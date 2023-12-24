Latest timeline for Christmas Eve snowstorm
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on snow moving across Colorado for the holiday weekend. 12/23
Parts of Ontario are bracing for a wintry mix that could potentially bring snow and ice in the days leading up to Christmas
An odd start to winter across much of Canada may leave these two cities snow-free on Christmas morning for the first time on record
Alison Joslyn was biking through the Everglades when she saw a unique sight: an alligator eating a dead python. Florida's internet cheered.
A system moves in just in time for Christmas, but temperatures will be warm allowing for freezing rain, rain, and snow. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
On a warm, blustery December afternoon outside the De Laurentis olive oil-producing co-op in the white hilltop town of Ostuni, Puglia, Luigi D'Amico holds out his palm, revealing an olive picked earlier in the day.Instead of resembling the plump, gleaming green and black fruit overflowing in bins around him, this one is half-consumed, dry and shrunken."That's what the olive fly does," he explained. "It lays its larvae, which then devours the olive."D'Amico lists off other pests and fungi — olive
At almost a year old, the bear should weigh about 70 pounds — but only weighs 15 pounds.
Sea Bullies Orcas have gobbled up news headlines this past year due to numerous reports of these killer whales harassing and, at times, sinking boats, which have sparked countless memes and befuddlement from the public. When they are not busy assaulting sea-going vessels, orcas are known to hunt dolphins, and this behavior was on display recently […]
Neil's antics are being documented in an Instagram account with more than 63,000 followers awarding him social media celebrity status.
One of the wind turbines in Hermanville, P.E.I., had two of its blades completely torn off as powerful winds raged across the province this week.The tower of the turbine known as Tower 9 is also damaged, and staff with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are investigating."Nordex has secured the area and there is no risk to the public," a spokesperson told CBC News on Friday. "The full extent of the damages to the turbine aren't known as this time."The department says the tu
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lightning crackled offshore as a blustery Pacific storm crossed the San Diego coast and pushed eastward through desert areas into Arizona early Friday after flooding communities northwest of Los Angeles. As millions scrambled to finish holiday shopping or headed out onto highways, a swath of Southern California remained under a flood watch due to possible periods of more rain, but forecasters said there was much less storminess and the holiday weekend would be dry. After slowl
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano spewed more lava on Wednesday as engineers worked to divert the flow away from a power plant. (Dec. 20) (AP Video/Marco di Marco)
Georgia wildlife officials asked residents to report sightings of the blue land crab, an invasive species native to Florida and more southern coasts.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto and surrounding areas, saying icy precipitation is expected to begin overnight and end late Saturday morning.As much as a two millimetres of ice could build up on surfaces, the federal weather agency said in the warning. Along with Toronto, the warning has been issued for York, Durham and Peel regions.The freezing rain is forecast to turn into rain by late Saturday morning, which is expected to persist throughout the rest of the d
HALIFAX — Utility crews in rural New Brunswick raced on Friday to restore power to thousands of customers before Christmas, following a damaging windstorm earlier this week that knocked out electricity to more than 100,000 homes and businesses. More than 10,000 customers were still without power in the afternoon, mostly in the Carleton, Charlotte southwest and central York Sunbury areas, according to the NB Power outage map. Utility spokeswoman Dominique Couture said 340 crews were in the field
The occupants were two males, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old from Maryland, officials said.
There will be no white Christmas for the Lowcountry, but the area is in for a different kind of weather event.
Moderate Democrats are fuming over the Biden administration’s decision to propose significant climate change-related stipulations on the use of a lucrative tax credit for hydrogen energy producers. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a frequent critic of the administration’s climate policies, said the proposal “makes absolutely no sense.” And moderates who have been more supportive of the administration, like…
Bite marks have revealed the likely culprit in an endangered fin whale's death earlier this month.
The nation's weather forecaster on Sunday issued heat wave alerts for the state and neighbouring Northern Territory, warning temperatures in some regions could hit around 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). In Perth, the capital of Western Australia, the nation's largest state, a maximum temperature of 35 C (95 F) was forecast for Sunday, more than five degrees above the December mean, forecaster data showed. Australia's east is scorching due to El Nino, a climate pattern in which unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures cause heat waves, cyclones, droughts and wildfires.
Britain could wake up to its hottest Christmas Day in 100 years as experts predict temperatures of 14C (57F) or higher.