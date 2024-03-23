The latest on the state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA — 10 a.m.

Members of the Mulroney family have begun to arrive at St. Patrick's Basilica to escort the former prime minister's casket.

Brian's wife Mila walked into the basilica with their four children and some of their grandchildren.

Members of the family proceeded up the centre aisle and gathered around the flag-draped casket at the front.

Members of the RCMP then picked up the casket, and gingerly carried it out of the church.

Inside the sanctuary at Notre-Dame Basilica, four large television screens are set up, showing intermittent scenes of inside and outside the church.

———

9:30 a.m.

A few hundred people are already milling about in the sanctuary of Notre-Dame Basilica in advance of the funeral's 11 a.m. start.

They include former cabinet ministers Peter MacKay and Peter Van Loan, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The singers are warming up inside.

Some people are already sitting but many are mingling in the aisles as a steady buzz of crowd noise echoes off the high ceilings.

———

9 a.m.

The streets outside Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica are very snowy and quiet for a Saturday morning as people begin to arrive for the state funeral of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

The guest list includes Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and a long list of current and former politicians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press