Latest on the Tropics

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Powerful atmospheric river threatens steep rains across B.C.
A high-end atmospheric river will sweep into British Columbia’s North Coast this week
- The Weather Network
Snow risk grows after Canada records first -10 C of the season
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind
- The Independent
All eyes are on the Gulf as the threat of a storm hitting the US grows - but it’s not the only one brewing
The next name for a formed storm will be Helene
- Bradenton Herald
Three weather systems are in the Atlantic and Caribbean. One could be headed for Florida
Two weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean have the attention of the National Hurricane Center, but it’s the system in the Caribbean Sea with a projected path that includes the United States that is the most concerning.
- CBC
Sailboat getting removed from Lac Leamy decades after wreck
A sailboat that sank in Gatineau's Lake Leamy more than 40 years ago will finally get removed from the water and live on, partially, in a museum, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.The Ville de Vanier, also known as the Jean Richard, was a large boat built in 1959. In August 1983, it sank in the western Quebec lake after a fire and has remained there ever since. The wreck was labelled a "potential vessel of concern" in 2019 while a risk assessment flagged safety hazards for pedestrians and
- The Weather Network - Video
Rain and thunderstorms roll into southern Ontario Monday night
A weak system will bring widespread rain and some rumbles of thunder Monday night into Tuesday morning. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- The Weather Network
High odds of tropical disturbance creation puts Gulf states on notice
U.S. Gulf travellers beware: A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as a disturbance moves slowly across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of this week
- The Canadian Press
Why an Alaska island is using peanut butter and black lights to find a rat that might not exist
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont. on Saturday
Residents spotted a thick funnel cloud in the skies over Brantford, Ontario, on Saturday afternoon
- POWER Magazine
Spanish Group Injecting Hydrogen Into Natural Gas Network
A Spanish infrastructure company said it has achieved a “historic milestone” for Spain’s energy industry. Madrid-headquartered Redexis announced has begun injecting hydrogen produced with renewable energy into the country’s natural […]
- LA Times
Palos Verdes landslide keeps getting worse. Residents' anger boils
Officials still know little about the extent of the Portuguese Bend land movement on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, leaving residents in a torturous limbo.
- GOBankingRates
5 Car Repairs You Need Before Winter To Save Money
With winter comes all manner of joys -- cozy nights by the fireplace, holiday dinners and celebrations, winter breaks and vacations, and in the right climates, lovely snowscapes. Something that also...
- Miami Herald
Vote ‘No’ on Amendment 2; it’s a Trojan Horse | Opinion
Amendment 2 is a Trojan Horse and we have a civic duty to reject it | Opinion
- The Weather Network - Video
Blast of summer warmth to start fall on the Prairies
Even though it is the start of fall, summer-like weather is returning across the Prairies in which temperatures will be ramping up. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
- CBC
While blue-green algae blooms are 'pretty to look at,' here's why they could also be deadly
Freshwater blue-green algae blooms are "not all bad, and they're also pretty to look at," but a Waterloo region researcher is also reminding people that they could be "lethal to humans."René Shahmohamadloo, a postdoctoral researcher working at the University of Guelph and Washington State University, says he's always been passionate about harmful algal blooms, which he describes as "a perfect example" of the relationship between humans and the environment."We can be intensively cultivating food
- Euronews
Thousands displaced as flooding washes away home in Romanian county of Galati
Gendarmes and volunteers are helping local people clear mud from their homes and recover from the devastating impact of the extreme weather.
- Associated Press
Giant sinkholes in a South Dakota neighborhood make families fear for their safety
Stuart and Tonya Junker loved their quiet neighborhood near South Dakota's Black Hills — until the earth began collapsing around them, leaving them wondering if their home could tumble into a gaping hole. “Let’s just say it’s really changed our lives a lot,” Tonya Junker said. Sinkholes are fairly common, due to collapsed caves, old mines or dissolving material, but the circumstances in South Dakota stand out, said Paul Santi, a professor of geological engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy rain aims for B.C. as atmospheric river looms
British Columbia in store for a wet pattern ahead this week. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
- The Weather Network
Soggy setup ahead as back-to-back systems hit B.C.'s central, northern coasts
A wet weekend ahead will leave certain cities along the B.C. coastline with upwards of 100 mm of rainfall
- Canadian Press Videos
A dad and oil and gas executive shifts company to a cleaner gas
Jordi Zonneveld says his first decade in the oil and gas industry was great. But in 2015 he realized he could pull his company toward a greener future by working on hydrogen to replace fossil fuels. (AP Video by Aleksandar Furtula)