Lauren Boebert's ex-husband arrested after Colorado restaurant row

A photo taken form a low angle, Lauren Boebert looks to the right as she walks down a corridor

The ex-husband of Republican politician Lauren Boebert has been arrested, days after an apparent a row with her in a restaurant.

Jayson Boebert was arrested in Colorado on charges including misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief.

Police had been investigating the apparent altercation at Silt restaurant on Saturday but have not said whether the arrest is connected.

Lauren and Jayson Boebert were divorced last year.

Jail records seen by the BBC show Mr Boebert was arrested and subsequently released.

He had been the one who called police following the restaurant incident and claimed he was a victim of domestic violence during the altercation, according to CBS News, the BBC's partner in the US.

Mr Boebert had told the Denver Post he had no intention of pressing charges, and that he and his ex-wife "were working through a difficult conversation".

Following news that police were investigating the incident earlier this week, Ms Boebert said: "I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no-one was arrested."

In her statement released on Sunday prior to Mr Boebert's arrest, she added that she was consulting a lawyer about false claims being made against her.

In September, Ms Boebert was escorted out of a theatre in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, after being accused of disruptive behaviour.

When apologising for that incident she referred to her "difficult divorce" as a reason for her conduct.

"I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!," Ms Boebert added on X, formerly Twitter, at the time.

She is currently the Republican representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, so she sits in the lower chamber of Congress, the House of Representatives.

Recently she announced she will run in 2024 in a different Colorado district.

In her statement on Sunday she said the alleged restaurant incident was "another reason I'm moving".