Lauryn Hill And Fugees Cancel ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour Days Before Start

The fans of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are feeling like the Lost Ones.

Last year, Hill announced a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In June 2024, Hill and The Fugees announced a co-headlining tour that was set to kick off Aug. 9 in Tampa, Fla. and run for 18 dates, which included a September dates at the Hollywood Bowl.

Now, with no explanation, that tour appears off.

The Fugees have sporadically reunited since their last album in 1996. Hill has a history of last-minute cancellations, and the group has made sporadic appearances over the last 20 years. The anniversary tour plans seemed to indicate a possible revival of Hill and the Fugees.

Disappointed fans vented on social media over the last-minute change.

ITS SO DISHEARTENING BEING A FAN OF LAURYN HILL. Last October, a hour before the show in Dallas, it was cancelled with no warning. I tried again this run even when EVERYONE clowned me saying I was foolish for trying. Cancelled AGAIN. I love Lauryn man. But damn yo. DO BETTER. — P. Lo Jetson (@PLoJetson) August 6, 2024

As much as I would love to see Lauryn Hill at some point, this is the reason I never will. Track record has been too spotty for me to justify ever purchasing tickets 🤷🏽‍♂️for those who had faith… https://t.co/soZHIVlcbC pic.twitter.com/1sXZLMGSzr — Mike Jones (@MikeJones_85) August 7, 2024

Tickets remain on sale for a planned overseas tour, starting with a date in Manchester, England on October 12 and running through Amsterdam on October 22, London, and Paris shows.

Hill’s last major performance was at the BET Awards in June.

