Laura Ingraham Roasted Over Truly Clueless Complaint About Democratic Convention

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
Fox News host Laura Ingraham is getting a lesson in recent history after her complaint about this week’s Democratic National Convention.

The right-wing host linked to a story in which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz have “energized” the party, and predicted plenty of enthusiasm at the event as a result.

“It’ll be like a rock concert,” Pritzker said on CNN. “I think people are going to be cheering and pretty excited.”

Ingraham was unimpressed.

“The ‘rock concert,’ ‘vibey’ DNC is in lieu of a convention where the main players are capable and confident enough to discuss the salient issues,” she wrote on X. “They will entertain you, but you pay for it with lower living standards.”

Critics were quick to point out that last month’s Republican National Convention was light on detailed discussions of “salient issues” and heavy on appearances by celebrities such as singer Kid Rock, model/TV personality Amber Rose and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, who ripped through a shirt during his speech:

