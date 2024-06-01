Law Enforcement Pension Increase

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict
The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.
- People
Donald Trump Verdict Was ‘Another Layer of Poison’ for Melania: ‘She’ll Probably Always Be Mad at Him’ (Exclusive)
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
- HuffPost
New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
- The Daily Beast
Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
- HuffPost
I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
- The Daily Beast
The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
- The Daily Beast
Lara Trump Claims Jurors Are in Danger Because of Biden
As Donald Trump’s supporters are reportedly posting violent threats and trying to doxx jurors in his criminal trial in New York, the convicted felon’s daughter-in-law made the wild claim Friday that ensuring juror safety will indeed be an important issue…because of President Joe Biden.On Newsmax, Republican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump was asked about a post on X by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza in which he urged his followers to respect neither the jurors nor the verdic
- HuffPost
Trump's Newest Whine Has 1 Glaring Flaw, And Critics Can't Help Pointing It Out
The former president's latest courthouse complaint has a huge problem.
- The Daily Beast
Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
- The Daily Beast
Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
- HuffPost
‘Really?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
- CBC
Emigration from Canada to the U.S. hits a 10-year high as tens of thousands head south
Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S
- HuffPost
Trump Biographer Says This Telltale Sign ‘Indicates Panic’ In Ex-President
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
- The Hill
Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…
- Sky video
Ukraine launches major attack against Russian base in Crimea
Ukraine has launched a major attack on a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea.
- HuffPost
Jill Biden Sums Up Donald Trump With 1 Withering Word
The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Spots Courthouse Moment That 'Definitely' Bothers Donald Trump
The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.
- Business Insider
Trump's family furious about the historic conviction of the former president — with at least one exception
Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump immediately denounced their father's conviction in the hush-money trial.
- The Canadian Press
North Korea's trash rains onto South Korea, balloon by balloon. Here's what it means
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Manure. Cigarette butts. Scraps of cloth. Waste batteries. Even, reportedly, diapers. This week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump all of that trash across rival South Korea — an old-fashioned, Cold War-style provocation that the country has rarely used in recent years.