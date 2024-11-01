Law enforcement agencies countywide work to ensure safety on Election Day
As more vote centers open this weekend ahead of election day, law enforcement agencies from all over the county are working to ensure everyone stays safe.
As more vote centers open this weekend ahead of election day, law enforcement agencies from all over the county are working to ensure everyone stays safe.
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
The retired Cal State Fullerton professor is 97.4% confident in his model’s presidential prediction.
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory. “Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt‘s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis
The giant nude figure has previously sprung up in Las Vegas, Detroit, and Phoenix
Kamala Harris is going to be the next president of the United States. On January 20, 2025, she will become America’s first woman president, America’s first woman of color to be commander-in-chief and America’s first person of Asian heritage to become the country’s chief executive. Born in late 1964, she will bring the perspective of a new generation to the presidency. Whereas Joe Biden brought the experiences of growing up middle class in the industrial heartland of America, Harris will bring th
Conservative radio host and political pundit Hugh Hewitt stormed off a Washington Post live event Friday after an argument over former President Trump’s rhetoric on election integrity ahead of Tuesday’s election. “Is it me or does it seem like Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election?” Post host Jonathan Capehart asked Ruth…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump on Friday met with Arab Americans in Dearborn, Michigan — the nation’s largest Arab-majority city — as the Republican presidential nominee works to court the potentially decisive group despite his history of Islamophobic rhetoric and policy.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
A roundup of fact checks about former President Donald Trump as the Nov. 5 election nears.
"I think their internals are actually giving them pause," said Margaret Hoover, a veteran GOP operative.
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.
Vice President Harris’s campaign on Friday unveiled its last Pennsylvania ad featuring Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), putting the critical battleground state in the spotlight. The 30-second ad was narrated by Shapiro, who was once a front-runner for Harris’s running mate spot before she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). “This election, it’s bigger than us.…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was misleading, according to a court filing. The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct. 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.
Donald Trump supporters participating in a Halloween parade in Pennsylvania mounted a rifle to the roof of a golf cart and had a woman dressed as Kamala Harris following behind in chains. Parade goers said they were shocked by the float, which managed to evoke several horrifying scenarios at once: political violence, slavery, and mob rule. The parade is a 70-year tradition in Mount Pleasant, a small borough about 45 miles from Pittsburgh. The local volunteer fire department, which organizes the