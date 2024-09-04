Laura Ingraham Flatters JD Vance To His Face In Most Cringeworthy Way

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham fawned over Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance during an interview on Tuesday as she reassured Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate that he’s actually “seriously smart,” “really fun” and “really funny.”

Ingraham — the staunchly pro-Trump anchor who has a history of peddling white nationalist talking points on her prime time show — noted Vance’s poorer polling in some surveys against his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz.

The resurfacing of Vance’s controversial past comments (including those about “childless cat ladies”) and his awkward exchanges on the campaign trail have drawn widespread criticism and mockery in recent weeks, leading him to reportedly become one of the most unpopular veep picks in history.

Ingraham asked Vance: “How do you go to the undecideds at this point, the shrinking pool of people, and convince them that not only are you serious and you’re seriously smart, but you’re a regular person?”

“I’ve known you for a long time. You’re really fun. You’re really funny, versus the giggle and vibe show that seems to work for a lot of women voters out there,” Ingraham added.

Vance described his approach being just meeting “as many people as possible.”

“I know this is Donald Trump’s approach, too. We don’t do the scripted stuff,” he continued. “We don’t only speak in front of the teleprompter. We actually like to get out there and give some unscripted remarks, some press conferences, and also just go out there and talk to people.”

“And that’s what I’m gonna keep on doing, Laura. I don’t put much stock in the polls, even the polls that show us ahead,” he added.

Watch from the 6-minute mark here:

The Kamala Harris campaign seized on the cringeworthy nature of Ingraham’s comments and shared the footage on X, formerly Twitter:

Fox host to Vance: I guess they do these polls, and they’re saying your favorability isn’t as high as Tim Walz’s. How do you convince Americans that you are a regular person? I think you’re really fun and you’re really funny pic.twitter.com/xdpOvV6fho — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 3, 2024

Critics piled on:

Funny? In a strange way I guess. — Tom MaClean (@thomastime04) September 3, 2024

"Laura, please help me convince people JP is a real, normal, totally not weird person"

- Trump — BadTrumpQuips (@BadTrumpQuips) September 4, 2024

If you’re being asked how to convince people you’re a regular person I’m sorry to say it is too late — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) September 3, 2024

OMG FOX has Laura Ingraham to coach JD Vance on ... checks notes... favorability — Donald 🗽🇺🇸🏴🇺🇦🌻 (@007__NIL) September 3, 2024

From one weirdo to another — Shawn (@Shawn_in_TO) September 3, 2024

I think @IngrahamAngle is trying to be funny..... — thesecondellen (@thesecondellen) September 4, 2024

Two people who exude happiness and fun😂😂😂😂



Old sourpuss Ingraham and weirdo Vance. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) September 4, 2024

