Our Latest Source for Decor Inspo: The #super_ordinarylife Hashtag

In this era of celebrity-level influencers and bloggers, it's easy to forget that inspiration doesn't have to come in the form of immaculately-styled snapshots. A shadow under the slide at the playground, a stack of pipes at a construction site, the lines sprayed onto a soccer field—everyday life's imperfect vignettes can spark just as many ideas, and much more original ones at that. The proof is in the #super_ordinarylife hashtag on Instagram, which has amassed almost 3,000 posts documenting, you guessed it, super ordinary life. Turns out, random doorways, building corners, and bins of fruit—the types of things we typically hurry by without a glance—can actually be really freaking beautiful.

We first discovered the hashtag on the British stationery store Present and Correct's Instagram account, which led us down a rabbit hole that ended with @worshipblues, seemingly the hashtag's birthplace. "Perfection is boring. Trends are boring. Hype is boring. We're here to remind you to notice more in your everyday," says the account's bio, which encourages people to share their discoveries with #super_ordinarylife.

Scrolling through the feed is honestly just a great way to pass time on your commute, but we like to visit for a specific purpose: color inspiration. For whatever reason, a lot of the posts feature crazy-cool hues you don't normally come across, like a super faded pinkish-red or an ultra-saturated turquoise. How cool would either look on your walls? Here are all the #super_ordinarylife 'grams we're referencing lately:

RELATED: It's Weird, But We're Super Inspired by Gas Station Design