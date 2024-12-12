Laurie Gilmore's Delicious New Book “The Gingerbread Bakery ”Is Coming — See the Cover! (Exclusive)

Laurie Gilmore has a new book coming!

The Gingerbread Bakery, a cozy new enemies-to-lovers romance novel from the bestselling author, is hitting bookshelves in fall 2025 — and PEOPLE can exclusively debut its cover.



The upcoming book centers on Annie and Mac, two beloved characters from the Dream Harbor series whose story fans are hungry to continue.

With Jeanie and Logan set to be married — the couple at the center of the first Dream Harbor book,The Pumpkin Spice Cafe — The Gingerbread Bakery will follow Annie and Mac as they try to "put aside their dislike for each just long enough for the ‘I Do’s.’"



BookTok users will recognize the Dream Harbor series, which has garnered over 26 million views on the platform. The cover for the newest installment won't disappoint fans either, with its festive design capturing the warmth and charm that fans have come to expect.

One More Chapter 'The Gingerbread Bakery' book cover.

Since its publication in 2023, The Pumpkin Spice Cafe has won the TikTok Shop Book of the Year Award at the TikTok Book Awards and has also become a Sunday Times bestseller.

Each book in the series follows different characters in the quirky setting of Dream Harbor, and Gilmore's heartwarming storylines, entrancing tropes and idyllic small-town settings have captured readers' hearts and imaginations.



Related: Emily Henry’s New Book Great Big Beautiful Life Is Coming — See the Cover! (Exclusive)

With the success of The Pumpkin Spice Cafe under her belt, this latest installment in the Dream Harbor series is "very exciting," for Gilmore, she tells PEOPLE. "I'm honestly just so pleased that readers want to keep returning to Dream Harbor with me. And writing a Christmas book is extra fun so I'm having a great time writing it at the moment."



This isn't the first Christmas-themed book by Gilmore. Book three in the series, The Christmas Tree Farm, has already given readers a sneak peek into Dream Harbor's holiday magic.



Samantha Bailey Photography Laurie Gilmore.

Fans can also look forward to appearances from familiar faces, including Jeanie, Logan and Kira, the protagonist at the center of The Christmas Tree Farm, whose newly renovated barn will set the scene for some of the events of The Gingerbread Bakery.

Gilmore has been building tension between Annie, the owner of the Dream Harbor's local bakery, and Mac, who runs the local pub, throughout the last four books. Readers can look forward to seeing it all unfold in the latest installment.



"This is Annie and Mac's book, two characters that readers have been waiting a long time for, so I'm just eager for their story to be out in the world," Gilmore tells PEOPLE. "I hope readers find their story satisfying and that it was worth the wait!"



Related: Succession Meets Saltburn — with British Royals and Murdoch Empire Vibes — in Anna Sophia McLoughlin's A Girl Like Us (Exclusive)

Fans of the series have already taken to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming book. One user posted a video of herself reacting to the announcement of the new book's appearance online with a sound saying "Yippee!" playing in the background.

The Dream Harbor series consists of five other books: The Pumpkin Spice Cafe, The Cinnamon Bun Book Store, The Christmas Tree Farm, and The Strawberry Patch Pancake House.

The Gingerbread Bakery comes out on September 11, 2025 and is available now for preorder, wherever books are sold.



Read the original article on People