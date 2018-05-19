Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent win gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the next step Saturday with a gold-medal performance at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.

They posted a time of one minute 53.513 seconds in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metres a year after capturing silver in the event at the same competition.

Teammates Hannah MacIntosh and Nadya Crossman-Serb finished eighth in the field of nine in 2:05.958.

China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun took silver on Saturday in 1:54.130 while Kincso Takacs and Virag Balla of Hungary rounded out the podium in a time of 1:55.941.

Other Canadian results:

- Lisa Bissonette (Sherbrooke, Que.) — 2nd in K1 women's 500 C final, 1:52.699

- Michelle Russell (Halifax) — 7th in K1 women's 500 A final, 1:50.870

- Pierre-Luc Poulin (Quebec City) — 3rd in K1 men's 1,000 C final, 3:35.599

- Nicholas Matveev (Toronto) — 7th in K1 men's 1,000 C final, 3:38.982

- Craig Spence (Dartmouth, N.S.) — 9th in C1 men's 1,000 A final, 3:58.789

- Mathieu St-Pierre (Shawinigan, Que.) — 4th in VL2 men's 200 A final, 57.999 seconds