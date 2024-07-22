Lauren Boebert's Hot Take On Donald Trump's Check To Kamala Harris Goes Awry

Lee Moran
·3 min read
Lauren Boebert's Hot Take On Donald Trump's Check To Kamala Harris Goes Awry

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tried to bring a literal receipt in defense of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump that just ended in checkmate for Trump’s potential 2024 election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday and threw his support behind Harris, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) shared a photo of a $5,000 check that Trump cut in 2011 for Harris’ reelection campaign as California attorney general.

“Was a wise investment,” Moskowitz captioned the image.

Boebert quote-posted Moskowitz, writing: “Checks receipt: Trump isn’t racist.”

Critics dismissed Boebert’s claim by citing Trump’s long history of racism which they warned could now become even worse if he runs against Harris, the first woman, Black and Asian American vice president.

Trump, after all, was one of the biggest pushers of the racist birther conspiracy about his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Others said it was simply a reminder that Trump once actually supported Harris:

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories