Lauren Sánchez Shares a Look at Her Thanksgiving with Her Blended Family, Including Ex Tony Gonzalez and His Wife

The helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman posed with her ex-boyfriend Gonzalez's wife, October, in a new photo

October Gonzalez/Instagram October Gonzalez (left) and Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez is sharing the love!

The Emmy-winning journalist, 55, reconnected with loved ones over the Thanksgiving break— including with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez's wife, October "Tobie" Gonzalez.

"FULL. My heart, my belly, my eyes. A Thanksgiving for the books," October, 44, wrote in an Instagram post featuring a selection of memories from the holiday, which included Sánchez.

In one photo, the women pose side-by-side in front of a rustic, rocky backdrop, each wearing a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and sunglasses. Sánchez, 54, sported a white turtleneck crop top underneath a furry-collared black denim jacket and black jeans for the get-together.

Related: Lauren Sánchez Says She’s Been Using a Pinterest Board to Plan Her Wedding: 'I’m Just Like Every Other Bride’

Sánchez and her NFL Hall of Famer ex, 48, share son Nikko, 23, who was also pictured in his stepmother's carousel of images from the holiday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reunion comes amid a busy time for Sánchez, who is actively planning her wedding to fiancé Jeff Bezos.

Engaged since May 2023, the couple agreed to tie the knot more than four years after going public with their relationship in January 2019.

Sánchez was previously married to Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children, while Bezos was married for 25 years to MacKenzie Scott, with whom he has four children.

While Bezos, 60, was not pictured in Gonzalez's post, the Amazon founder and Sánchez have previously spent the past four Thanksgiving holidays together.

Related: Lauren Sánchez Opens Up About Low-Key Home Life with Fiancé Jeff Bezos — and What They're Binge Watching (Exclusive)

In 2021, Sánchez celebrated the holiday with a Instagram post featuring a photo of her and Bezos posing next to some Thanksgiving dishes.

Sánchez captioned the photo with a prayer hands emoji and the phrase "Grateful."

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage Lauren Sánchez (left) and Jeff Bezos

Related: Jeff Bezos Follows This One Rule for the Mornings, According to Fiancée Lauren Sánchez (Exclusive)

Ahead of the 2024 holiday season, Bezos and Sánchez made a $110.5 million donation that will be granted to 40 different organizations that focus on family homelessness through their Bezos Day 1 Families fund.

In a statement, Sánchez said “there has never been a more important time to support those individuals and organizations making a difference” as homelessness rates rise across the country.

“Every family deserves a home, and we’re thankful to be able to play a part in working towards making that a reality,” she added.

