Lauren Sánchez Calls Her Style ‘a Little Sexy’ and Says She's Inspired by Icons Like Jennifer Lopez

Sánchez also admitted that she loves to wear "sweatpants all day" when she's hanging out a home

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez loves a bit of duality when it comes to her fashion choices.

In a Sept. 13 episode of The View, the helicopter pilot and philanthropist — who just released her first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space on Sept. 10 — talked about what she looks for in a great outfit.

"You’ve become a fashion icon who isn’t afraid to be daring, you’re not afraid to be sexy,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “Have you always been into fashion, do you like dressing up or do you really like sweatpants?”

Sánchez, 54, proclaimed her love for sweats, saying, “I come home and I’m in sweatpants all day. I love it.”

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Lauren Sànchez and Jeff Bezos attend the White House state dinner on April 10, 2024

At the same time, though, she considers her style to be “a little sexy” and she grabs her inspiration from some of Hollywood’s hottest and most fashionable women.

“I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara — they really embrace their culture when they dress and so I think, it’s just in me,” said the former broadcaster.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lauren Sànchez at the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Dinner

This side of Sánchez’s style always shines when she's out an about, whether she’s globetrotting in high-end looks (she was once spotted in a $6,000 Dolce & Gabbana look at an Italian airport), going on red carpet date nights with fiancé Jeff Bezos or sitting front row at fashion shows for big-name designers.

Most recently, she stepped out for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women gala and dinner on Sept. 9 in a sheer off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown covered in velvet lace.

Bezos didn’t walk the carpet, but was photographed with Sánchez inside the event, co-hosted by their close friend Kim Kardashian and held at The Pool in N.Y.C.

Another one of Sánchez’s most memorable moments happened when she attended the 2024 White House state dinner in a racy red Rosario dress with a fitted lace bodice.



Read the original article on People.