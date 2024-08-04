Lauryn Goodman says Kyle Walker wanted to meet her 'in secret' during their family court hearing

Lauryn Goodman said her former lover Kyle Walker tried to meet her “in secret” at a hotel just days after their legal row over child maintenance reached court.

The model was accused of “insatiable greed” by a spokesman for Walker after the family court battle with the married England and Manchester City footballer over child maintenance payments.

Mr Walker, 34, appeared at the Central Family Court in London in July in the dispute with Ms Goodman over the money he should pay to support their one-year-old daughter, Kinara.

She told the Sun on Sunday: “In January he publicly said in The Sun that he had made mistakes, stupid choices and regretted our relationship — but just days earlier he clearly didn’t see it that way as he was suggesting we could have met up in secret.

“It was December 17 — ten days after we had had a family dispute hearing in London and he messaged me saying it was a shame we hadn’t met up afterwards because he had a room at the Rosewood Hotel.

“He told me I could have bedded him there.”

A spokeswoman for Walker told the paper he and his wife Annie want to “move forward as mature adults, leaving this drama behind”.

During the hearing Ms Goodman, 33, asked the court to order Mr Walker to pay £14,750 a month in “global” child maintenance for the pair’s two children, as well as tens of thousands for cars, furnishing and property maintenance and other costs such as nursery fees.

Judge Edward Hess dismissed many of her demands, claiming Ms Goodman was “not reliable” and “often exaggerated her need to spend money”.

The two-day hearing began on July 16, a day after Mr Walker returned from Germany after England’s European Championship final defeat to Spain.

The court heard Ms Goodman began her legal claim two days after Kinara’s birth, with her demands including Mr Walker paid for the upkeep of a hydro-pool, a £28-per-hour gardener, a car worth up to £70,000 every three years and air conditioning costing around £33,000.

Giving evidence, she said that the money was needed to “secure my children’s future” and that she did not want Kinara, as well as the pair’s older son Kairo, to be “different” from Mr Walker’s other children.

Mr Walker, who also has four sons with his wife Annie Kilner Walker, opposed some of Ms Goodman’s claims or argued they should be decreased, telling the court that he was not an “openchequebook” despite earning between £3 million and £5 million per year.

The judge said Walker had already paid more than £430,000, plus thousands more per month, to Ms Goodman for Kinara and changes to her £2.4 million Sussex property, which he also purchased.

The footballer also agreed to pay “all but a very small portion” of Ms Goodman’s £259,298 of legal costs related to the dispute, on top of his own fees of £171,440.

Mr Walker was ordered to pay £12,500 per month in child maintenance – a figure he offered before the hearing began – and a sum of £5,000 for furniture compared with Ms Goodman’s initial demand of £20,000.

Mr Walker was also ordered to pay £30,000 for a car to be used by a nanny and other fees.