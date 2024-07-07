Lauderhill woman hospitalized after being stabbed, according to police

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a man stabbed her inside a house in Lauderhill on Saturday night, according to police.

Police arrived at the house located at the 5700 block of Northwest 12th Street around 6:15 p.m. and found the woman, who has not been named, suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Sgt. Parys Thomas, a Lauderhill Police Department spokeswoman.

The man ran from the house after the stabbing, but turned himself in to police minutes later, Thomas said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue paramedics took the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. She was in critical condition as of Saturday night.

Police have not identified the man, and Thomas said the motive for the attack is under investigation.