Laura Ashley acquired by Ben Sherman owner Marquee Brands

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
·2 min read

Laura Ashley has been snapped up by Marquee Brands, the US owner of Ben Sherman.

The US group, which runs 17 brands, said it has bought the fashion and furnishings business from investment firm Gordon Brothers for an undisclosed amount.

Marquee Brands said it plans to “unlock the future potential” of the well-known British business with plans for new products and collaborations.

Laura Ashley, which was founded in 1953, will retain its UK-based team as part of the deal.

A bedroom furnished by Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley sells furnishings and homeware in Next (Laura Ashley/PA)

The deal comes almost five years after Laura Ashley tumbled into administration at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retailer shut its 70 stores for good as result and axed hundreds of jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year later, it relaunched on UK high streets through a partnership with Next to sell its homeware and furnishings.

The acquisition will mark a key part in Marquee Brand’s expansion strategy, giving the group a European headquarters in London for the first time.

Heath Golden, chief executive officer of Marquee Brands, said: “Laura Ashley’s licensed business model and robust group of high-quality partners makes the brand a seamless addition to Marquee Brands.

“We are excited to harness the strong affinity for this iconic brand and drive expansion across new platforms and partnerships.

“With the existing UK team in place, we are primed and ready to leverage Laura Ashley’s seven-decade legacy to unlock its future potential as a full lifestyle brand innovating new products and categories, offering unique collaborations and engaging multi-generational audiences in key markets worldwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tobias Nanda, head of brands at Gordon Brothers, said: “As a firm that actively invests in and revitalises iconic brands like Laura Ashley, we acquired the British heritage brand out of insolvency in 2020 and built a flexible, scalable licensing business and a global e-commerce presence over the last four years.

“We could not be prouder of Laura Ashley’s growth under Carolyn D’Angelo’s leadership, the former president of Laura Ashley, and know the brand is in the right hands for continued global growth under Marquee Brands’ leadership.”

Latest Stories

  • Down 31%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist

    A bearish stock in a bullish sector is usually not a "safe" pick, but there are exceptions, including a tech stock that might offer untapped AI potential. The post Down 31%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Discover 3 Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 8.4% Yield

    As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape with fluctuating consumer confidence and varied regional performances, investors are keenly observing opportunities that offer stability and income potential. In this context, dividend stocks stand out as a compelling choice for those looking to balance risk and reward, providing consistent returns even amidst market volatility.

  • Why Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Is Skyrocketing

    We recently published a list of 10 Firms End 2024 Stronger With Impressive Gains. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) stands against other firms end 2024 stronger with impressive gains. A lackluster trading persisted throughout the last day of the year, with Wall Street’s main […]

  • 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 8.5%

    As global markets navigate a mixed landscape of fluctuating consumer confidence and economic indicators, investors are increasingly drawn to the stability offered by dividend stocks. In times of uncertainty, these stocks can provide a reliable income stream, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance growth with income in their investment portfolios.

  • Value Hunters: The Best Canadian Stocks to Add to Your TFSA With $7,000

    if you're looking for cheap names to pick up this January, consider adding the following two to your shopping list. The post Value Hunters: The Best Canadian Stocks to Add to Your TFSA With $7,000 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks

    You're just starting out with investing and have $5,000 ready to put into the stock market. But first: Where should you invest that first $5,000 for solid long-term returns? To find out,...

  • Investors should brace for a correction as 2025 kicks off after multiple 'sell' signals flash, chart master says

    The S&P 500 is already down about 4% from its record high reached in early December, and one technical analyst believes another 9% sell-off may be coming.

  • 2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    Both of these blue-chip stocks offer a safe dividend yield of 5.5%. Which will you choose? The post 2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tesla sales stall as China's BYD closes in

    Tesla's ranking as the world's top electric vehicle seller is threatened after sales fell last year.

  • Why is the stock market down today? 'The market can't get a firm grip'

    There are big concerns on the horizon for markets in 2025, foreshadowed in early trading.

  • Roaring Kitty is boosting stocks and a crypto called 'fartcoin' is rallying as 2025 kicks off with a flurry of speculative bets

    Shares of Unity Software spiked after a post from Roaring Kitty, while meme coins were some of the top crypto gainers in the last day.

  • Opinion - China is forcing out foreign car companies

    This year has been troubling for almost all foreign carmakers in that country, which boasts the world’s largest car market.

  • 3 Undervalued US Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 30.8% Below Intrinsic Value

    As the U.S. stock market wraps up a strong year with a slight downturn, major indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have experienced notable monthly losses despite impressive annual gains. In this context of fluctuating performance, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for investors aiming to capitalize on potential market inefficiencies and intrinsic value discrepancies.

  • Canadian dollar edges lower against dominant greenback

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday on the first trading day of 2025, but fared better than some other major currencies as oil prices rose and data showed Canada's factory sector expanding for a fourth straight month. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.4410 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.40 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.4370 to 1.4442. "The USD is starting 2025 off as it appears likely to continue, at least for the next few months, as it stretches gains versus the majors," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

  • Hindenburg Shorts Carvana, Alleging ‘Grift for the Ages’

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. was accused by prominent short-seller Hindenburg Research of impropriety in a report alleging that the auto retailer’s subprime loan portfolio carries substantial risk and its growth is unsustainable.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesA Commuting Resolution for 2

  • Rolex watch prices are through the roof this year. Thank surging gold costs

    Rolex watches, which aren’t known for their affordability, are getting even more expensive this year with the soaring price of gold to blame.

  • Can Nvidia Hit $190? Bank of America Thinks So

    Nvidia Named BofA's Top Tech Pick for 2025 with $190 Target

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 9.5%

    As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and mixed economic signals, investors are increasingly looking for stability in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance growth with consistent returns.

  • Alphabet Stock Drops. The ‘Punishment Will Be Severe,’ Analyst Says.

    The shares had a strong run in 2024, but 2025 doesn’t look as promising, according to Citizen JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone.

  • Synaptics (SYNA), BlackBerry (BB) Are Among Today’s Winners

    Synaptics (SYNA) and BlackBerry (BB) are both rising significantly today. Synaptics provides wireless connectivity solutions and an AI platform for battery powered wireless devices. BlackBerry develops software for automobiles and offers IT security solutions. Synaptics is advancing 6% after the firm disclosed that it would partner with Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) on an Edge AI project. Specifically, […]