The Latest: Marco Rubio sworn in as Secretary of State as Cabinet hearings pick up

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on TikTok in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump began his first day as the 47th president of the United States with a dizzying display of force, signing a blizzard of executive orders that signaled his desire to remake American institutions while also pardoning nearly all of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here's the latest:

Trump’s UN nominee introduced by senior senators

Elise Stefanik, Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., was flanked by Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Tom Cotton, who introduced her before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

“It is clear the need to re-establish U.S. leadership at this broken institution,” Capito said in her in remarks. “I cannot think of anyone more qualified or ready to fill that role.”

Trump’s Day 1 executive order could weaken ‘Obamacare’ enrollment

In an executive order he signed Monday night, President Donald Trump repealed an order from his predecessor that resulted in longer enrollment periods and invested more taxpayer money into signing people up to get health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Under President Joe Biden, a record 24 million people signed up for the marketplace coverage.

Trump has long been a critic of “Obamacare,” unsuccessfully seeking a repeal of the national health care law during his first term. He also shortened enrollment windows and cut funding for the program, which led to sinking enrollment.

A new kind of prayer service at Washington National Cathedral

The Washington National Cathedral has hosted 10 official inaugural prayer services for presidents of both parties.

Tuesday’s interfaith service at 11 a.m. ET will have a different emphasis than previous ones. Its focus will be on national unity instead of the new administration — a plan made before Election Day.

“We are in a unique moment in our country’s history, and it is time to approach this differently,” said the Very Rev. Randy Hollerith, dean of the Episcopal cathedral, in an October statement.

“This will be a service for all Americans, for the well-being of our nation, for our democracy.”

Several things stand out as the audience enters the prayer service at Washington National Cathedral

Among them are the international flavor of the audience and the religious and ethnic diversity of the speakers on the program.

Some in President Trump’s inner circle of advisers, including Vivek Ramaswamy have also arrived. The program and atmosphere with the organ music echoing throughout the cathedral also are different from Monday’s pre-Inauguration service.

Most notably, Mariann Edgar Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C. will deliver the message. One of her most public connections to Trump occurred in 2020 during the first administration when she criticized him for staging a visit to the historic St. John’s Church across from the White House, where he held up a Bible after authorities had cleared the area of peaceful protesters.

Vance jokes that he’s off to a ‘hell of a start’ as VP

“I will say that it’s pretty hard to top being sworn in as vice president and then the Buckeyes win the national championship the very same day, but this is a hell of a start to a run,” Vance, a former U.S. senator from Ohio, said before he administered the oath to now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ohio State University won the national football title Monday night.

Marco Rubio has been sworn in as America’s chief diplomat

Vice President JD Vance has sworn in Rubio as Secretary of State, the first of Trump’s Cabinet nominees to take the job.

Rubio said Trump’s primary priority will be furthering the United States’ interests and that anything the government and State Department do must make the country stronger, safer or more prosperous.

“If it doesn’t do one of those three things, we will not do it,” Rubio said.

Vance, who served as a senator alongside Rubio, called him a “bipartisan solutions seeker.”

Poland preparing embassies and consulates in US for possible deportations of illegal Polish immigrants

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that he has the Foreign Ministry preparing Polish diplomatic missions in the United States for possible deportations as a precaution.

“The new administration has not yet informed anyone about the details of this operation, therefore we have not received information on whether this operation may be harmful to Polish citizens,” Tusk said. “But either way, we have to be prepared.”

Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski followed up by saying his ministry was encouraging Polish citizens living abroad whose passports have expired to obtain new documents.

On Monday, the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw issued a statement urging all Poles abroad to return to Poland, without mentioning the U.S.

“Good New Year’s Resolution – Return to Poland!” read the title of the statement.

More confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet nominees are on deck for Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York will be grilled about her lack of foreign policy experience at 10 a.m. ET and strong support for Israel as she vies to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump’s pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, is also up at 10 a.m. ET. He’s a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command who helped defend Trump during his first impeachment process.

A Senate committee will vote on money manager Scott Bessent, Trump’s choice for Treasury Secretary, at 10:15 ET. He’s an advocate of cutting spending while extending the tax cuts.

Trump’s press secretary says the president plans to make a ‘massive announcement’ on infrastructure

Speaking to Fox News, press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to detail the announcement before Trump spoke at 4 p.m. Tuesday but said it would also send a signal to the world.

“You won’t want to miss it,” she said. Trump is also scheduled to attend a national prayer service Tuesday morning at Washington National Cathedral.

Congressional GOP leaders heading to the White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are heading to the White House to meet with Trump on Tuesday.

It’s the first formal sit down for the GOP leadership teams including Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso and the new president as they chart priorities with the sweep of Republican power in Washington.

Despite an ambitious 100-days agenda, the Republican-led Congress isn’t on the same page on some of the basics of their ideas and strategies as they rush to deliver tax cuts for the wealthy, mass deportations and other priorities for Trump.

President Trump opened his first full day in office with high-profile firings

He pledged to remove more than 1,000 presidential appointees “who are not aligned with our vision.”

In a post on his TruthSocial platform, Trump dismissed chef and humanitarian Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Ret. Gen. Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, former State Dept. official Brian Hook from the board of the Wilson Center, and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.

“YOUR’E FIRED!” he wrote in a post just after midnight Tuesday.

Milley, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff under Trump, received a pardon from former President Joe Biden on Monday over concerns he could be criminally targeted by the new administration. His portrait in the Pentagon was also removed. Hook, who was Trump’s Iran envoy during his first term, had been involved in the Trump administration transition. No reasoning was given for his firing.

Former President Joe Biden also removed many Trump appointees in his first days in office, including former press secretary Sean Spicer from the board overseeing the U.S. Naval Acadamy.

Stefanik will face questions about wars and nukes at her confirmation hearing to be UN ambassador

Rep. Elise Stefanik is likely to face questions at her confirmation hearing Tuesday to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations about her lack of foreign policy experience, her strong support for Israel and her views on funding the U.N. and its many agencies.

Harvard-educated and the fourth-ranking member of the U.S. House, she was elected to Congress in 2015 as a moderate Republican and is leaving a decade later as one of President Trump’s most ardent allies.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “looks forward to working again with President Trump on his second term,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday.

When she appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Stefanik is likely to be grilled about her views on the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere as well as the North Korean and Iranian nuclear programs — all issues on the U.N. agenda.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says to keep a cool head in light of challenges from Trump administration

Scholz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that “not every press conference in Washington, not every tweet should send us straight into excited, existential debates. That’s also the case after the change of government that took place in Washington yesterday.”

Scholz said the U.S. is Germany’s closest ally outside Europe and he’ll do everything to keep in that way.

He acknowledged that Trump and his administration “will keep the world on tenterhooks in the coming years” in energy, climate, trade and security policy. But he said “we can and will deal with all this, without unnecessary agitation and outrage, but also without false ingratiation or telling people what they want to hear.”

Scholz said of Trump’s “America First” approach that there’s nothing wrong with looking to the interests of one’s own country – “we all do that. But it is also the case that cooperation and agreement with others are mostly also in one’s interest.”

Trump rejects Biden’s warning of a tech ‘oligarchy’

Speaking in the Oval Office Monday, Trump rejected Biden’s warning that the U.S. is becoming an “ oligarchy ” for tech billionaires, saying the executives supported Democrats until they realized Biden “didn’t know what the hell he was talking about.”

“They did desert him,” Trump added. “They were all with him, every one of them, and now they are all with me.”

Despite taking millions from the executives and their companies for his inaugural committee — and receiving more than $200 million in assistance from Musk in his presidential campaign — Trump claimed he didn’t need their money and they wouldn’t be receiving anything in return.

“They’re not going to get anything from me,” Trump said. “I don’t need money, but I do want the nation to do well, and they’re smart people and they create a lot of jobs.”

Trump, a populist president, was flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration

Some of the most exclusive seats at Trump’s inauguration on Monday were reserved for powerful tech CEOs who also happen to be among the world’s richest men.

That’s a shift from tradition, especially for a president who has characterized himself as a champion of the working class. Seats so close to the president are usually reserved for the president’s family, past presidents and other honored guests.

The mega-rich have long had a prominent role in national politics, and several billionaires helped bankroll the campaign of Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

But the inaugural display highlights the unusually direct role the world’s wealthiest people will likely have in the new administration. In his outgoing address, Biden warned that the U.S. was becoming an oligarchy of tech billionaires wielding dangerous levels of power and influence on the nation.

All is quiet outside the National Cathedral ahead of interfaith prayer service

Outside the National Cathedral, just a few hours before the Interfaith Service of Prayer for the Nation, which both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend, the scene before was decidedly quiet.

At the Cathedral only a few dog walkers dotted the sidewalk and the police presence was low.

It was a far cry from yesterday when thousands lined up in downtown D.C. festooned in the red regalia of MAGA nation — or the security and foot traffic from earlier this month for the funeral service of former President Jimmy Carter where Secret Service vehicles could be seen at least a mile from the Cathedral.

Senate confirms Marco Rubio as secretary of state, giving Trump the first member of his Cabinet

The Senate quickly confirmed Marco Rubio as secretary of state Monday, voting unanimously to give Trump the first member of his new Cabinet on Inauguration Day.

Rubio, the Republican senator from Florida, is among the least controversial of Trump’s nominees and vote was decisive, 99-0.

It’s often tradition for the Senate to convene immediately after the ceremonial pomp of the inauguration to begin putting the new president’s team in place, particularly the national security officials.

Beneath a veneer of calm, Trump’s inauguration holds warning signs for US democracy

All the living former presidents were there and the outgoing president amicably greeted his successor, who gave a speech about the country’s bright future and who left to the blare of a brass band.

At first glance, President Donald Trump’ssecond inauguration seemed like a continuation of the country’s nearly 250-year-long tradition of peaceful transfers of power, essential to its democracy. And there was much to celebrate: Trump won a free and fair election last fall, and his supporters hope he will be able to fix problems at the border, end the war in Ukraine and get inflation under control.

Still, on Monday, the warning signs were clear.

Due to frigid temperatures, Trump’s swearing-in was held in the Capitol Rotunda, where rioters seeking to keep him in power the last time roamed during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Trump walked into the space from the hall leading to the building’s west front tunnel, where some of the worst hand-to-hand combat between Trump supporters and police occurred that day.

After giving a speech pledging that “never again” would the government “persecute political opponents,” Trump then gave a second, impromptu address to a crowd of supporters. The president lamented that his inaugural address had been sanitized, said he would shortly pardon the Jan. 6 rioters and fumed at last-minute preemptive pardons issued by outgoing President Joe Biden to the members of the congressional committee that investigated the attack.

