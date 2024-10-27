Latin superstar Bad Bunny is supporting Harris for president

Adriana Gomez Licon
·3 min read

Bad Bunny is throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee to his more than 45 million followers on Instagram.

Bad Bunny, whose official name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most famous artists of the moment. His support could be a boost for the Harris campaign as it tries to bolster its support with Latino and Puerto Rican voters, among whom Trump has been working to gain ground.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, who has popular songs such as “Dakiti” and “Titi Me Preguntó,” has won three Grammy Awards. He was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and was only surpassed by Taylor Swift in 2023. He was named Artist of the Year by Apple Music in 2022.

The video shared by Bad Bunny on Instagram shows Harris saying “there’s so much at stake in this election for Puerto Rican voters and for Puerto Rico.” A representative of the artist confirmed that Bad Bunny is supporting Harris.

The artist then shared several times another part of the clip where Harris says, “I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader,” she says.

His endorsement came shortly after a comedian who spoke at the opening of Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” The remarks by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe were immediately criticized by the Harris’ campaign.

The Puerto Rican vote is sizable in Pennsylvania, which is arguably the hardest fought of the swing states in the 2024 election.

Bad Bunny has been vocal about criticizing Puerto Rico’s electric system, which was razed by Hurricane Maria. In a 2022 music video for his song “El Apagon,” the artist called out the company Luma Energy, which handles transmission and distribution, for the constant power outages that plague the island.

One of his most recent songs, “Una Velita,” is also a protest against the government response following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017.

A year after the storm, public health experts estimated that nearly 3,000 perished because of the effects of Hurricane Maria. But Trump, whose efforts to help the island territory recover have been persistently criticized, repeatedly questioned that number saying it rose “like magic.”

His visit to the island after the hurricane elicited controversy such as when he tossed paper towels. His administration released $13 billion in assistance years later, just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. And a federal government watchdog found that officials hampered an investigation into delays in aid delivery.

Bad Bunny also shared a part of the clip showing Harris saying that Trump “abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

In 2020, Bad Bunny allowed the Biden campaign to use one of his hits “Pero Ya No” in a TV ad.

Adriana Gomez Licon, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Madison Square Garden event turns into a rally with crude and racist insults

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, turning what his campaign had advertised as the event where he would deliver his closing message in the campaign's final days to an illustration of what turns off his critics.

  • Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name

    NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.

  • JD Vance’s Latest Trump Line Left Jake Tapper Laughing During Brutal CNN Interview

    Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all

  • Michelle Obama’s Emphatic Message to Male Voters Left Some Calling for Her in the White House

    Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think

  • Hochul says Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally is a ‘white flag of surrender’

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she thinks the Madison Square Garden rally former President Trump is hosting Sunday is a “white flag of surrender.” “I think he’s waving the white flag of surrender,” Hochul said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here.…

  • Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech

    Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.

  • Beyoncé's Mom, Tina Knowles, Trolls Trump With Mic-Drop Moment At Harris Rally

    The fashion designer and philanthropist spoke onstage ahead of her daughter's highly anticipated appearance at the Houston event.

  • Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly Clash Over Trump Fascism Claims

    Adolf Hitler comparisons were rife during former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly’s talk with Bill Maher on Friday. The duo began speaking about the Russia-Ukraine War, but quickly devolved into a debate about whether Republicans or Democrats were “on the wrong side” of history, with accusations of fascism generously peppering the argument. “In the news this week, I mean, we thought when the Ukraine War started, Putin would be isolated. He‘s not isolated. He had the BRICS nations—that‘s Brazil, Russia, In

  • Kevin O’Leary Spars With CNN Over ‘Undemocratic’ Harris

    Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now

  • Billy Graham granddaughter blesses out Donald Trump, calls him a ‘megalomaniac’

    "I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”

  • The Washington Post Snuck In an Endorsement After All—From Its Humor Writer

    The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar

  • Jeff Bezos Overrode His Own Publisher to Kill Washington Post’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

    Multibillionaire Jeff Bezos alone made the decision to block The Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate. The Daily Beast has learned that even Will Lewis, Bezos’ hand-picked publisher, fought Bezos “tooth and nail” to prevent him from squelching the prepared editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president. It’s a surprising twist, given that it was Lewis who announced the paper’s decision.

  • Biden Calls Trump A 'Loser' In More Ways Than One In Scathing Speech

    The president delivered remarks at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event in Pittsburgh.

  • A down-ballot candidate from the right throws a wrench into the Indiana governor's race

    Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's bid to become governor of Indiana seemed fairly straightforward until he got the running mate he didn't want: a pastor and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who finessed his way onto next month's ballot. Micah Beckwith, a podcaster from the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville, where he leads Life Church, secured enough delegate support to upend the lieutenant governor nomination process at this year's state GOP convention and become Braun's running mate.

  • Queen Camilla’s Son Says King Charles’ ‘Terrifying’ Cancer Is ‘Very Worrying’

    King’s stepson shares anxiety over Charles’ health Tom Parker Bowles, King Charles’ stepson, has spoken candidly about his concerns for Charles’ health. Queen Camilla’s son told People how the monarch’s cancer diagnosis has been “very worrying.” The king has an undisclosed form of cancer for which he is receiving weekly treatment. However, this treatment was paused during his trip to the southern hemisphere last week. “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever

  • Trump’s Lawyers Are Ready to Subvert the 2024 Election — But They Don’t Want to Go to Jail

    “We don’t want to get indicted or arrested, like they were last time,” says one source involved with the vast Trump 2024 legal effort

  • 66 Halloween Costumes That Already Won Halloween, And It Literally Hasn't Even Happened Yet

    If you need some last-minute Halloween costume ideas then I've got you covered.

  • Jody Wilson-Raybould's recommendations 'for the good of the party'

    As the Liberal party is being ripped apart over whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should stay or go, a controversial star of his former Cabinet shares her thoughts for the first time. Author of "Reconciling History," Jody Wilson-Raybould joins The West Block.

  • Adele Bursts into Tears as She Embraces Céline Dion in the Audience of Her Las Vegas Residency

    The Canadian superstar also appeared emotional during the touching encounter with the British singer in Las Vegas on Oct. 26

  • Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup-Free as She Hangs Out with Daughter Kaia Gerber's Dog: ‘Mornings with Milo’

    The supermodel relaxed barefoot while wearing a pink silk robe