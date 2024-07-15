Latitude to be opened by young competition poet

Anna said she was looking forward to performing her poem on stage at Latitude [Jon Wright/BBC]

A young poet is preparing to open Latitude music festival after winning a competition.

Anna is 11 and lives near Lavenham in Suffolk.

Her poem, The Mother Tree, was selected by judges to be read on the Waterfront Stage on Thursday, 25 July.

She said: "I like creating. We write poems at school, I find it calming."

Poet Luke Wright gave Anna some tips about performing and told her he loved the imagery in her piece [Jon Wright/BBC]

The competition was run by Latitude and BBC Radio Suffolk.

Seven to 11 year olds who live or go to school in Suffolk were invited to write poems about the environment and the natural world.

Entries were judged by BBC presenters Angelle Joseph and Sarah Lilley, poet Luke Wright and Latitude's arts curator Kirsty Taylor.

Mr Wright surprised Anna at her home to tell her she had been chosen as the winner.

He said: "I just was imagining walking in those woods, it was very evocative. I was right there with you.

"There's some beautiful imagery in your poem and it also felt a mature, grown-up piece. I was surprised you're 11."

The Mother Tree

Anna's poem is a journey into a woodland, being immersed in the moment.

It reads: "I continue through the hushing, the whispering trees. They are having a conversation."

She then describes sharing her feelings with the tree and leaving the woodland refreshed and content.

"She talks to me, I talk back, my worries. She listens, with gentle ears, like Mothers do."

The Latitude festival, which started in 2006, is famous for the pink sheep that graze around the site [Stuart Howells/BBC]

Ms Lilley, who will be at Latitude to watch Anna perform, said: "As a mother of two, I loved the idea that children see us as wise and calming to talk to.

"Anna's piece conveys a real love of nature and understanding of its impact on all of us, and I can't wait to see her on the stage."

Two runners up were also chosen by the judges.

Beattie, nine, from Lackford, wrote A Helping Hand, which is a rousing call to children to think about their own impact on the environment.

Evangeline, 10, from Bentley, wrote Suffolk Seasons, which journeys through the changing landscape across the year.

Melvin Benn, Latitude director, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the incredibly talented young voices of Suffolk who entered our inaugural poetry competition.

"The winning poem captivated us with its vivid imagery and heartfelt connection to nature.

"Her words remind us all of the beauty of the natural world and is the perfect and most fitting way to open Latitude, celebrating the creativity and important environmental consciousness of our younger generation."

Latitude is being held in Henham Park, near Southwold, from 25 to 28 July.

