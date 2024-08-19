Laura Ingraham Roasted Over Truly Clueless Complaint About Democratic Convention

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is getting a lesson in recent history after her complaint about this week’s Democratic National Convention.

The right-wing host linked to a story in which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz have “energized” the party, and predicted plenty of enthusiasm at the event as a result.

“It’ll be like a rock concert,” Pritzker said on CNN. “I think people are going to be cheering and pretty excited.”

Ingraham was unimpressed.

“The ‘rock concert,’ ‘vibey’ DNC is in lieu of a convention where the main players are capable and confident enough to discuss the salient issues,” she wrote on X. “They will entertain you, but you pay for it with lower living standards.”

Critics were quick to point out that last month’s Republican National Convention was light on detailed discussions of “salient issues” and heavy on appearances by celebrities such as singer Kid Rock, model/TV personality Amber Rose and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, who ripped through a shirt during his speech:

At 54 minutes, Kid Rock’s manifesto on job creation was a tad too long, but when Hulk Hogan echoed similar themes, the seriousness of the RNC was unmistakable. https://t.co/phLQ8Qsror — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) August 18, 2024

Y’all were wearing maxi pads on your ears and watching Hulk Hogan rip his shirt off while Rudy Giuliani stumbled over some chairs. https://t.co/9JOJucmMyt — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 18, 2024

Yes, it will be in stark contrast to the very serious people the Republicans had. Like Hulk Hogan, every member of the Trump family, and whoever Amber Rose is. https://t.co/H27WBCcOAd — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 18, 2024

Trump has kid Rock and Hulk Hogan at his rallies. Self awareness isn’t your strong suit. — Eli (@EliStrawmaning) August 18, 2024

Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock opened for Trump at the RNC https://t.co/JGAgdRSFiH — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 18, 2024

Your party's convention in Milwaukee was an absolute dumpster fire and rage fest that had no agenda at all.



Not only that, it was the least watched among the American people.



Cope harder, KKKaren. — Andre Willingham (@AndreWillingha2) August 18, 2024

Yes, Dems need serious people like Hulk Hogan and Amber Rose. — The System (@tealtalk) August 18, 2024

Yah how about that RNC circus -- complete with OnlyFans porn stars, fake wrestlers, indicted criminals and rappers awaiting indictment for murder?



Talk about a rock concert! Only just more corrupt.



Laura how do you even have the hutzpah to even make a post like this? Do you… — #TeamSanity 🐊 info@nevertrump2024.net (@NHTeaParties) August 18, 2024

one night of this year's RNC featured 3 speakers who have been on the receiving end of Stone Cold Stunners https://t.co/ljYpIgMzLC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Hahahahahah. You are such a hack. Those idiots played this garbage. https://t.co/KAERVYkHjB — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 19, 2024

Laura’s policy guy at the RNC convention. pic.twitter.com/tWqjH0zHum — President of H2O (@SaltandPeppaMom) August 18, 2024