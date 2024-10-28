The Latest: Trump and Harris enter the final stretch of the 2024 campaign

The Canadian Press
·6 min read

Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner of next week's election.

Trump on Sunday held a rally at Madison Square Garden where several speakers made racist and crude remarks, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.” Shortly after those remarks, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny endorsed Harris.

Trump plans to hold a rally in Atlanta Monday evening while Harris will make several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Harris: Trump is ‘fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country’

Kamala Harris said Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square helped prove her point about the stakes of the election.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Harris said the Sunday event “really highlighted the point that I’ve been making throughout this campaign,” which is that Trump is “fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker.”

Harris plans to deliver her closing argument on Tuesday in Washington.

“There’s a big difference between he and I,” she said.

President Joe Biden is heading to cast his ballot

“Let’s go vote,” he told reporters Monday after breakfast with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who has served as Delaware’s lone House member since 2017 and is running for U.S. Senate.

Trump to hold his election night party at Palm Beach Convention Center

Donald Trump will be holding his election night party in Florida at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

The venue, announced by his campaign on Monday, is not far from his Mar-a-Lago club and residence.

US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn the results: AP-NORC poll

American voters are approaching the presidential election with deep unease about what could follow, including the potential for political violence, attempts to overturn the election results and its broader implications for democracy, according to a new poll.

The findings of the survey, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, speak to persistent concerns about the fragility of the world’s oldest democracy, nearly four years after former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results inspired a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

About 4 in 10 registered voters say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about violent attempts to overturn the results after the November election. A similar share is worried about legal efforts to do so. And about 1 in 3 voters say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about attempts by local or state election officials to stop the results from being finalized.

Read more here.

Biden breakfasts in Wilmington with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

President Joe Biden swung by a breakfast spot near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, with a longtime ally who is vying to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

The president and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester headed to The Legend Restaurant & Bakery in New Castle. Blunt Rochester, who has served as Delaware’s lone House member since 2017, is trying to become the first Black woman elected to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

Biden formally endorsed Blunt Rochester in a video released on Sunday evening by the lawmaker’s campaign. He is set to cast his early-vote ballot later Monday before heading back to Washington.

Harris says she’d take a cognitive test if asked to

As former President Donald Trump continues to attack Vice President Kamala Harris with deeply personal insults, he has also suggested she should take a cognitive test.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said “sure” when asked whether she’d take such a test.

“I would challenge him to take the same one,” Harris said. “I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name-calling because he actually has no plan for the American people.”

It’s the same line Trump used when President Joe Biden was still running for president as questions swirled about the 81-year-old’s age and mental acuity following his disastrous debate performance in June.

Trump is 78 and is now the oldest candidate to run for office.

Biden plans to cast an early ballot on Monday

President Joe Biden plans to cast an early ballot on Monday near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, according to the White House.

For all but a few years since 1970, Biden has held office or has been running for one during election season. But this year, his hopes lie with a newer generation of Democrats, including three on the Delaware ballot looking to make history.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed after dropping out of the presidential race in July, is vying to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Sarah McBride is looking to become the first openly transgender candidate to be elected to the U.S. House.

McBride is aiming to succeed Democrat Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is looking to become Delaware’s first Black woman to win the U.S. Senate seat. She has served as Delaware’s lone representative in the House since 2017.

Biden on Sunday evening formally endorsed Blunt Rochester, cutting a video for her campaign in which he called her “Delaware through and through.”

Harris highlights costs of living, abortion rights and border security as 3 immediate priorities

Kamala Harris says she has three immediate legislative priorities when she takes office, should she be elected president.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said her first priority will be reducing costs for Americans with an expanded child tax credit and efforts to reduce the cost of groceries and make homes more affordable. The second is to work to restore abortion rights protections and the third will be to work on passage of a border security bill.

Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House.

Harris heads to Michigan

Kamala Harris will focus on manufacturing jobs Monday as she heads back to Michigan.

She’s set to visit Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor Next Gen Facility. The Saginaw company received a $325 million investment from the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation passed by the Biden administration.

She’s then touring a labor training facility in Macomb County. The election is in a week and one day, and Harris is hoping to appeal to many different voting blocs in the battleground states, in a dead-heat race with Donald Trump. On Tuesday she’ll give a closing speech in Washington.

Here’s what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner.

Read more about what we're watching this week.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rare dime bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades fetches $500,000 at auction

    TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An extraordinarily rare dime whose whereabouts had remained a mystery since the late 1970s has sold for just over $500,000.

  • Family aims to keep traditional skills alive

    The Day family introduces workshops for people wanting to learn the basics of their trade.

  • 'We should be prosecuting water polluters'

    Thousands of clean water campaigners from the Midlands will be joining a rally at the weekend.

  • At least 40 soldiers are killed in an attack on a military base, Chad's president says

    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Unidentified assailants killed at least 40 soldiers during an overnight attack on a military base in the country’s west, Chad’s presidency said Monday.

  • Here's what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

    NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner.

  • US Supreme Court lets thoroughbred racing authority continue to oversee tracks

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court allowed on Monday a thoroughbred racing body to continue regulating horse tracks in the United States while litigation brought by the state of Texas and other plaintiffs challenging its power to enforce its rules plays out. The justices granted the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's request to put on hold a lower court's ruling that found that its enforcement powers violated a legal principle stating that Congress cannot grant governmental power to private groups. The private self-regulatory body headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky was empowered under legislation passed by Congress in 2020 to oversee the nation's thoroughbred industry and is overseen by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

  • Backlash after comedian at Trump rally calls Puerto Rico 'island of garbage'

    Republicans join Democrats to condemn Tony Hinchliffe for his comments at the New York event.

  • AP Explains: What does a shocking parliamentary loss for Japan's long-ruling party mean?

    TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling party and its junior partner lost their majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election. The loss, much bigger than expected, is bad news for a leader who's only been in power for a month.

  • Margaret Atwood, unworried by AI, continues prolific writing career

    Renowned Canadian author Margaret Atwood, who is currently writing her memoir, said in an interview that she is too old to be worried about the rise of artificial intelligence and described herself as still having a "good time" writing. Atwood, 84, debuted as a poet in 1961 and published her first novel, "The Edible Woman", in 1969. Atwood, spoke with Reuters last week while in Denmark to receive the Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award, named after the famous 19th-century fairytale writer.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump’s Racist NYC Rally Was Vile. It Was Also Political Suicide

    To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: Stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: Shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought-and-paid-for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024

  • Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot

    A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.

  • Michael Cohen Predicts Exact MAGA ‘Frenzy’ Stunt Trump Will Pull On Election Night

    But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Breaks Down Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat also exposed the real purpose of one claim that was repeatedly made at the event.

  • Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All

    The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.

  • Lindsey Graham Squirms at Montage of Trump Labeling Harris a ‘Fascist’

    Lindsey Graham seemed to have his back against the wall after being shown a montage of Donald Trump labeling Kamala Harris a “fascist.” The South Carolina Senator ripped accusations of Trump being fascist as “rhetoric that’s dangerous and off-base,” but struggled to counter when Trump was shown using the same language against his competition. Speaking to Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week, Graham attacked former generals John Kelly and Mark Milley for describing Trump as fascist while reflecting o

  • Jordan Klepper Spots 1 Key Warning Sign For Trump At His Latest Rallies

    The "Daily Show" correspondent said there's been a noticeable vibe shift at the events.

  • Analysis-Will Trump's unbridled rhetoric cost him the US election?

    GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) -With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk". In the countdown to the Nov. 5 election, the former president is campaigning in a way that some political commentators say could lose him precious votes against his Democratic rival, Harris, in what could be one of the tightest contests for the White House in history.

  • Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech

    Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.

  • Nostradamus pollster reveals latest 2024 prediction – and how he’s never had ‘so much hate’ in an election

    Despite the polls, Allan Lichtman stands by his prediction from September that Harris will beat Trump

  • ‘It’s astonishing:’ Fetterman likens Trump’s impact in Pennsylvania to Taylor Swift

    Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with The New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…