Laura Loomer: Far-right conspiracy theorist under fire for immigration tweets – and attacks Elon Musk

Far-right media figure and controversial political activist Laura Loomer has sparked controversy once more.

Her targets this time were Indian immigrants and those with H1B visas (work visas). Loomer referred to Indian immigrants as “third-world invaders” in a string of tweets, accusing tech millionaires of abusing the visa system to obtain “cheap labour”.

In a lengthy post, she said on X: “I voted for a reduction of H1B visas, not an extension... I don’t care about being called ‘racist’ by people who don’t have the best interest of the American worker in mind.”

.@VivekGRamaswamy knows that the Great Replacement is real. So does @JDVance. It’s not racist against Indians to want the original MAGA policies I voted for. I voted for a reduction in H1B visas. Not an extension. And I would happily say it to their face because there’s nothing… https://t.co/vO2e33USE1 pic.twitter.com/EH4hpJxiNH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 24, 2024

Many critics denounced her tweet as racially offensive and xenophobic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Loomer then claimed her blue tick was removed by Elon Musk, saying: “@elonmusk has removed my blue check mark on X because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China.”

BREAKING:



🚨🚨🚨@elonmusk has removed my blue check mark on X because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China.



Looks like Elon Musk is going to be silencing me… pic.twitter.com/6hvTGCEZHw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 27, 2024

Ms Loomer is a political provocateur, a self-proclaimed Islamophobe, and a twice-failed Congressional candidate, and appears to have influence on president-elect Donald Trump’s political sphere.

She previously travelled with the Republican candidate on his jet to the presidential debate, where he went head to head with Kamala Harris, before standing on the sidelines of Trump's 9/11 photo ops.

Following the debate, reports suggested Ms Loomer may also be feeding Mr Trump some of his most bizarre claims, like the one about “Haitian migrants eating pets”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” the twice-impeached candidate said during the debate.

He added: “They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

Although the ABC moderator debunked the claim, Mr Trump doubled down, maintaining that he’d “heard the claim on television”, so it must be true.

A Semafor report has quoted an anonymous insider who was “100 per cent” worried that Ms Looper is having a sway over Mr Trump’s views.

“Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don’t think it’s working,” the outlet quoted the source.

No credible reports back up claims that migrants are eating American pets, and all major outlets have debunked this baseless claim.

The BBC even checked the TV reports of every major broadcaster to see where Mr Trump may have heard the claims, but their investigations found nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between Democrat and Republican cohorts alike, Ms Loomer has been criticized for her influence over the potential president. MSNBC called her “as vile as they come”, and even Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped in and criticised her racism.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is she?

Laura Loomer describes herself on X as an “investigative journalist”, a “former project veritas operative”, a “feisty Jewess” and a “receipt queen”.

She’s also a podcast host and a vocal right-wing firebrand known for conspiracy theories, racist rhetoric and fake news.

Raised in Arizona, Ms Loomer was suspended from Barry University for secretly filming school officials while trying to create a club called the “Sympathetic Students in Support of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria”. Her goal was reportedly to out left-leaning officials for liberal bias.

ADVERTISEMENT

She eventually graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism in Florida and has since launched her enduring anti-Islam tirade alongside undercover filming of political figures.

“Eighteen years ago, this country was brought to its knees when Muslims decided to hijack planes and kill 3,000 Americans,” she was quoted by The Spectator as saying. “So, how did we go from witnessing planes incinerate and kill thousands of Americas to the point where we’re now advocating more for Muslims and immigrants in this country than our own American citizens?”

Since then, she’s become more vocal in her criticism of Muslims and more fearless when it comes to her conspiracy theories and vitriolic attacks.

She’s been banned on most social media platforms at one point or another, interrupted various events and marches, claims some mass shootings were staged, and even called the 9/11 terrorist attacks “an inside job”.

Most recently, she said that if Ms Harris won, "the White House will smell like curry and White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center".

If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand. https://t.co/EebUiKKxVw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2024

Loomer’s rise to Trump stardom

Ms Loomer has tried to run for Congress twice but failed both times.

However, as she ventured deeper into the political realm, she was frequently pictured alongside Mr Trump on social media and at his public speaking events.

While it was rumoured that Mr Trump may hire Ms Loomer, she doesn’t formally work for the ex-president. However, her recent public appearances alongside Mr Trump suggest that she may have considerable influence in advising him.

Her presence among Mr Trump's inner circle has garnered cross-party condemnation.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Ms Loomer’s “rhetoric and hateful tone” wasn’t representing the party. Ms Greene has also called her “extremely racist” and recently said: “This is such an important election. I don’t think she has the experience or the right mentality to advise a very important presidential election.”

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also took aim at Ms Loomer’s recent appearance at the 9/11 memorial. He said: “Donald Trump is a conspiracy theory-peddling racial arsonist and pathological liar. And the fact that on September 11, this sacred day, he would bring a 9/11 conspiracy theorist to participate in events during this solemn commemoration should shock the conscience of all decent Americans, and I believe that it does just that.”

Is she behind the pet-eating claims?

We may never really know exactly where the pet-eating claims have come from.

However, Ms Loomer has seemingly backed up the claims various times on her social media on the last day.

She wrote a lengthy post, saying: “Ask yourself: Why is the media so obsessed with talking about me instead of talking about the Haitian invaders who are practicing animal sacrifice and witchcraft?”She added: “You are being replaced by people who want to take your homes, your jobs and your livelihood and the media wants to demonize me as a ‘racist’ instead of asking the Indian cooking star in the White House why she spends more time buying curry spice at an anti-Trump spice shop and pandering over making ‘Colla greens’.”