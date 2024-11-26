Lauren Boebert follows Matt Gaetz on to Cameo – then apparently realizes why she shouldn’t have

Lauren Boebert’s video on Cameo, which has now been deleted (Lauren Boebert via Cameo)

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert briefly followed her former colleagues Matt Gaetz and George Santos onto the paid video app Cameo – before abruptly deactivating her account.

The controversial Colorado representative posted a clip on Saturday offering "America First pep talks", birthday wishes, or other recorded messages for a fee of $250 or more.

The account reportedly did not initially identify her as a serving congresswoman, instead describing her as an "influencer", a "political commentator", and "not your typical Republican politician".

But according to reports, the account soon stopped taking bookings and then went offline entirely after experts questioned whether it would break congressional ethics laws.

Members of Congress are not allowed to receive money or "things or value" for speeches or media appearances, known as "honoraria", and cannot make more than $31,815 from outside income.

Though Boebert's fellow Republicans Matt Gaetz and George Santos do offer videos on Cameo, both of them have resigned from their seats.

Matt Gaetz, who quit as a congressman after Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General, recently joined Cameo (AFP via Getty Images)

"Hey Cameo, it’s your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert," the 37-year-old said in her now-deleted video. "I am so excited to be joining another platform where I can connect directly with supporters from all over the world.”

"Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me.”

Cameo allows actors, musicians, and other prominent people to earn money by recording short video messages for their fans (or haters).

Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs at the political watchdog group Common Cause, told Colorado Politics that it is not clear whether Boebert's accounts would have been allowed because the House Ethics Committee hasn't yet addressed the question.

"Until they provide some sort of formal guidance, the expectation is that members would probably be allowed to sign up for it," said Scherb. "It seems like it could potentially violate the ban on honoraria, but it’s untested."