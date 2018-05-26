Canadians strike gold with new world record at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent improved upon their golden feat from last weekend with a win in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metres at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany.

A week after combining for gold at the season-opening World Cup event in Hungary, the Canadians posted a new world-record time of one minute 51.428 seconds to take top spot on the podium on Saturday in Duisburg.

"It felt really fast out there," Vincent said. "There was a great wind on the course, the course is really fast, we just really put it all out there today.

"We won't get to race the C2 again until the world championships, so we wanted to leave nothing out there.

Teammates Anna Roy-Cyr and Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh finished sixth in the field of nine in 2:02.537. They were also fifth in the C2 200 final in 45.6 seconds.

China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun took silver on Saturday in 1:54.509 while Lisa Jahn and Sophie Ulrike Koch rounded out the podium in a time of 1:57.905.

Joining their Canadian teammates on the podium were Nicholas Mateev and Pierre-Luc Poulin, who scored silver in the men's K2 500m final.

The Canadian duo finished in 1:28.766, just behind gold-medal winners Peter Gelle and Adam Botek (1:28.627), but just ahead of Australia's Riley Fitzsimmons and Jordan Wood (1:28.854).

The C2 crew of Nadya Crossman-Serb (Winnipeg) and Hannah MacIntosh (Dartmouth, N.S.) also medalled, earning bronze in the 200 final in 45.1 seconds.