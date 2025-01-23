Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen ‘nearly died’ during Bear Grylls’ new Netflix show

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is a contestant in Bear Grylls’ new Netflix show

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen “nearly died” during the filming of Bear Grylls’ new Netflix show.

The interior designer and TV presenter had to be resuscitated by the survival expert after he lost consciousness in a water challenge.

Llewelyn-Bowen, 59, and his fellow celebrities had been asked to jump from a boat into the river as part of Celebrity Bear Hunt in Costa Rica.

But he is thought to have become entangled in a bungee rope, which dragged him under the boat, before members of the crew managed to haul him up.

In scenes that the US streaming giant is set to broadcast when the series is released, Grylls, 50, can be seen resuscitating the Changing Rooms presenter on the shore.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen had to jump from a boat into the river during a challenge

A source told the Daily Mail: “Laurence was very shaken as was everyone. He said that he thought he was a goner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very serious situation and at the time we thought that maybe Netflix wouldn’t show what happened because it was that bad, but now it looks as if it will be in the programme.

“Netflix were very, very apologetic about it afterwards.”

The show, which is presented by Holly Willoughby, sees 12 celebrities taking part in a number of challenges in the Central American jungle.

Holly Willoughby presents the show - PA

Contestants include Boris Becker, Shirley Ballas, the Strictly Come Dancing judge and Mel B, from the Spice Girls – who called the experience “terrifying”.

The celebrities are dropped into the jungle where they carry out challenges.

Failing these challenges results in a “Bear Hunt”, during which the contestants are hunted down by Grylls, the former chief scout, and eliminated from the game if caught.

Those who fail the challenges are hunted down by Bear Grylls - PA

Other contestants include Joe Thomas, The Inbetweeners star, Una Healy from The Saturdays and Steph McGovern, the TV presenter.

The show is available on Netflix from Feb 5.