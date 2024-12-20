Law enforcement arrests multiple suspects after serving search warrant at a Motel 6
Deputies arrested seven people after serving a search warrant Thursday night at a Motel 6 after a reported firearm theft, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
"Y'all really raised the school shooter generation and now you're asking us for sympathy.'"
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
"Your messages moved me deeply, and they gave me the strength to come back," Gisèle Pélicot, 72, said of her supporters
Two men are charged after an incident at Manchester Airport, but no officers will face charges.
An image on Google Street View that appears to show a man stuffing a body into the trunk of a car has provided Spanish authorities a breakthrough in a year-long missing person investigation, The New York Times reports. On Wednesday, the National Police announced that it had arrested two people last month in connection with the disappearance and death of an unnamed man who went missing in the country's northern province of Soria over a year ago. One of the detained individuals, a woman, is said t
The music mogul, accused of sex trafficking, will be back in court on March 17.
A Toronto police officer has died after being involved in executing a search warrant Thursday morning, multiple police sources say. Sean O'Shea reports.
Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
Meraj Zafar, 23, who killed his wife in January 2022, is eligible for parole in 2038, per reports
"A man would wait for me at my parking spot and follow me home, getting increasingly threatening as I declined his (adult) advances. Eventually, he threatened to harm me and my family if I didn’t go out with him. When we finally called the police after months of harassment, lying in wait, following, and threats of violence — they said no crime had been committed."
Det. John Park died after experiencing a medical episode while executing a search warrant in North York on Thursday morning, deputy chief Lauren Pogue confirmed.
Alberta's police watchdog says there's no evidence an offence was committed when Mounties used force to arrest Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam outside a Fort McMurray, Alta., casino in 2020.In a decision released Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) concluded the two RCMP officers under investigation were lawfully placed and had acted properly during the violent arrest. The written decision by executive director Michael Ewenson concludes there was nothin