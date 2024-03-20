Law enforcement shows video evidence of night Omaha woman disappeared in day two of murder trial
The jury heard — and saw — a good chunk of the hard evidence in the murder trial for a man accused of killing an Omaha woman.
A London, Ont., woman who lived in Mexico for close to a decade was killed during a roadside robbery while driving home to Canada, according to friends and local news reports. Canadian officials have not yet confirmed the death of Gabriele Schart, but her family and friends have spoken to CBC News. Schart owned the Firefly Cinema and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico. The business, founded by Schart about eight years ago, was a popular gathering spot for expatriates and locals,
The 8-year-old daughter of Chelsea Duperon allegedly lay in bed for days wearing a diaper because of her injuries until she died, authorities said
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesA federal judge on Wednesday refused to cut short Michael Cohen’s post-prison monitoring for tax evasion, blasting the disbarred attorney for “perjury”—a revelation that only came out because of Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to discredit his former confidante in a separate court battle.While the matter marks a minor personal setback for Cohen, who must continue to abide by the strict terms of his supervised release, it also calls into question the trustwo
A German federal court said Wednesday it had rejected a woman's appeal of her 14-year sentence for allowing a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave when they were members of the Islamic State group in Iraq to die of thirst in the sun. The defendant, a German convert to Islam, was convicted in October 2021 of, among other things, two counts of crimes against humanity through enslavement — one case resulting in death — and membership in a terrorist organization abroad. A new sentencing hearing for the woman, identified only as Jennifer W. in line with German privacy rules, ended in August with the 14-year sentence.
The children were found at a hotel pool, officials say.
Chad Doerman's Miranda rights were violated during his interrogation, a judge ruled
Head and neck injuries the girl suffered caused her to be “completely unrecognizable,” Michigan authorities said.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
Kristel Candelario of Ohio left her daughter to fend for herself when she took off for a 10-day vacation in 2023, say prosecutors
Two young offenders convicted of aggravated assault have been slapped with 18 and 24 months in custody, respectively, just over a year after an attack left a high school student severely injured.Both convicted teens at Wednesday's hearing had pleaded guilty for the attack with weapons, which happened outside Prince of Wales Collegiate on March 9 of last year.The convicted teens cannot be named because they were minors at the time of the assault.A publication ban also covers the facts of the case
Philip Brewer and Christina Hardy have been arrested in connection with the death of 74-year-old Curtis Engeland, police say
"The word Eskimo can be seen as a derogatory term and a name that the white man gave us," Allen said.
A former Halifax-area school teacher is asking a judge to throw out some of the historical sexual assault charges against him.The lawyer for Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 82, made the request Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.Two men have accused Poirier of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s when they were boys attending the school where he taught.Poirier is facing three counts of gross indecency, six charges of sexual assault, three of sexual exploitation and two counts each of sexual
Lawrence Russell had two previous convictions for driving under the influence, the sheriff of Edinburgh, Scotland, said.
A pro-Trump lawyer who tried to overturn the 2020 election was arrested Monday after a court hearing about her recent leak of internal emails belonging to Dominion Voting Systems.
TORONTO — Defence lawyers painted the death of a Toronto police officer who was crushed by a vehicle as a tragic accident caused by panic and confusion Wednesday as prosecutors argued it was the result of a series of choices made in a matter of moments. Two drastically different narratives of the events that led to the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup were laid out in a packed Toronto courtroom as the Crown and defence made their opening statements in the murder trial of Umar Zameer. Zameer has
REGINA — A woman has received a sentence of more than two years for her role in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. Const. Shelby Patton, who was 26, was run over and killed in 2021, after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Marlene Velma Louise Pagee received an 821-day sentence this week in Regina provincial court for four offences, including accessory after the fact to manslaughter and theft of a vehicle. Court says the sentence amounts to time
The 3-year-old's dad was inside the gas station store when the child got out of his car seat and into the driver's seat, police said
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesA Los Angeles socialite who killed two young brothers in a drunken hit-and-run is allegedly asking her family to tamper with key players in the case in a quest to get a new trial, prosecutors allege.Rebecca Grossman, 60, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder and other charges for the September 2020 car crash that killed 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and his 11-year-old brother, Mark. Since being jailed, Grossman has been allegedly
HALIFAX — The Canada Border Services Agency says its officers recently seized 1.5 tonnes of a substance that initial tests indicate to be cocaine. RCMP Supt. Jason Popik said in an interview today the large shipment is almost certainly pure cocaine, but final tests completed by the federal police are underway to confirm the initial sampling by border agents. The border agency says in a release the operation began on March 4 when U.S. Homeland Security flagged the possibility of contraband inside