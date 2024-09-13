Laura Loomer Promotes 9/11 Conspiracy After Joining Trump At Events Commemorating Attacks

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer on Friday raised questions about the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, just two days after she accompanied former President Donald Trump at ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of the day.

“The American people deserve to know the entire truth,” Loomer wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Not just what our lying government chose to tell us.”

“There’s so many unanswered questions… Why?” she continued.

Trump’s decision to include Loomer as part of his entourage at ceremonies in New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday drew criticism from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of his allies in Congress, who called her past comments “disturbing.”

“I think that the president would serve himself well to make sure this doesn’t become a bigger story,” Graham said.

Loomer also joined Trump on Tuesday at his ABC News debate in Philadelphia,

The far-right activist has recently made racist posts about Vice President Kamala Harris, saying the White House would “smell like curry” if she were elected. The comment even drew the ire of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has embraced hateful rhetoric in the past.

Loomer dismissed criticism from the two Republicans as jealousy, adding that her top priority is ensuring Trump’s victory in November.

“Republicans attacking me are simply jealous that they were not on the plane with President Trump,” she wrote.

Following her appearance at events commemorating 9/11, Loomer told The Associated Press she was simply invited to join Trump and did not have a formal role in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee defended sharing videos from Loomer’s X account, including one featuring Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Wednesday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“NRSC shared a video of a reporter asking Jon Tester why he voted to allow men to play in women’s sports, which is a major issue in Montana and across the country. We share content from left, right, and center reporters asking Democrats tough questions,” NRSC spokesman Mike Berg told HuffPost, adding that the organization would share videos asking questions of senators from anybody.

The committee declined to address the conspiracy theories promoted by Loomer on Friday.

The White House has weighed in on the far-right activist’s close proximity to Trump.

“No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ugliness, this kind of racist poison and who continues to fan these types of dangerous and insulting conspiracy theories,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Igor Bobic contributed reporting.

Related...