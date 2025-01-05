Latest winter storm warning update 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
A multi-day snow squall event has finally subsided in Ontario after consecutive days of hazardous travel and hefty accumulations for parts of the province
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing in the southern U.S. which can cause headaches for snowbirds and iguanas alike. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the chilly snowbird forecast
Up to a foot of snow is expected from Ohio to Washington DC in what could be the biggest such accumulation in over a decade.
The global fight against the climate crisis will soldier on without the leadership of the United States
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
More than 9,000 Newfoundland Power customers were left without power Sunday as high winds, rain and snow pounded the island. Special weather statements and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, as Environment Canada projects a mess of rain, wind and snow to hit the island, lasting into Monday morning.Gander weather office meteorologist Veronica Sullivan said that as of 6:30 a.m. NT, 10 mm of rain had been recorded at St. John's International Airport, with
The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.
Heavy snow warnings remain in place across northern England - with the weather leaving thousands without power across the UK and causing disruption at airports.
Campaigners, politicians and zoo managers disagree on where Wikie and her son Keijo should be sent.
AccuWeather forecasters say a major wind event is on the way for portions of California this week. "The strong winds will be a product of the greater weather set up. An area of high pressure over the Great Basin, with a developing storm in northwestern Mexico will create the right conditions for some strong winds over Southern California on Tuesday," said AccuWeather meteorologist Gwen Fieweger. These particular winds, known as Santa Ana winds, will bring residents across Southern California str
Heavy snow and strong gusty winds will impact your Sunday as an impactful system tracks into Newfoundland. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
In Northern Ireland, a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued.
Thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power overnight.
WATCH: Cold Saturday, tracking a wet and wintry storm
A 22-year-old Spanish tourist has died after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand. Student Blanca Ojanguren Garcia had been visiting the island of Yao Yai in southwestern Thailand with her boyfriend when the attack took place, according to local media reports. The couple had been bathing one of the elephants when Ms Garcia passed in front of it and it gored her with its tusk, a worker at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre told EFE.