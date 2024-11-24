Service launched to report anti-social behaviour

Clara Bullock - BBC News, Wiltshire
·1 min read
People in yellow high-vis are standing around black trash bags.
The officers also pick up litter and stop fly-tipping [Swindon Borough Council]

A council has launched a new online service to report anti-social behaviour.

People in Swindon can report instances to Swindon Borough Council through an online service.

Anti-social behaviour includes actions that cause nuisance, harassment, or distress to individuals or the wider community.

Dean Tilling, one of the council’s anti-social behaviour officers, said: “Each case we resolve is another step towards a stronger, safer Swindon.”

'Disruptive or unsafe situations'

More than 1,100 cases of anti-social behaviour were handled in the last six months by Swindon Borough Council's enforcement team, the authority said.

As well as responding to reported issues, officers also help with initiatives such as community clean-up projects.

Projects have included removing fly-tipping and clearing graffiti in Broadgreen.

Jim Grant, Swindon borough councillor, said: “Our anti-social behaviour officers are a lifeline for many residents who maybe facing disruptive or unsafe situations in their neighbourhoods.

“The team’s work not only helps resolve individual cases but also builds a sense of safety and resilience within our communities."

To report anti-social behaviour, residents can search 'report ASB' on the council's website.

Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

