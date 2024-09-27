The Latest: Trump meets with Zelenskyy and Harris heads to US-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris was making her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump met in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Harris was scheduled to appear in Douglas, Arizona, as Trump and his fellow Republicans pound her relentlessly over the Biden administration’s record on migration.

Zelenskyy's visit with Trump came as public tensions have been rising between the two over Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Here’s the latest:

Trump is headed to Michigan to discuss the economy

WALKER, Michigan — Donald Trump is expected to headline a campaign event at a manufacturing plant in Kent County, a Democratic leaning county in western Michigan surrounded by more conservative rural areas.

Awaiting Trump, hundreds, decked in the campaign’s red “Make America Great” hats, T-shirts and other items promoting Trump.

The event is billed as being aimed at the economy, where Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris have focused in the past week. It will be held in the loading dock of Falk Production in Walker, Michigan, outside of Grand Rapids, a plant that produces prefabricated walls and partitions.

Trump’s and Harris’ campaign have been focusing heavily on Michigan, where Trump won in 2016 but Biden won back in 2020. Trump is scheduled to campaign in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit later Friday.

Iranian operatives charged with hacking Trump campaign

The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against Iranian operatives suspected of hacking Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and disseminating stolen information to media organizations.

The indictment comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran as Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel escalate attacks against each other, raising concerns about the prospect of an all-out war, and as U.S. officials say they continue to track physical threats by Iran against a number of officials including Trump.

The Trump campaign disclosed on Aug. 10 that it had been hacked and said Iranian actors had stolen and distributed sensitive internal documents.

Senate Democrats make a late push in red-leaning states

Democrats looking to stay in the Senate majority are going on the offense in two U.S. Senate races in the Republican-leaning states of Texas and Florida.

Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, says the group is making a “multi-million dollar investment” in television advertising in the two states and that he’s “very confident there’s going to be more coming.”

Republicans are portraying the investments as a sign that Democrats are worried that incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is in trouble in his bid to win reelection in Montana.

Jews and Catholics warn against Trump’s latest loyalty test for voters

Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming some if he loses the presidential election in November.

He said Jews and Catholics can vote for him and ace the test, but those who don’t — in his words — “need their head examined.” If he’s defeated, Trump added, Jewish people would bear blame for that result.

Among the Jewish leaders appalled at Trump’s remarks was Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism. Jacobs said: “It puts a target on American Jews. ... Stop.”

