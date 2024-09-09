Laurel County I-75 shooting suspect still at large, deputies suspend search for the night
Laurel County I-75 shooting suspect still at large, deputies suspend search for the night
Laurel County I-75 shooting suspect still at large, deputies suspend search for the night
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a Georgia school shooting called to warn a school counselor prior to the shooting, the suspect’s aunt and grandfather said Saturday.
Three days after a just-married Oregon nurse was reported missing, she has been found dead and police have arrested one of her neighbors.
The daughter of a French woman who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted repeatedly by her husband and dozens of other men revealed her own fear of victimhood on Friday.Caroline Darian, 45, testified in an Avignon court against her father, Dominique Pélicot, 71, saying she believes she was also drugged and possibly raped like her mother, Gisèle. Among the thousands of photos and videos that police say Pélicot kept of his wife being abused, the officers also discovered two photos of an uni
A "very dangerous" British prisoner is among five inmates who have escaped from a high-security prison in Portugal. Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, had been serving a nine-year sentence for kidnap and robbery at the Vale de Judeus jail, about 43 miles (70km) north of Lisbon. The five men, aged between 33 and 61, fled on Saturday morning and received "external help" from accomplices who provided a ladder which "allowed the inmates to scale the wall", according to the Portuguese prison service (DGRSP).
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
A hiker in northern Washington’s North Cascades National Park was rescued a month after he went missing in July, authorities said Saturday and according to one rescuer, it was just in time.
Video and photos posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade police officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs.
A 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother in Joliet, Illinois, police said. The child suffered multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife inside a home Friday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Joliet police said. “Everyone in this incident is a victim,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English told reporters.
It’s the first time the artifact has been on display at the museum since August 2013.
"You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express," Dannielynn's dad Larry Birkhead wrote in an Instagram post
Following Linda Sun’s firing in 2023 and a host of charges filed against her and her husband in an indictment unsealed this month, the New York state government is grappling with having employed an alleged agent for the Chinese government – and raising questions on why it took so long to bring charges.
Police arrested the neighbor of Melissa Jubane, a nurse whose remains were found on Friday after she was reported missing by her co-workers in Beaverton, Oregon, earlier in the week. Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, was charged in Jubane's murder and investigators said on Saturday he was involved in her disappearance. Jubane, 32, a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, had not reported for her shift on Wednesday morning, "Raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family," the Beaverton, Oregon, Police Department said in a statement.
“There could be more victims than these two young ladies,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “This case is still open and our investigation is ongoing.”
MANILA (Reuters) -An influential evangelist preacher from the Philippines accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse has been arrested, authorities said on Sunday. Apollo Quiboloy, self-proclaimed "owner of the universe" and "appointed son of god", is wanted on charges of child and sexual abuse and related allegations of human trafficking. "Apollo Quiboloy has been caught," Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said on his Facebook page, without specifying how or where he had been.
As the tight-knit community of Winder mourns, fellow parents and gun owners want the suspected shooter’s father held accountable.
The hit podcast 'True Crime News' is heading to TV on Monday, Sept. 9, with host Ana Garcia kicking off the season with an exclusive interview with John Ramsey
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities searched a rugged, hilly area of southeastern Kentucky on Sunday for a man suspected in the weekend shooting of nine vehicles and wounding of five people on a busy interstate.
Melissa Jubane's neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, was arrested and charged on Sept. 7, according to authorities
Police have found a firearm they believe was used the Saturday shooting on a Kentucky highway as the manhunt continues.