo to make the change in January despite their objections. Lawyers for the government argued Friday that Wood Buffalo wasn't following the Emergency Health Services Act by refusing to send calls to the provincial dispatch centre. "The municipality appears to be acting illegally," said Sean McDonough, who represented Alberta Health. "They may think it's better policy on their end, but … there's a strong case it's not lawful." Chris Davis, a lawyer for Wood Buffalo, argued it's in the public interest for the municipality to keep handling emergency medical calls through its dispatch centre, which also deals with fire calls. "The regional municipality has been operating a dispatch centre since 1979," he said. "It's only been in the last three weeks where we haven't operated a dispatch centre for EMS purposes." Davis suggested that the municipality can operate it legally under a separate piece of legislation called the Emergency 911 Act. The judge called it a novel argument. "It's clear that Alberta Health Services and Alberta Health were unaware of this argument up until today," said Davidson, noting the municipality should have an opportunity to flush it out further. The hearing for a permanent injunction was set for March 9-12. Mayor Don Scott of the regional municipality said he respects Friday's decision. "This does not mean the province is better at dispatching ambulances," he said in a statement. "It just means that the provincial government is willing to force us to comply." Scott said he's concerned the temporary decision will negatively affect patient outcomes in the region. "Wood Buffalo has a proud history of resilience and solidarity, and in this unprecedented situation, I appreciate that the court of public opinion weighs heavily in our favour," he said. "I remain resolved to continue this fight in the courts of Alberta." This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 12, 2021. — By Colette Derworiz in Edmonton. The Canadian Press

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,460.21, up 67.22 points.) The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Down 2.5 cents, or 6.17 per cent, to 38 cents on 49.3 million shares. SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (TSX:SOP). Materials. Up 1.5 cents, or 33.33 per cent, to six cents on 19.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 55 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $44.01 on 17.8 million shares. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Down 7.5 cents, or 16.3 per cent, to 38.5 cents on 17.7 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down half a cent, or 3.13 per cent, to 15.5 cents on 16.7 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up one cent, or 1.01 per cent, to $1 on 14.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Down 12 cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $6.09. A plan to spend $1.7 billion over the next seven years to develop the Odyssey underground mine to extend the life of the Canadian Malartic Mine's open pit operation in western Quebec has been approved by its owners. Work on surface infrastructure, including an exploration ramp, began in December at the location about three kilometres east of the town of Malartic, said the joint venture owned by Canadian miners Yamana Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Ltd. It said it has the green light to construct a shaft estimated to be 1,800 metres deep and process the resulting ore at Canadian Malartic's existing plant. Initial production is expected in 2023 from the underground ramp, but shaft sinking to access higher-grade underground deposits is expected to continue until the end of 2028, said Agnico Eagle in a separate news release. CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Down 39 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $32.10. CAE Inc. says its results are improving despite reporting that net profits were cut in half in the third quarter from a year ago as it continues to manage through a challenging time for the aerospace sector. The simulator maker and training company says its profit attributable to equity holders was $48.8 million or 18 cents per share, compared with a profit of $97.7 million or 37 cents per share a year earlier. The quarterly results are an improvement from the two-cents-per-share loss in the second quarter. Revenue totalled $832.4 million for quarter ended Dec. 31, down 10 per cent from $923.5 million in its third quarter last year but up 18 per cent from the second quarter. Enbridge Inc. — Construction of the U.S. portion of its Line 3 oil pipeline will cost $1.1 billion more than expected due to regulatory and court delays in Minnesota, but the CEO of owner Enbridge Inc. says the project is on track to start delivering "lots of free cash flow" by late this year. Al Monaco told an earnings call that two recent court decisions in the U.S. that denied last-ditch opponent attempts to stop Line 3 make him confident the project will be completed by the fourth quarter and placed in service after about six years of regulatory review. Line 3's total project cost is now expected to be $9.3 billion, up from $8.2 billion estimated in 2017. Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up $1.13, or 5.3 per cent, to $22.33. Air Canada posted a staggering $1.16-billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, a result that caps off what the company's chief executive called the bleakest year in aviation history. Despite the losses, Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu said on a call with analysts Friday morning that he was encouraged by the progress of recent talks with the federal government about a bailout package for the sector, which have been ongoing for months without a resolution. The discussions have ramped up over the last several weeks, reaching a pace that Rovinescu called a negotiation. Any deal would include a resolution on passenger refunds, a plan for returning service to regional markets and financial support for the aerospace sector, Rovinescu said. The airline's operating revenue dropped to $827 million in the fourth quarter, down from $4.43 billion in the same three months of 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered air travel. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM). Down $5.62, or 6.2 per cent, to $84.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. says its profit fell in the fourth quarter, as it paid 75 per cent of base salaries to its Nunavut-based workforce, which has been at home under COVID-19 guidelines. The company says it had fourth-quarter net income of US$205.2 million, or 85 cents US per basic share, compared with net income of US$331.7 million, or US$1.39 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Canadian gold mining company says revenue from mining operations was $928.4 million in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with $753.1 million in the same period of 2019. The company says 285 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 during the fourth quarter, mostly in Mexico, with a majority of cases detected by the company's screening protocols. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Biden's first priority for vaccines is getting shots into American arms: White House

    WASHINGTON — The White House is making no apologies for prioritizing Americans in its effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. When it comes to the pandemic, job 1 for President Joe Biden is to make sure the American people get vaccinated, press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. That's despite the challenges faced by other countries, including Canada, in procuring vaccine doses from outside the United States. Psaki suggested during her daily White House briefing that the president has faced pressure from other world leaders about the country's ongoing refusal to allow the export of U.S.-made doses. "I think the president has been clear, publicly and certainly privately, when — if the conversation comes up, that his focus now is on ensuring that the American people are vaccinated," she said. The U.S. has rejoined the World Health Organization, and Biden sees it as "vital and essential" that as many people as possible around the world can be vaccinated, she added. "But his first priority is ensuring vaccines are in the arms of Americans," including fulfilling his promise to administer 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his administration. While the availability of approved COVID-19 vaccines remains vastly outstripped by demand around the world, those supply pressures are especially acute outside the U.S. Canada has been struggling since mid-January, when Pfizer slowed production at its plant in Belgium in order to expand its manufacturing capacity. Instead of the 1.15 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that were supposed to be delivered between Jan. 18 and this week, Canada received only 339,000 doses. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that the supply crunch would start easing next week with the single biggest Pfizer-BioNTech shipment to date. Nearly two million doses are expected to arrive in the next month, with hopes that the pace will reach one million per week by April. None of it, however, is attributable to the U.S., where former president Donald Trump — an unabashed protectionist who was accused in December of lowballing his government's vaccine orders — ordered American manufacturers to prioritize domestic orders. Trump's executive order, however, had no impact on suppliers that signed contracts for orders outside the U.S., federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Friday. "Notwithstanding the decree by the previous president, our understanding is that doses that are subject to a contract between a supplier and another jurisdiction ... are able to leave the United States," Anand said. She was talking about the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to become the third one in the rotation to receive approval from Health Canada. Two others are also in the approval pipeline, including the single-dose offering from Johnson and Johnson and the Novavax shot, which Canada hopes will be the first COVID-19 vaccine produced on Canadian soil. Canada has an order in for 20 million doses from AstraZeneca, with as many as 500,000 doses expected in the country by the end of next month. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's senior medical adviser and the public face of the anti-pandemic effort in the U.S., said Friday that he's hoping some semblance of normal life can resume by the fall. That will require the U.S. to keep up a brisk pace of vaccination, he said. "It's not going to be like a light switch that you turn on and off — now you're abnormal, then you're normal," he said. "It's never going to be completely back to normal; there's still going to be likely a requirement under certain circumstances to wear masks. But it likely will approach normal some time as we get to the end of this year, provided the variants don't give us a problem." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. — With files from Stephanie Levitz and Mia Rabson in Ottawa James McCarten, The Canadian Press

  • Vaccins de Pfizer-BioNTech : Santé Canada autorise un nouvel étiquetage pour six doses par flacon

    La décision d’accepter six doses par fioles et non plus cinq fait suite à « un examen scientifique indépendant et rigoureux » d’une présentation de Pfizer-BioNTech reçue le 22 janvier 2021 sur ses vaccins contre la Covid-19 selon le ministère fédéral. Les autorités canadiennes qui attendaient la confirmation des experts étaient déjà parvenues à la conclusion qu’il était possible d’obtenir six doses de vaccin dans chaque flacon en utilisant des seringues spéciales appelées seringues à faible volume mort. À cet effet, Ottawa a commandé environ 60 millions d’exemplaires de ce type de seringues pour optimiser l’administration des vaccins en collaboration avec le fabricant. L’autorisation de Santé Canada est assortie de quelques conditions. L’entreprise productrice du vaccin doit fournir « un soutien pédagogique continu » sur les sites canadiens d’administration des vaccins pour assurer la transition imposée par le nouvel étiquetage qui indique que chaque flacon contient six doses. « Même si la modification de l’étiquetage entre en vigueur immédiatement, les envois aux provinces des vaccins Pfizer-BioNTech pour cette semaine ont déjà commencé et ont été calculés en comptant cinq doses par flacon. Les prochains envois de vaccins au Canada tiendront compte de la monographie nouvellement approuvée », peut-on lire dans un communiqué. Le décompte officiel de six doses par flacon pourrait permettre à Pfizer de réduire l’écart annoncé dans l’approvisionnement des vaccins contre la Covid-19 en février. Le fabricant avait signalé une réduction des livraisons au cours des prochaines semaines, en raison des travaux d’agrandissement de ses installations en Belgique. Le Canada pourrait distribuer en moyenne 400 000 doses de vaccin de Pfizer la semaine prochaine et 475 000 doses la semaine suivante. « Même s’il y a une modification quant au nombre de doses par flacon, la part globale allouée au pays par le fabricant reste la même », a souligné le major général Dany Fortin qui dirige les opérations de distribution des vaccins. Pfizer est liée par un contrat sur la livraison des doses et non des flacons selon Approvisionnement Canada. Ottawa annonce des formations de vaccinateurs dans les prochaines semaines. Godlove Kamwa, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Canada Français

  • B.C.'s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in B.C.

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's top doctor says 47 cases of COVID-19 variants have been identified in the province, including one believed to be linked to Nigeria. Dr. Bonnie Henry says 29 cases are related to a variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 17 are associated with South Africa and the latest one involves a person who travelled to Nigeria and returned to the Interior Health region. Henry says lab teams in B.C. are working with their counterparts across Canada and internationally to get a better understanding of whether the Nigerian variant that has been identified elsewhere is also easily transmissible or causes more severe illness. She says variants of concern do transit more quickly and cause more severe illness though it's reassuring that only three cases were recently identified among 3,099 cases that were tested for the variants. Henry reported 445 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 72,750 cases in the province so far, along with 10 more deaths, totalling 1,288 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. She urged residents to maintain restrictions on gatherings during the Family Day long weekend, which coincides with Lunar New Year celebrations, but says colder weather may reduce travel, meaning "Mother Nature is going to be on our side." "We are trending in the right direction, pushing our curve down, but slowly. And we need to ensure our success sticks, which means staying the course with our layers of protection and continuing to follow all of the public health restrictions and guidance." Henry says first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and assisted-living facilities have meant a dramatic drop in outbreaks at facilities across the province. She says second doses still must be administered to most residents and staff but there's clear evidence that first doses have slowed down transmission of the virus. Henry says an increasing number of vaccine doses are expected to arrive in B.C. next week and onward after a slowdown in deliveries. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Woman remains in critical condition following collision west of Ottawa

    A Nepean woman remains in critical condition following a collision on Calabogie Road in McNab-Braeside Township, west of Ottawa, on Friday afternoon. The 58-year-old was a passenger in an SUV travelling north shortly after 3 p.m. Friday when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle, the Renfrew County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said in a new release. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was still in critical condition as of Saturday morning, police told CBC. The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old man, also from Nepean, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 40-year-old Kanata man, well as his passenger, a 39-year-old Kanata woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating why the SUV crossed into the other lane. A section of Calabogie Road was closed to traffic until late Friday night, but has since re-opened.

  • Santi Mina nets 2 as Celta beats Elche 3-1 in La Liga

    MADRID — Striker Santi Mina scored twice as Celta Vigo showed off its talented attack in beating Elche 3-1 in the Spanish league on Friday. Celta’s first win in seven rounds lifted it into ninth place. Elche was left second-to-last in the relegation zone. Mina opened the scoring in the 45th minute after he received an exquisite pass by Nolito, who used a skilful touch to redirect a ball from Iago Aspas that left Mina with only the goalkeeper to beat. Aspas and Nolito combined again a minute later to set up Brais Méndez and give the hosts a 2-0 lead into halftime. An error by Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco let Elche pull one back in the 50th. Trying to avoid giving Elche a corner kick, Blanco pawed a ball that was going over the end-line back into play. The ball went directly to Elche’s Guido Carillo, who assisted Emiliano Rogini to score into an empty net. Mina put the result beyond doubt in the 69th when he volleyed in a cross by Augusto Solari. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Court told Alberta commissioner should continue foreign funding of oil critics probe

    CALGARY — A court has been told that a man leading an inquiry into alleged foreign-funded anti-Alberta energy campaigns should be allowed to continue his work because accusations of bias are unfounded and his investigation is in the public interest. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Horner heard submissions from lawyers representing inquiry commissioner Steve Allan and a consortium of pro-industry interveners. Allan, a Calgary forensic accountant, was tapped in July 2019 to lead an inquiry into what Premier Jason Kenney and his United Conservative government have long argued is a concerted effort bankrolled by deep-pocketed U.S. foundations to hamstring Alberta's oil and gas industry. Environmental charity Ecojustice is asking Horner to shut down the inquiry, in part because it contends there is a reasonable apprehension of bias. Ecojustice lawyer Barry Robinson argued Thursday that Allan's support for the election campaign of Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer shows he's not independent. Robinson pointed to, among other things, a reception the commissioner held in his home for Schweitzer in March 2019. Schweitzer would four months later, as justice minister in the newly elected UCP government, decry a "foreign-funded misinformation campaign" during a news conference during which he announced the inquiry, court heard. On Friday, David Wachowich, a lawyer for Allan, was critical of Robinson's "drive-by of Mr. Allan." He said Ecojustice is "cherry-picking" from Allan's long and "laudable" engagement in various political and community causes. He added that Allan's support for Schweitzer was not inherently partisan, but was due to his belief that the candidate was the best hope to advance a flood-mitigation project for Calgary. "He's doing what he's always done: to improve Calgary's society and improve living conditions for Calgarians and Calgary businesses," Wachowich said. He said Allan's decades of accounting experience make him well-suited to lead a review that's investigative and inquisitorial — not one with a predetermined outcome, as Ecojustice contends. "If anything suggests on its face that the terms of reference and this assignment are investigative or inquisitorial in nature, it is Mr. Allan's name himself," said Wachowich. He repeatedly likened Allan to a ship captain whose course was charted by government to survey a coastline deemed in the public interest. "Mr. Allan urges that this court allow his ship to continue to sail," said Wachowich. "He should be subject to the Queen's justice only when he returns to home port with an account of his travels to the people." Robinson said in his rebuttal that everything in the metaphorical ship's wake is tainted. "Those waves have already hit the shore and cannot be remedied," he said. Also Friday, court heard from a lawyer representing 300 pro-industry Indigenous groups and oil and gas companies, as well as oilpatch entrepreneur and former "Dragon's Den" star Brett Wilson. "They are deeply affected by the health of Alberta's oil and gas industry," said Maureen Killoran as she argued that the purpose of the inquiry is proper. Robinson on Thursday called the inquiry a "political gunfight" meant to intimidate those who disagree with the UCP government's stand on energy development. Killoran said the matters before the inquiry are clearly of public concern. "The purpose of the inquiry, as stated by cabinet, is to understand the facts and advise government. Why is it so intimidating to the applicants?" she asked. "If these allegations are incorrect, we need to know this, too." Horner said she expects to make a decision before Allan's May 31 deadline to submit his report to the Alberta government. She is also reserving a decision on whether to grant Ecojustice's request to bar the report's release until she rules. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021 Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

  • Man charged with threats to politicians, media personalities

    NEW YORK — A New York man faces charges alleging that he threatened past and present political figures and media personalities on social media, authorities announced Friday. Rickey Johnson, 47, awaited an appearance in Manhattan federal court where he was charged in a criminal complaint with making threatening interstate communications and threatening U.S. officials. He was arrested Thursday night. A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a news release that Johnson was charged with threatening to kill several cable news broadcasters, current and former U.S. senators, and members of the U.S. House “in rage-fueled posts on Instagram and in chilling private messages.” According to court papers, Johnson on Jan. 30 sent a private message to a cable news broadcaster saying: “you will all be held accountable . . . you will be killed.” The figures who were targets of the threats were not named in court papers. A criminal complaint said Johnson in one video posted online attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying they kill police officers. The criminal complaint said Johnson's messages threatened by name two additional broadcasters, and it added that Johnson posted public messages on Feb. 3 in which he said he intended to kill two of the same broadcasters. A day later, according to the complaint, Johnson posted public messages threatening, among others, a U.S. senator, a member of Congress, a former House speaker and a governor. It said Johnson declared that the senator was “dead” and would be “executed,” that Johnson was “going to kill” the member of Congress, and that the governor “will be executed” and “will be killed.” Another public post, the complaint said, was directed principally at the former House speaker, saying: “I am going to kill you. I’m gonna kill all of you.” “Among the many great freedoms Americans enjoy is the right to engage in political discourse, and disagreements are natural and healthy; but when invective metastasizes into threats of harm or even death, law enforcement will act swiftly to bring the person responsible to justice,” Strauss said. Dermot Shea, commissioner of the New York Police Department, said Johnson “took aim at the foundations of our shared democracy and way of life, threatening not only elected United States officials but several working journalists.” ___ Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report. Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

  • The Latest: Tuberville stands by account of Trump phone call

    WASHINGTON — The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local): 8 p.m. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is standing by his account that he told then-President Donald Trump that Vice-President Mike Pence was being evacuated from the Senate during the Capitol riot. The conversation is of interest to Democrats because Trump sent a tweet at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 6 saying that Pence didn’t have “the courage” to challenge the election results. If Tuberville’s account is correct, then Trump would likely have known before sending the tweet that Pence had been evacuated and was in danger. At the time, the insurrectionists had already broken into the Capitol, some of them calling for Pence’s death. Tuberville recounted the phone conversation to reporters on Friday, saying, “I said, ‘Mr. President, they’ve taken the vice-president out. They want me to get off the phone, I gotta go.” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican who has indicated he is open to convicting Trump, asked Trump’s lawyers and the House impeachment managers about the call during Friday’s question-and-answer session. In response, Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen called Tuberville’s account “hearsay,” comparing it to something someone had “heard the night before at a bar somewhere.” ___ HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S SECOND SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: Senators are submitting written questions to the prosecution and the defence in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The defence wrapped up their case in about three hours earlier Friday. Read more: — Trump lawyers say impeachment managers just want vengeance — Trump's free speech impeachment defence open to debate — Nebraska Sen. Sasse bets political future on opposing Trump ___ HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON: 7:05 p.m. The Senate has voted to give the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who led a violent mob away from the Senate doors on Jan. 6 as they hunted for lawmakers during the presidential electoral count. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote at the end of the day’s impeachment proceedings, noting Goodman’s “foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.” The Senate voted to award Goodman the medal -- the highest honour Congress can bestow -- by unanimous consent, meaning there were no objections. Goodman was in the Senate chamber as Schumer spoke, and the entire Senate stood and turned toward him, giving him a standing ovation. He put his hand on his heart. Goodman has been in the chamber for much of the impeachment trial, in which House Democrats are charging that former President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. New evidence introduced in the trial this week showed additional video of Goodman leading Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to safety as he unknowingly headed toward a location where the mob had gathered. The trial wrapped up for the day Friday night and will resume Saturday. ___ 5:40 p.m. The lead House prosecutor in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial appears to have had enough of the defence argument that the former president wasn’t responsible for inciting the deadly Capitol siege. “Get real,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. The defence lawyers have been arguing that Trump didn’t mean it when he told a rally to go to Congress and “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s election. “How gullible do you think we are?” Raskin said Friday. “We saw this happen.” The defence has tried to compare his words to those used by other Democratic politicians fighting for health care or other priorities. The argument is drawing eyerolls from the senators on the Democratic side of the aisle. Senators are posing questions to the lawyer as the trial heads toward a vote on whether to convict or acquit the former president on the charge of incitement of insurrection. ___ 5 p.m. A House impeachment manager says she questions why lawyers for former President Donald Trump played multiple video clips of people of colour or women talking about fighting in a political context. Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands told senators Friday that she noted a particular focus in the lawyers’ presentation on “Black women like myself who are sick and tired of being sick and tired for our children, your children, our children.” Trump’s lawyers have argued that his words exhorting his supporters to fight the election are protected by the First Amendment. They repeatedly showed clips on Friday of Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who is Black. Democratic impeachment managers say Trump’s Jan. 6 speech was the culmination of a monthslong campaign to sow doubt about his election loss to President Joe Biden and that he should be found guilty of inciting the riot. The former president’s counsel also used a video montage that created a false equivalency between the Capitol riot and Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, invoking race in arguments for the president’s innocence. Plaskett told senators Friday: “I thought we were past that. I think maybe we’re not.” ___ 4:30 p.m. Senators are submitting written questions to the prosecution and the defence in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. One of the first questions came from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who have been critical of Trump’s actions. They asked Trump’s lawyers to lay out in detail what Trump did to stop the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and when Trump first learned the building had been breached. Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen did not answer directly, instead accusing Democrats of denying Trump due process during the impeachment process. “The House managers did zero investigation and the American people deserve a lot better than that,” he said. Trump’s defence wrapped up their opening arguments earlier Friday, telling senators the impeachment is unconstitutional and politically motivated. Senators will have up to four hours to submit their questions. ___ 3:20 p.m. The defence attorneys for Donald Trump have wrapped up their presentation in the former president’s impeachment trial. Lawyers argued for three hours Friday that Trump didn’t incite the Jan. 6 rally crowd to riot at the U.S. Capitol and that his words were merely figures of speech. They say the case against Trump was a political witch hunt by Democrats and was not valid because he is no longer in office. Their truncated defence barely used the full time allotted, 16 hours over two days. Many senators minds appear already made up. Trump is accused of incitement of insurrection in the mob siege at the Capitol. Five people died. Senators will next be able to ask the lawyers and House impeachment managers questions when the trial resumes. ___ 3 p.m. Democrats in the Senate chamber chuckled and whispered among themselves as Donald Trump’s defence team played videos of them saying “fight” over and over again at the former president’s impeachment trial -- an effort to counter Trump’s call to his supporters to “fight like hell” before they laid siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Arguing that Trump did not incite the insurrection, as the House has charged, the lawyers played videos of Democrats saying the word “fight” without any context, calling for protests after Black men and women were killed by police officers and challenging the results of the presidential elections that Republicans won. At a break in the proceedings, Democrats said it was a distraction and a “false equivalence” with their own behaviour. “Donald Trump was warned, if you don’t stop talking about a stolen election, people will be killed,” said Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. “He was specifically warned that. He kept talking about it, and a violent mob attacked the Capitol and seven people are dead who would be alive today, had he just followed their advice. That’s what I thought about those videos.” Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett said it felt like the lawyers were “erecting straw men to then take them down rather than deal with the facts” and the events of Jan. 6. Republicans watched intently as the Trump lawyers presented. Some praised them afterward, including Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been harshly critical of Trump’s role in the riots and panned the lawyers’ previous arguments on Tuesday. “They are putting on a good defence today,” Murkowski said, adding that the first two hours “were well put together.” ___ 1:15 p.m. Donald Trump’s lawyers are arguing that his words to his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol – to “fight like hell” – are common political rhetoric, using a video montage to show almost every single Senate Democrat using the word “fight” in political speeches. The lengthy video featured Vice-President Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and countless other Democrats using the word “fight,” without context. The video also featured most of the Democratic impeachment managers who are prosecuting the case that Trump incited the violent insurrection. Once the video finished, lawyer David Schoen pointed at both the senators and the impeachment managers and told them to “stop the hypocrisy.” The Democratic prosecutors have argued that Trump’s supporters were primed for violence on Jan. 6, the day of the attack, and that he egged them on with “obvious intent” before they interrupted the electoral count of votes. Five people died in the chaos. The lawyers followed that with additional videos of Democrats praising protests after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last year and also challenging the elections of previous Republican presidents. Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol after he falsely said for months that the presidential election was stolen. ___ 12:40 p.m. Donald Trump’s lawyers have opened their arguments in the former president’s impeachment trial with a direct attack on Democrats. Arguing that Trump did not incite the Jan. 6 insurrection of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, lawyer Michael van der Veen said that the trial is “constitutional cancel culture” by Democrats trying to retain power. He played a video of Democrats calling for protests after Black men and women were killed by police officers and objecting to Trump’s election in 2017. Trump’s supporters violently attacked the Capitol last month after he falsely claimed the presidential election was stolen from him for months and then told them to “fight like hell” as Congress counted the votes. The lawyers are arguing that the trial is unconstitutional, that Trump is protected by freedom of speech and that he did not intend to incite the deadly riot. Van der Veen said the case “poses a serious threat to freedom of speech for political leaders of both parties at every level of government.” ___ 12:05 p.m. Defence lawyers have begun their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump as the case speeds to an expected conclusion this weekend. The Trump legal team is expected to argue that the former president did not incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and that his speech was protected by the First Amendment. The lawyers have also raised questions about the trial’s constitutionality because Trump is no longer in office. Trump’s lawyers are not expected to use anywhere close to their allotted time and will wrap up their arguments later Friday. After that, senators who are serving as jurors will have an opportunity to ask questions of lawyers for both sides, followed by closing arguments. The case is likely to conclude as soon as Saturday. ___ 8:35 a.m. Now it’s the Trump team’s time. House prosecutors at former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial relied on emotion and violent images on video to make their case in arguments over the past two days. The Senate trial is shifting to Trump’s defence lawyers on Friday, and they’re prepared to acknowledge that the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say. But Trump’s lawyers plan to say Trump had nothing to do with it. They want to pivot to what they see as the core and more winnable issue of the trial: whether Trump can be held responsible for inciting the deadly riot. The argument is likely to appeal to Republican senators who themselves want to be seen as condemning the violence without convicting the former president. ___ 7:45 a.m. Donald Trump’s lawyers have a simple objective as they open their defence at the former president’s impeachment trial: Don’t lose any Republican votes. Most Republican senators have indicated they'll vote to acquit Trump on the House charge of incitement of insurrection. They say the trial is unconstitutional and that Trump didn’t incite supporters to lay siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when he told them to “fight like hell” against the certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory. If Republicans hold the line, Democrats will fall well short of the two-thirds of the Senate needed for conviction. Trump’s two top lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, risked losing one Republican vote on Tuesday after Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said they did a “terrible” job arguing that the trial is unconstitutional. Cassidy, who had voted with his party two weeks earlier to stop the trial, switched his vote to side with Democrats. ___ 7:30 a.m. Bruce Castor, is a onetime rising-star prosecutor from suburban Philadelphia, had burned bridges with much of the Republican establishment after a series of election losses. And he'd pretty much stayed out of sight. But he's made a comeback as one of Donald Trump's lawyers at the former president's impeachment trial. Castor’s moment in the national glare on Tuesday was seen as a rambling and at times aimless hourlong presentation in search of a point. He's getting a chance to make a different impression when he begins to present Trump’s defence on Friday. The Associated Press

  • Lifelong artist opens first solo show online

    At the age of 76, Michael Shirley has premiered his first solo exhibition. “My family has been on my case for many years to do a show,” says Shirley. “Although I have participated in group shows with the Community Arts Council and with the Richmond Arts Coalition and other groups, I had never done a solo show.” After getting very sick last August with sepsis and keto-acidosis—leading to a three-week stint in hospital and near-death experience—Shirley says he realized life is short, “and if I wanted to scratch this off my bucket list, I better get on it.” Shirley has been drawing since he was a young child, although with six siblings there was no money for art supplies. In his younger years he painted mostly with watercolours and oils, but later began to use acrylics. I found I liked acrylics because they dry quickly, but I did struggle with them in the beginning,” he says. “I always thought acrylics were too transparent, but I have gotten used to working with them and quite enjoy the medium now.” Noting that he never received any formal training, Shirley says art came naturally to him, and he’s used his artistic abilities in different ways throughout his life. At age 17 he started out as a window dresser for Woodward’s department stores, and eventually became the manager of their flagship store at Oakridge. “While raising my family, my wife and I had a little side business and I did silk floral arrangements for homes and weddings. About 32 years ago, we opened our family business, The Arts Connection, and that's when I got involved in teaching art—to children and youth. And then as my health issues arose and my mobility was limited, I started to spend more time at home and able to focus on my painting.” Although the pandemic hasn’t changed the direction of Shirley’s work, it has afforded him the opportunity to spend more time creating art. “My health is very compromised, so I have been quite home-bound over the past year and my art work has helped to keep me busy,” he says. “I’ve gotten involved in a few new projects, including the Community Arts Council's fundraising program with the SPCA to paint animal portraits.” And lately, Shirley has been working on creating portraits—a format he had avoided in the past. But doing animal portraits provided motivation, so he began by studying colour in people’s faces and skin tones. “I have been practicing doing portraits of my three grandchildren, using photos I have of them when they were younger. I am going to give them to them as gifts." Shirley notes that sometimes he re-addresses old pieces and thinks about how he could improve them, acting as his own critic. “My only advice would be to continue to do what you do and you will eventually get better at it. They say that practice makes perfect—but really nothing is ever perfect and there is always room for improvement.” Shirley acknowledges the assistance of Jessica Trestain, manager of The Arts Connection’s visual arts department, for putting his online show together. To view the exhibition online through March 30, click here. Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel