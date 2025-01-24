The Latest: Trump to visit disaster zones in North Carolina, California on first trip of second term

President Donald Trump is heading into the fifth day of his second term in office, striving to remake the traditional boundaries of Washington by asserting unprecedented executive power.

The president is also heading to hurricane-battered western North Carolina and wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles, using the first trip of his second administration to tour areas where politics has clouded the response to deadly disasters.

Here's the latest:

Trump is heading to North Carolina and California sharply critical of the response to natural disasters

As he heads to Asheville, North Carolina, Trump told reporters he believes the response to Hurricane Helene has been “horrible” and the damage has “been allowed to fester.” He added: “We’re going to get it fixed up. It should have been done months ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also going to Los Angeles to tour damage from ongoing wildfires and is repeating his claims that state officials “didn’t let the water flow.”

State and local officials have said dry hydrants were caused by unprecedented demand on the municipal system. Before leaving the White House, Trump added, “I think we’re going to have a very interesting time.”

Trump targets California water policy as he prepares to tour LA fire damage

As President Donald Trump prepares to tour wildfire damage in California, he’s zeroing in on one of his frequent targets for criticism: State water policy.

Since the fires broke out Jan. 7, Trump has used social media and interviews to accuse the state of sending too much water to the Pacific Ocean instead of south toward Los Angeles and highlighted how some hydrants ran dry in the early hours of the firefight in Pacific Palisades.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first hours of his second term, Trump called on federal officials to draft plans to route more water to the crop-rich Central Valley and densely populated cities in the southern part of the state. Two days later he threatened to withhold federal disaster aid unless California leaders change the state’s approach on water.

▶ Read more about the facts behind Trump’s comments and what he can do to influence water policy

Both Hurricane Helene and Los Angeles wildfires were disasters spurred by extreme weather

And it’s weather that was forecast several days in advance and have a connection to human-caused climate change.

In Helene’s case, a study by international climate scientists at World Weather Attribution found that climate change boosted the storm’s rainfall by 10%. Numerous studies have shown hurricanes are more intenseand wetter because of global warming. Large outbursts of rain before Helen hit already had saturated the ground and extreme downpours are also worsening because of climate change, scientists say.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wildfires, a record dry fall and winter — during California’s normal wet season — which is likely connected to climate change made conditions especially vulnerable to fire when Santa Ana winds of 100 mph started, fire and weather scientists at the American Meteorological Society conference told The Associated Press.

“This is just breaking our comfort zone of what is supposed to be normal. And part of that has to do with the fact that we’re having extreme weather and we don’t want to hear that this is the new normal,” said University of Oregon researcher Amanda Stasiewicz. “We are sick of that narrative, but it is part of our reality now between the hurricanes,’’ unusual tornadoes and fires.

President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have blamed a fish, the Delta smelt, for not enough water in reservoirs. But the fish only occurs in San Francisco, hundreds of miles away, a reservoir was out of commission because of repairs, not endangered species, and the fires were so big and demand for water was so high, nothing could have worked, several scientists said.

No small stairs to Air Force One

Trump was climbing aboard Air Force One for the first trip of his second administration, using full-sized stairs from the tarmac to the plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

His predecessor, Joe Biden, often used a small set of stairs that took him into the belly of the plane.

Trump was using a full set of stairs to reach the front of the aircraft’s cabin as he prepared to fly Friday to North Carolina, then Los Angeles, then Las Vegas.

What to know about the ruling blocking Trump’s order on birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump’s executive order denying U.S. citizenship to the children of parents living in the country illegally has faced the first of what will be many legal tests. It didn’t fare well.

A Justice Department lawyer had barely started making his arguments in a Seattle courtroom Thursday when U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour began blistering him with questions, calling the executive order “blatantly unconstitutional.” Coughenour went on to temporarily block it pending further arguments.

The ruling, a temporary restraining orde, blocks the administration from enforcing or implementing Trump’s order nationally for the next 14 days. Over the next two weeks, the sides will submit further briefings on the legal merits of the executive order.

▶ Here’s what to know about the pending legal challenge over birthright citizenship

Who’s the guy handing Trump those binders of executive orders? Meet Will Scharf

White House staff secretary Will Scharf has been a prominent part of the executive order signing tableau, standing at Trump’s side and teeing up the leather-bound folders, one by one, for the president.

Scharf doesn’t just act the straight man as Trump talks up his orders, cracks jokes and fields questions from reporters. He also plays a key role in the White House, overseeing the flow of information and business coming to and from the president.

Here’s a few things to know about the staff secretary:

▶ Read more about White House staff secretary Will Scharf

What Americans think about Trump and Musk’s plans for the federal government: AP-NORC poll

Americans see the federal government as rife with corruption, inefficiency and red tape — but they’re less sure about whether Elon Musk is the right person to fix it.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that only about 3 in 10 U.S. adults strongly or somewhat approve of President Trump’s creation of an advisory body on government efficiency, which Musk is helming. About 4 in 10 disapprove, while the rest were neutral or didn’t know enough to say. (The poll was conducted before Vivek Ramaswamy announced he would no longer be involved in the group.)

Trump will visit disaster zones in North Carolina and California on the first trip of second term

President Donald Trump is heading to hurricane-battered western North Carolina and wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles on Friday, using the first trip of his second administration to tour areas where politics has clouded the response to deadly disasters.

The Republican president has criticized former President Joe Biden for his administration’s response in North Carolina, and he’s showered disdain on California leaders for water policies that he falsely claimed worsened the recent blazes.

Trump is also considering overhauling the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of his conservative allies have proposed reducing how much the agency reimburses states for handling floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and other calamities.

▶ Read more about the politics behind Trump’s expected travel

The Associated Press