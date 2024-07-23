Lauren Sánchez Sizzles in a Little Red Dress During Glam Night Out — and It's Made Out of Fake Nails!

She and friend Natasha Poonawalla wore matching dresses by Schiaparelli

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Lauren Sanchez in January 2024

Lauren Sánchez really "nailed" her night-out look.

The journalist, 54, had a night out with friends over the weekend in a teeny-tiny red dress by Schiaparelli, but it wasn't just any little red dress. The look from the fashion house's spring/summer 2024 collection (modeled on the runway by Kendall Jenner) was covered in fake nails. The stretch tulle minidress was also dotted with sequins for added sparkle.

What made Sánchez's night out even more fun was her friend Natasha Poonawalla wearing the same dress so the two could have a matching moment. They were also joined by Brooks Nader.

Sánchez shared photos of their outing on Instagram, writing, "Best NY weekend. I think @natasha.poonawalla and I “nailed” our look."

James Devaney/GC Images Lauren Sanchez in September 2023

Sánchez, who is engaged to former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, loves a high-fashion moment. Earlier this month, she stepped out in Italy in a $6,000 Dolce & Gabbana outfit ahead of the house's multi-day Alta Moda festivities in Sardinia, Italy.

She wore a strapless silk midi dress covered in the house’s Majolica print, inspired by Sicilian homes. It first debuted in Dolce & Gabbana’s fall/winter 2024 women's collection, but can be purchased for $2,995 on the company’s website.

To match the vibrant design, she slipped on $1,145 crystal-trimmed Dolce & Gabbana mules and accessorized with a $2,495 medium-size bag covered in the Majolica print.

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez at Nikko's graduation party

She also kicked off summer by celebrating her son Nikko's graduation in a Versace latex bodycon dress. The skintight piece, which originally retailed for $2,575, had a center cutout, sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps with the brand’s signature gold Medusa medallion.

The proud mom — who made a speech that was shared on social media — accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her long dark hair down around her face.

