Laughing thugs mount pavement to knock down cyclist days before NHS worker ran over

Laughing thugs filmed themselves mounting the pavement in a car to knock down a cyclist and failing to stop at the scene.

Patrick James, 22, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, filmed the attack on Julian Ford.

Horrific footage was found on James’s phone as detectives investigated him for a separate hit-and-run attack ten days later, in which NHS worker Katungua Tjitendero was hit from behind by a car in what police described as a linked incident.

James and Phillip Adams, 26, of Eastleigh Road, Southmead, were convicted of conspiracy to cause intentional grievous bodily harm (GBH) to Mr Tjitendero.

James was also found guilty of intentionally causing GBH to Mr Ford.