Lauren, Megan and MD Motivator’s viral video raise funds for Christmas pajama’s

With the help of a social media influencer, two little girls from the Comber/Stoney Point area recently participated in the making of a video that went viral during the Black Friday weekend.

It was a collective fundraiser along with a GoFundMe campaign to purchase pajamas for children in the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Those two little girls are Lauren Meadows, 8, and she did it for her friend Megan Patrick, 7 – her nickname is “Mighty Megan” - because she is battling Leukemia.

More than $10,000 was raised to buy over a hundred Christmas pajamas at the Walmart on Windsor’s east side.

“Lots of money, lots of love, and lots of pajamas,” said Chantelle Meadows, Lauren’s mother. “That’s what’s important to Lauren and Meagan.”

Lots of love and lots of pajamas is also important to Megan’s mother Mellissa Patrick. In 2018, Megan was diagnosed with Leukemia and didn’t have a pair of holiday pajamas during her stay at the hospital.

A year later, Mellisa started a fundraiser to by those pajamas for Megan and other children in a similar situation. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented Mellissa from continuing. According to Chantelle, Mellissa “Wasn’t going to do it this year.” Then Mellissa had a change of heart when she found out that Lauren wanted to do it for Megan.

“Our family volunteers a lot,” said Chantelle, Lauren’s mother, who co-hosts a radio show called Empowering Kindness which features local charities on AM 800 CKLW.

In September, Lauren first met and helped friend Zach Dereniowski perform “acts of kindness” at a Goodwill Industries thrift shop - while it was being recorded and later posted on social media.

Mr. Dereniowski is a social media influencer who lives in Windsor and goes by the handle MD Motivator on TikTok and Instagram. He is best known for hugging total strangers in public places. Crowdfunding through a GoFundMe account is how he finances his transparent charitable donations. That video went viral and Dereniowski was invited as a guest on Chantelle’s radio program in November.

Story continues

On the radio program, Dereniowski found out about Lauren’s pajama campaign and said he would match whatever funds were donated because he wanted to do something special for Megan.

According to Chantelle, Lauren managed to raise $500, partly from the sale of candy bags and candy canes as shown in a video. Dereniowski did indeed match those donations and upped the ante. In the

same video, he offered her $10,000 in cash or go on a shopping spree inside for pajamas inside Walmart. Lauren happily, chose to buy every single pair of pajamas within a timespan of two-and-a-half

minutes - as if she was a contestant on the game show Supermarket Sweep.

“I’ve never felt this so good in my life,” said Lauren with a great big smile on her face during the shopping spree.

Over one hundred Christmas pajamas were purchased.

Then both Dereniowski and Lauren were off to Megan’s house to surprise her.

“Oh my gosh!” replied Megan in the video when she saw all those pajamas.

That was not all. In the video, Lauren told Dereniowski that Megan’s dream is to go to Disney World, but couldn’t go because of her Leukemia. So, he brought a little bit of Disney to Megan: The arrival of Minnie and Mickey to greet Megan with a wave and an embracing hug.

There over a million views on TikTok and three million on Instagram of that video.

“Lauren was so pumped with hanging around Zach, going to get pajamas and making Megan’s month,” said Chantelle in an interview.

In December, Lauren and Chantelle continued shopping for pajamas. According to Chantelle, another thousand dollars was spent at Carter’s inside Devonshire Mall. Overall, around $3,000 is what Lauren and Megan collected.

The pajamas were distributed for all the children at Windsor Regional Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of London as well as for charities like Little Hands for a Cause and Fight Like Mason. The remainder will go to the Toronto Children’s Hospital.

“She was just so excited and having fun, it just brings me so much joy,” said Chantelle. “I’m a proud mama because she wants to help others.”

Kenneth Pastushyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter