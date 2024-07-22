Lauren Boebert's Hot Take On Donald Trump's Check To Kamala Harris Goes Awry

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tried to bring a literal receipt in defense of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump that just ended in checkmate for Trump’s potential 2024 election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday and threw his support behind Harris, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) shared a photo of a $5,000 check that Trump cut in 2011 for Harris’ reelection campaign as California attorney general.

“Was a wise investment,” Moskowitz captioned the image.

Boebert quote-posted Moskowitz, writing: “Checks receipt: Trump isn’t racist.”

Critics dismissed Boebert’s claim by citing Trump’s long history of racism which they warned could now become even worse if he runs against Harris, the first woman, Black and Asian American vice president.

Trump, after all, was one of the biggest pushers of the racist birther conspiracy about his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Others said it was simply a reminder that Trump once actually supported Harris:

Oh, he’s plenty racist. That check was written before he had to pretend to be a right-wing Republican to become president, when he only cared about trying to buy influence with politicians in both parties. We will see just how racist he is now for sure. pic.twitter.com/0LokayqOTT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 21, 2024

“He can't be racist, he donated to a black woman” is exactly what racists say.



Trump is extremely racist, and we will definitely witness the extent of his racism now. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) July 21, 2024

Donald donated $6,000 to Kamala D. Harris’s reelection campaign while she was California’s attorney general.



He gave $5,000 to Harris’s campaign in September 2011 and $1,000 in February 2013.



Ivanka Trump gave Kamala Harris’s campaign $2,000 in 2014.



Guess she was qualified!… — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 21, 2024

Yeah, it doesn't mean that, but it means he supported her and thought she was qualified. Money talks. — ❤️🔥 A To The Z ❤️🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) July 21, 2024

This isn’t the hit you think it is — Four Years Better (@FourYearsBetter) July 21, 2024

Trump is a Harris supporter — Maile (@MailePRMedia) July 21, 2024

You’re so dumb you can’t even understand the post. — 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) July 21, 2024

this doesnt prove he aint racist. haha does prove he and his family dont agree shes a dei hire, underqualified, and he wasnt a republican before 2015 https://t.co/k8qFHqRX2E — Johnny Walker(best food takes and super classy) (@J_Dub23_1) July 21, 2024

Lauren.



You might want to take this down I don’t think your party wants people to know Trump is actually not a Republican and never has been. — AmericasBurner (@AmericasBurner) July 21, 2024

The prosecutor will take down the felon.💙 — Sandy (@sandiechill) July 21, 2024

