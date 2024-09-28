Latest on Tropical Storm Joyce: Friday, Sep 27 update from the NHC

Article first published: Friday, Sep. 27, 2024, 11 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Friday, Sep. 27, 2024, 11 p.m. ET

As per the National Hurricane Center's 11 pm Friday update, Tropical Storm Joyce is 1205 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 50 mph. It’s moving 12 mph to the west-northwest.

"A slow turn toward the northwest and north is forecast later on Sunday and Monday." according to analysts. "Little change in strength is expected through Saturday." They also said "Weakening is forecast to begin by Sunday, and Joyce could degenerate into a remnant low by late Monday."

Source: National Hurricane Center

