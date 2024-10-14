The Latest: Trump and Harris head back to Pennsylvania, the largest battleground state

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are taking their presidential campaigns back to Pennsylvania on Monday. About 7 million votes are up for grabs in the largest battleground state, where mail-in voting is well underway.

Harris is going to speak in Erie while Trump is holding a town hall in suburban Philadelphia.

Harris unveiled a plan intended to empower Black men. President Joe Biden received strong support from Black men in 2020, but Harris advisers believe some African American men would rather not vote than cast a ballot for Harris or Trump.

Meanwhile, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as a “major benefit” that contributes to economic growth. Trump has focused on the threat of immigration in his campaign.

Here’s the latest:

Pennsylvania is generating the most attention by far in both campaigns

Pennsylvania has generated the most attention by far from the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns. Including Monday’s scheduled events, the candidates will have made 46 stops in the state, according to The Associated Press' tracking of the campaigns’ public events. Michigan, with 33 visits, and Wisconsin, with 29, are the next most-visited states, illustrating how both campaigns are focusing on winning states that had been part of the Democrats’ so-called blue wall until Trump emerged as the Republican standard-bearer.

Harris will be interviewed on Fox News

Vice President Kamala Harris will be interviewed by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday in Pennsylvania as she steps up her travel and conversations with news outlets in the closing stretch of the presidential campaign. The network announced the interview in a news release on Monday. It will be Harris' first sit-down with the network, and her first interview with a news outlet outside of her ideological comfort zone since becoming the Democratic nominee. Harris has previously granted interviews to CNN and CBS’ “60 Minutes,” as well as friendly venues including ABC’s “The View” and Howard Stern’s radio show.

Harris seeks to energize Black male voters

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about her economic agenda and how Black men will benefit from it in a pair of interviews released Monday.

The interviews are part of a push by the Democratic presidential nominee to energize a key voting block that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm. The interviews with Roland Martin Unfiltered and The Shade Room were released as Harris announced a plan to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive.

On Tuesday in Detroit, Harris will also sit for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, another prominent Black media personality.

Harris’ Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, has been appealing to men, and making a strong pitch to Black men in particular, as he campaigns to be reelected to a second term.

In the interviews released Monday, Harris says Trump has no proposals that would help the people who will be watching her conversations.

The Associated Press

