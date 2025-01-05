Latest winter storm warning update 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5

AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters say a major wind event is on the way for portions of California this week. "The strong winds will be a product of the greater weather set up. An area of high pressure over the Great Basin, with a developing storm in northwestern Mexico will create the right conditions for some strong winds over Southern California on Tuesday," said AccuWeather meteorologist Gwen Fieweger. These particular winds, known as Santa Ana winds, will bring residents across Southern California str