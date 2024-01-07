Lauren Boebert Denies Hitting Ex-Husband After He Called Police During Public Altercation

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) denied her husband's allegations on Sunday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) denied her husband's allegations on Sunday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) denied hitting her ex-husband after reports surfaced claiming that the two were involved in a physical altercation on Saturday.

Police are investigating the incident between the congresswoman and Jayson Boebert that took place at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado. Neither of them were arrested.

Mike Kite, chief of the Silt Police Department, told The Washington Post that “police are reviewing surveillance tape and talking to possible witnesses.”

“American Muckrakers” — a political action committee that works toward ousting politicians, including Boebert, from Congress — posted about the incident on X (formerly Twitter) that night claiming that the representative punched her ex-husband in the face twice, and then continued to attack him.

In a statement to the Post, Boebert denied her ex-husband’s claims.

“I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options,” she said.

On Sunday, Jayson Boebert addressed the conflict and told The Daily Beast that he “made a mistake.”

“We both overreacted. I only want what’s best for [the] boys and I still love her very much. We both share some hurt deep down inside ... It seems we just keep pushing each other further apart,” he continued. “It’s probably just best that I remain silent.”

Jayson Boebert also told The Denver Post that they “were working through a difficult conversation.”

Having met when Lauren Boebert was 16 and Jayson Boebert was 22, the two got married in 2005 before getting a divorce last year due to “irreconcilable differences.” Together they have four sons and one grandson.

According to The Denver Post, Lauren Boebert racked up at least four arrests and summons for petty crimes prior to her congressional career, and Business Insider reportedJayson Boebert was arrested and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure in 2005. One of their sons has also accused Jayson Boebertof being violent toward him in 2022.

Story continues

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Related...