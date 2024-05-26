Latest storm timing
Heavy snow falling on parts of the Prairies may approach a long-standing record for the latest hefty snow this late in the year
An approaching Colorado Low moves into Ontario bringing the threat for severe storms Monday, including widespread heavy rainfall. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday
Tennessee conservationists have now released more than 100 hellbenders as part of a recent program.
Hawaii's green sea turtles are dying from mysterious tumors. Maddux Alexander Springer spent 400 hours diving and working with a lab to find out why.
Two teams of scientists have discovered a theoretically habitable planet called Gliese 12b that’s smaller than Earth but bigger than Venus, just 40 light-years away.
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.
This year could the worst hurricane seasons in history, experts predict. A coastal engineer shares how he protected his home during Hurricane Harvey.
Warm ocean water holds the key to the most powerful storms nature can throw our way.
Climate scientists and engineers are looking at solutions, that to some, might sound like they’re straight out of science fiction.
Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa says nice weather will start the holiday weekend.
A portion of Los Angeles' Mulholland Drive has reopened after it was damaged during a monster storm that unleashed mud and debris flows nearly four months ago.
Damaging storms move out, but another system takes aim Sunday
Meteorologists say winds have brought warm, moist air north from the equator contributing to the hot weather.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighboring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said it is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal’s Sagar Isla
Storms could dampen your plans for the holiday weekend, but it won’t be a washout.
General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup
A community group discovers scores of tree saplings flattened in a playing field.