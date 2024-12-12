Law to cut emissions in NI approved by assembly

The legislation is required by the Climate Change Act, passed in 2022 [Getty Images]

A law to reduce emissions has been approved by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It sets a target of a 77% cut by 2040, in accordance with recommendations from the government's Climate Change Committee.

The first three carbon budgets – how much carbon can be emitted over a period of time – have also been set.

The legislation is required by the Climate Change Act, passed by the assembly in 2022.

'Significant benefits for all'

While a statutory target of 48% is already in place for 2030, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said setting one for 2040 along with the first three carbon budgets put Northern Ireland "on a clear trajectory" to net zero.

"It will open up opportunities for investment as we transition towards a more sustainable economy," he said.

"There are significant benefits for all if we fully embrace the opportunities provided by green growth - not only through welcome investment in green energy, employment opportunities and the benefits of decarbonisation but through increased energy security.

"Strong climate and environmental credentials will be critical if we are to attract inward investment, maximise economic opportunities, develop skills and compete on an international scale while showcasing the best of Northern Ireland."

Climate Action Plan

A Climate Action Plan (CAP) will set out the policies to meet the first carbon budget which covers 2023-2027.

It sets an average annual reduction of 33%.

The second budget (2028-2032) requires a 48% reduction and the third (2033-2037) requires 62%, against 1990 greenhouse gas levels.

The challenge has previously been described as "significant".

The CAP must be approved by the Stormont Executive.

The minister said meeting the targets would bring a range of benefits.

"Reducing emissions will improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens, especially the most vulnerable in society as we focus on a fair and just transition where everyone benefits," he said.

"This is particularly important for our young people who want us to leave our planet in a better state by reducing emissions and delivering positive outcomes for our environment, nature, and biodiversity."