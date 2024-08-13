Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Ernesto 11pm
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking Tropical Storm Ernesto.
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
Is Florida affected?
Following Debby's devastation across the Atlantic, Ernesto has developed into a tropical storm forecast to become a hurricane later this week.
The fifth named storm of the season may impact Canada next week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down this developing story.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico activated the National Guard and canceled the start of classes in public schools as forecasters warned that the U.S. territory would be hit by Tropical Storm Ernesto, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
