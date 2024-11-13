Law enforcement shooting in Belen

Latest Stories
- LA Times
She heard knocking beneath the floor of her home for weeks. Police make a disturbing discovery
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
- CBC
Court hears from 9-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Manitoba priest last year
WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called
- The Canadian Press
Texas mother sentenced to 50 years for leaving kids in dire conditions as son's body decomposed
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.
- People
How a Family Dog Helped Solve His Beloved Owner's Murder
Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault
- The Canadian Press
Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging response to attacks on Kamala Harris
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.
- CBC
23 arrested after close to 100 shots fired in Toronto's west end
Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night — though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said later Tuesday they were conucting a bail compliance check.A stolen car pulled up to the area, Pogue said, an
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $62M L.A. Mansion with Alleged Ties to 'Freak Offs' Has Received 'No Serious Offers': Source
The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8
- CBC
Video captures severe Markham car crash caused by rock throwing
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b
- People
Wisconsin Father Who Allegedly Faked Kayak Accident Was in Contact with Woman Overseas: Police
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
- CBC
2 people allegedly tied to biker gang arrested after scuffle at Sarnia Remembrance Day ceremony
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Sarnia, Ont., was disrupted Monday, police say, by the presence and arrest of multiple alleged members of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Wreath bearers marched along the parade route to the cenotaph where the ceremony took place. Police say "several individuals who were not part of the procession inserted themselves into the wreath-laying line.""They were wearing clothing affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) and carrying a black wreath in their club colours,"
- People
Alabama Women's Prison Supervisor Demanded Sex From Inmate, Saying 'You'll Never Go Home': Prosecutors
Julia Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, Ala. has been under federal oversight since 2015, when feds found a “pattern” of sexual abuse at the facility
- USA TODAY
Video shows masked man’s apparent attempt to kidnap child in NYC; suspect arrested
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Stephan Stowe, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing charges.
- CBC
'I don't even know how I'm going to live with this' says wife of man killed by Hamilton police
The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter
- People
Ohio Dad Killed by Police After Sparking Amber Alert by Abducting Daughter, Who Was Found Safe
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter from a relative's house, leading police on a long chase that ended in his death, say authorities
- USA TODAY
The boy was found in a ditch in Wisconsin in 1959. He was identified 65 years later.
No charges will be filed in the cold case killing the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as the boy's 7-year-old adoptive parents died in 1988
- CBC
Driver charged in woman's death after truck strikes Fort McMurray restaurant
A man from Calgary has been charged in the death of a worker after a 24-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries when a pickup truck crashed into a pizza restaurant in Fort McMurray. In a statement Sunday, RCMP said a 28-year-old driver has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with Saturday's crash.Around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford F350 pickup truck drove into a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray's downtown.The impact caused significant structural damage to the buildin
- The Canadian Press
Driver rams his car into crowd in China, killing 35. Police say he was upset about his divorce
ZHUHAI, China (AP) — A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 and severely injuring dozens of others, police said Tuesday.
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's baby plans for popular couple amid major betrayal
Coronation Street has revealed baby plans for David and Shona Platt following a major betrayal.
- The Canadian Press
Charge withdrawn for Ontario doctor who squirted ketchup on MP's office
LONDON, Ont. — A mischief charge against a doctor who squirted ketchup on the London, Ont., office of a member of Parliament last year has been dropped.
- BBC
Sara Sharif's dad 'threatened to kill ex-partners'
Three former partners accuse Urfan Sharif of threats to kill and false imprisonment since 2004.